April's CPI inflation ticks up with surge in food and drink prices, says Stats SA
The CPI increased by 0.3% month-on-month in April 2025.
Inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages (NAB) rose to 4.0%, the highest annual rate since September 2024 (4.6%). The monthly change for the category was 1.3%, the largest increase since October 2023 when the rate was 1.5%.
“The rise in food and NAB inflation was mainly due to higher meat prices, particularly for beef products such as stewing beef, mince and steak.
“Meat prices increased by 2.3% on average between March and April, the highest monthly rise since January 2023 (2.5%). Meat is the largest weighted group in the food and NAB category and accounts for 5.1% of total household spending,” said Stats SA.
The price index for oils and fats increased by 1.4% between March and April, taking the annual rate to 4.8%.
Cooking oil is 6.1% and brick margarine is 5.5% more expensive than a year ago.
“Annual inflation for hot beverages rose to 15.2%, the highest print since September 2024 (15.8%). Instant coffee continues to record the highest rate within this category, with prices increasing by 20.2% in the 12 months to April. Coffee prices are elevated across the globe. The World Bank commodity index for coffee beans (robusta) increased by 28.1% over the same period,” said the statistical service.
Meanwhile, alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by an annual 4.7%, higher than the 4.1% increase in March. The monthly increase for the category cooled from 1.6% in March to 1.3%.
Stats SA said this likely reflected the continued impact of excise tax increases.
On average, fuel prices declined by 3.2% between March and April.
“Overall, motorists are paying 13.4% less for fuel than a year ago. The price for a litre of inland 95-octane petrol softened to R21.62 from R22.34 in March. The average price for diesel eased to R21.94 from R22.80,” said Stats SA.
