    SAB unveils Corona Cero, an alcohol-free beer

    5 Jun 2024
    5 Jun 2024
    South African Breweries (SAB) has introduced Corona Cero, an alcohol-free beer with Vitamin D - in the efforts to meet consumer needs for increased choice and moderation.
    Zoleka Lisa, vice president of corporate affairs at SAB, says, "We are excited to introduce Corona Cero, growing our portfolio of global brands that resonate with South Africans and meet their changing consumption needs. This alcohol-free beer broadens the consumer choice and is a pronounced expression of our commitment to ensuring moderation.

    We have always maintained that beer is a beverage of moderation, and this now provides consumers with even more options. Furthermore, it encourages a culture of responsibility among South Africans, which we are deliberate in enabling at SAB."

    Corona Cero shares the essence of the Corona brand, a brand that celebrates getting outside and enjoying life in the sun.

    Commenting that the brand has Vitamin D, which bottles the sun's goodness into the bottle, vice president for marketing, Vaughan Croeser notes, "At SAB, we put innovation first. The feeling of the sun is one of the things that people love most about the outdoors, and the Corona brand is always innovating to remind them of that feeling of getting outside".

    Beyond booze: How zero-alcohol drinks went from niche to mainstream
    Beyond booze: How zero-alcohol drinks went from niche to mainstream

    Irvine Partners  15 Mar 2024

    Significant shifts in the beer consumption sector drive SAB's move to introduce Corona Cero to South Africa. According to a report by GlobalData, Gen Z, particularly in South Africa, is showing a marked preference for non-alcoholic and low-alcohol beverages.

    Joining this shift are millennials who are embracing this trend of substitutes, wanting the choice of non-alcoholic or low-alcohol beverages on occasion. The IWSR reports that new consumers made up nearly 20% of no-alcohol consumers in 2023.

    Corona Cero will be available in leading retail outlets and beverage establishments in South Africa from June onwards.

