SA rugby stars joins forces with Nescafé in Make Your World campaign

South African rugby stars Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi and Eben Etzebeth have joined forces with Nescafé to champion the global coffee brand’s new Make Your World campaign.

The newly-launched campaign is designed to inspire South Africans to “see things from a different perspective and enjoy everyday moments in a fresh light”.

An immersive nationwide campaign will see the rugby stars featured on billboards nationwide, while it will also be showcased via a new TV commercial, and through engaging social media content.

Kolbe, recognised by Nescafé as a person and player who embodies the spirit of perseverance and excellence, was seen to be the perfect fit for such a campaign aimed at fuelling new perspectives.

“I’m excited to be partnering with Nescafé on this inspiring initiative,” says Kolbe, whose involvement in this campaign was facilitated by Roc Nation Sports International, the global agency that represents the South African rugby star.

“The Make Your World campaign is about finding that spark that ignites your potential and allows you to experience everyday moments to the fullest, which is something that really resonates with me.”

"At Nescafé, we believe that even the smallest acts can have a profound impact," says Carl Khoury, business executive officer for Coffee and Beverages, East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR).

"With the 'Make Your World' campaign, we want to show how something as simple as a great cup of coffee can help shift your perspective. We are thrilled to partner with Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe, and Makazole Mapimpi, three remarkable individuals who embody the values we hold close to our hearts.

"Their hard work, perseverance, and passion inspire not just themselves but the entire nation, bringing victory, pride, and togetherness. Each cup of Nescafé is a moment to pause, reflect, and see the world anew, fostering positive ripple effects in our personal lives, communities, and beyond."