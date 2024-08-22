Broadcasting the 2024 elections as a politics and history graduate was gold for me

With a solid background in radio and television news and a passion for in-depth journalism, distinguished anchor, Masa Kekana, has made her mark on South Africa’s media industry.

After several years on one of South Africa’s investigative TV shows, Kekana joined Newzroom Afrika in late 2023, and currently presents News@Prime on Fridays at 6pm. The show allows viewers to engage with news in an edgy, alternative way, bringing current affairs, trending topics, sport and entertainment together

A graduate of the University of the Western Cape with a bachelor’s degree in political science and history, Kekana's academic background provides a strong foundation for her role as a news anchor at Newzroom Afrika, one of the country’s leading news platforms.

The self-professed go-getter may have started from door-stopping armed men, and is now refining reporting live from inside a TV studio, either way, her nose for a good story is just as sharp.

What excites you most about Newzroom Afrika and made you want to work for the channel and brand?

I’m excited about the growth trajectory the channel is on and has shown in a very short space of time. What made me want to work for the Newzroom Afrika is the solid and stable space it’s created for journalists to showcase their skills and create a space for journalism to be done well.

What story has stayed with you?

So many – but especially those by our field reporters who stretch the length and breadth of the country telling stories that matter, from the coverage of the KwaZulu-Natal floods, the focused approach on trials such as Senzo Meyiwa, AKA and Tibz murder and Thabo Bester case.

What has been a personal career highlight for you thus far?

A personal career highlight since joining the Newzroom Afrika team has been covering this year's general elections. A historic moment happened and to be a part of reporting and broadcasting that has been a major career highlight, covering the Government of National Unity as it formed, from the squabbles, the media briefings full of mudslinging, and the ultimate transition of the loss of a liberation movement. Broadcasting that piece of history as a politics and history graduate was gold for me.

Any myths about your job?

The common myth about my job is that if a show is from 6pm to 9pm, I work for three hours. In reality, the job starts many hours before that with preparation, and lots of research to remain abreast of current affairs.

What’s one lesson your job has taught you that you think everyone should learn at some point in their life?

My job has taught me a few key lessons but one I think everyone can make use of is a simple lesson of listening. Listen to understand.



