Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

PendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesOnPoint PRMegaVision MediaPDCSappiBataStyle IDOgilvy South AfricaRT7 DigitalNew MediaBurger KingDentsuEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Retail Marketing News South Africa

SA rugby stars joins forces with Nescafé in Make Your World campaign

5 Jun 2024
5 Jun 2024
South African rugby stars Cheslin Kolbe, Makazole Mapimpi and Eben Etzebeth have joined forces with Nescafé to champion the global coffee brand’s new Make Your World campaign.
Image supplied
Image supplied

The newly-launched campaign is designed to inspire South Africans to “see things from a different perspective and enjoy everyday moments in a fresh light”.

An immersive nationwide campaign will see the rugby stars featured on billboards nationwide, while it will also be showcased via a new TV commercial, and through engaging social media content.

Kolbe, recognised by Nescafé as a person and player who embodies the spirit of perseverance and excellence, was seen to be the perfect fit for such a campaign aimed at fuelling new perspectives.

“I’m excited to be partnering with Nescafé on this inspiring initiative,” says Kolbe, whose involvement in this campaign was facilitated by Roc Nation Sports International, the global agency that represents the South African rugby star.

“The Make Your World campaign is about finding that spark that ignites your potential and allows you to experience everyday moments to the fullest, which is something that really resonates with me.”

Image supplied
Image supplied

"At Nescafé, we believe that even the smallest acts can have a profound impact," says Carl Khoury, business executive officer for Coffee and Beverages, East and Southern Africa Region (ESAR).

"With the 'Make Your World' campaign, we want to show how something as simple as a great cup of coffee can help shift your perspective. We are thrilled to partner with Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe, and Makazole Mapimpi, three remarkable individuals who embody the values we hold close to our hearts.

Image supplied
Image supplied

"Their hard work, perseverance, and passion inspire not just themselves but the entire nation, bringing victory, pride, and togetherness. Each cup of Nescafé is a moment to pause, reflect, and see the world anew, fostering positive ripple effects in our personal lives, communities, and beyond."

Read more: Nescafé, Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe
NextOptions

Related

Prof Bismark lauds Springboks as Newsmaker of the Year
North-West University (NWU)Prof Bismark lauds Springboks as Newsmaker of the Year
22 Apr 2024
Eben and Anlia Etzebeth named Hollywoodbets brand ambassadors
Eben and Anlia Etzebeth named Hollywoodbets brand ambassadors
15 Apr 2024
International rugby player, Eben Etzebeth teams up with Bayer as an ambassador for Berocca in South Africa
OLC Through The Line CommunicationsInternational rugby player, Eben Etzebeth teams up with Bayer as an ambassador for Berocca in South Africa
26 Feb 2024
Eben Etzebeth named Berocca brand ambassador
Eben Etzebeth named Berocca brand ambassador
12 Feb 2024
KFC launches the 'Elizabedi bundle'
KFC launches the 'Elizabedi bundle'
9 Nov 2023
Superdry SA joins forces with Cheslin Kolbe to ignite passion across Mzansi
Superdry SA joins forces with Cheslin Kolbe to ignite passion across Mzansi
11 Sep 2023
Nestle opened a processing unit for its coffee brand Nescafe on Tuesday in Hamanskraal. Source: Supplied.
Nestle increases local sourcing in South Africa with new processing plant
 19 Jul 2023
#OrchidsandOnions: The solution with sports branding
#OrchidsandOnions: The solution with sports branding
 8 Aug 2022
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz