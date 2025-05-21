Retail Banking & Finance
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVYouth MonthOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

FRIGAIR EXPO 2025Bizcommunity.comAchievement Awards GroupAMIEMall of AfricaVolpesSmart MediaFirexpo 2025GorillaHeineken BeveragesNielsenIQSwitch Energy DrinkFoodForward SADY/DXScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Retail Banking & Finance

    April's CPI inflation ticks up with surge in food and drink prices, says Stats SA

    Headline consumer price index (CPI) inflation for April was 2.8%, slightly higher than March’s 2.7%, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) has announced.
    21 May 2025
    21 May 2025
    Photo by Gustavo Fring via
    Photo by Gustavo Fring via www.pexels.com

    The CPI increased by 0.3% month-on-month in April 2025.

    Inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages (NAB) rose to 4.0%, the highest annual rate since September 2024 (4.6%). The monthly change for the category was 1.3%, the largest increase since October 2023 when the rate was 1.5%.

    “The rise in food and NAB inflation was mainly due to higher meat prices, particularly for beef products such as stewing beef, mince and steak.

    “Meat prices increased by 2.3% on average between March and April, the highest monthly rise since January 2023 (2.5%). Meat is the largest weighted group in the food and NAB category and accounts for 5.1% of total household spending,” said Stats SA.

    The price index for oils and fats increased by 1.4% between March and April, taking the annual rate to 4.8%.

    Cooking oil is 6.1% and brick margarine is 5.5% more expensive than a year ago.

    “Annual inflation for hot beverages rose to 15.2%, the highest print since September 2024 (15.8%). Instant coffee continues to record the highest rate within this category, with prices increasing by 20.2% in the 12 months to April. Coffee prices are elevated across the globe. The World Bank commodity index for coffee beans (robusta) increased by 28.1% over the same period,” said the statistical service.

    Meanwhile, alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by an annual 4.7%, higher than the 4.1% increase in March. The monthly increase for the category cooled from 1.6% in March to 1.3%.

    Stats SA said this likely reflected the continued impact of excise tax increases.

    On average, fuel prices declined by 3.2% between March and April.

    “Overall, motorists are paying 13.4% less for fuel than a year ago. The price for a litre of inland 95-octane petrol softened to R21.62 from R22.34 in March. The average price for diesel eased to R21.94 from R22.80,” said Stats SA.

    Read more: CPI, Consumer Price index, Stats SA, Statistics South Africa, non-alcoholic beverages, household spending
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz