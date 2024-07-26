Marketing & Media Retail
    Non-alcoholic beer: More than just a passing trend

    26 Jul 2024
    26 Jul 2024
    SAB's introduction of Corona Cero, an alcohol-free beer infused with vitamin D, is part of the global surge in the ‘sober curious’ movement, people are re-evaluating their relationship with alcohol, leading to a pronounced shift towards no- or low-alcohol alternatives. .
    Source:
    Source: unsplash.com

    The interest in non-alcoholic beer continues is just continuing to grow, pushing it beyond the confines of a trend. This interest reflects a change in consumer tastes and broader societal changes.

    Yet, while this movement feels contemporary, the roots of alcohol-free beer stretch back to ancient civilisations, connecting us to a rich and varied tradition.

    The beer was launched in the outdoors. Source: Supplied.
    SAB's Corona Cero the first alcohol-free beer for the Olympics

      4 Jul 2024

    The history of non-alcoholic drinks

    Historically, alcohol-free beer has taken on many forms.

    In ancient Egypt, it was a staple enjoyed by all social classes, and in medieval Europe, it was known as ‘small beer’.

    During the Prohibition era in the US, it became popular as ‘near beer’.

    These historical precedents underscore a timeless demand for beverages that offer the social benefits of beer without the intoxicating effects.

    Today, this demand is witnessing a resurgence.

    According to IWSR, global sales of no- and low-alcoholic beverages hit $11bn in 2022, with no-alcohol products making up 70% of this volume.

    Projections suggest that by 2026, the market will grow by over a third, driven predominantly by no-alcohol options.

    SAB unveils Corona Cero, an alcohol-free beer
    SAB unveils Corona Cero, an alcohol-free beer

    5 Jun 2024

    Why the sudden interest?

    Several factors are fuelling this modern-day renaissance.

    • Health consciousness

      • A key driver is the growing health consciousness among consumers. With an increasing awareness of the adverse effects of excessive alcohol consumption, many are seeking healthier alternatives. This shift is particularly evident among millennials and Gen Z, who prioritise wellness and embrace mindful drinking.

      Additionally, the inclusive nature of alcohol-free beer appeals to those who abstain from alcohol for personal, religious, or health reasons, broadening its appeal.

    • Brewing technology innovation

      • Innovation in brewing technology has also played a crucial role. Today’s alcohol-free beers are crafted to mirror the taste and experience of traditional beers, attracting enthusiasts who enjoy the flavour without the alcohol.

      This is a significant advancement from the past, where non-alcoholic beers often lacked the depth and complexity of their alcoholic counterparts.

    • Moderation

      • Moderation is another powerful driver behind the popularity of no- and low-alcohol beers. As societal attitudes shift away from binge drinking and its associated stigma, more people are choosing moderation. Alcohol-free beers offer a way to enjoy the social aspects of drinking while promoting responsible consumption.

      This shift not only benefits individuals but also supports a culture of responsibility and mindfulness.
    It's ok to say No to drinking
    It's ok to say No to drinking

    16 Apr 2024

    The future of non-alcoholic beer

    From a business perspective, the rise of alcohol-free beer is not just a trend, but a strategic imperative.

    The beer industry is a major contributor to economic growth, supporting millions of jobs and generating significant GDP.

    In South Africa alone, the beer sector supports nearly 250,000 jobs and added R71bn to the country’s GDP in 2019.

    This economic impact underscores the responsibility of the industry to innovate and adapt to changing consumer preferences.

    Looking ahead, the non-alcoholic beer market is poised for continued growth and diversification.

    As breweries experiment with new flavours and techniques, consumers can expect an expanding array of high-quality, appealing non-alcoholic options.

    The competitive landscape will drive further improvements in taste and variety, ensuring that the industry remains dynamic and responsive to evolving preferences.

