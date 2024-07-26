Mapi Mhlangu joins Newzroom Afrika as editor-in-chief

Newzroom Afrika has welcomed news veteran Mapi Mhlangu as its new editor-in-chief, assuming responsibility immediately for leading the channel's newsroom.

Image supplied. Mapi Mhlangu is Newzroom Afrika's new editor-In-chief

At the same time Newzroom Afrika’s Stephen Grootes will be leaving Newsfeed PM and The Pulse but will remain on the platform in various capacities.

Speaking about the appointment, Mhlangu says she is excited to be back in the fast-paced news environment.

“Considering what Newzroom Afrika has achieved in the five short years since the launch, I’m convinced there is no limit to what we can do together in the future.

"I look forward to working with my team to continue building on the high editorial standards that the channel has set for itself.

"I am honoured to lead a team of distinguished and up-and-coming news professionals."

Journalism and content creation

Mhlangu boasts extensive experience and expertise in journalism and content creation.

She is the founder and managing director of MInsight Content Creation, a content consultancy firm. She is a convenor of judges at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards. Previously she as also the eNCA editor-in-chief.

With her deep understanding of journalism, its challenges and its role in society, she completed an MBA dissertation focusing on the top-five private legacy news media groups on the continent.

Her research explored strategies for these organisations to attract funding from commercial and non-commercial sources, shedding light on key industry challenges and opportunities.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mapi to the Newzroom Afrika team,” says CEO and co-founder Thabile Ngwato.

“Her strategic insights and strong leadership credentials will be an invaluable asset as Newzroom Afrika continues to evolve and innovate to remain the trusted platform for credible, up-to-the-minute news, commentary and analysis.”