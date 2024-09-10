Springbok legends, Kolisi, Etzebeth, Kolbe, and Mtawarira star in new humorous Engen TVC

Petroleum brand and official fuel supplier of the Springboks, Engen’s latest TV commercial (TVC) features four celebrated rugby legends, Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe, and Tendai Mtawarira.

First aired after the Rugby Championship decider between the Springboks and Argentina in Mbombela on Saturday, 28 September, the commercial features the rugby heroes in a playful and unexpected scenario, as the “Marketing Director of Engen” asks the foursome if they have any “champion ideas” to elevate Engen to even greater heights.

During Saturday’s test match, the LED boarding surrounding the rugby field displayed ‘Eben’ instead of Engen, which created a stir even prior to the launch of the ad.

This tied in perfectly with Eben’s record-breaking 128th test cap, which made the strapping lock forward the most capped South African international of all time.

In a group chat, Eben, Cheslin, and ‘Beast’ start painting wild scenarios, including changing the name of Engen to Eben, Cheslin imagining QuickShop as the QuickerShop, and Tendai picturing himself as Engen’s new B.E.O. (Beast Executive Officer)!

Amid this chaotic brainstorming, one man is a cool voice of reason – our captain Siya Kolisi.

When things are looking crazy, Siya brings things his teammates back to reality with a calm realisation – Engen is already the perfect pitstop where life happens and you feel like number one.

Uplifting campaign

The light-hearted 60-second TVC has since captured the hearts of the nation, creating a buzz across social media and beyond with its unexpected humour and innovative storyline.

"We are thrilled to bring this fun and uplifting campaign to our customers," said Tsholo Tiro, Engen’s brand and sponsorship manager.

"It's a celebration of the South African spirit, and we’re excited to see how it is igniting conversations and smiles across the country, solidifying Engen's presence as a brand that is always close to home and the heart of the nation.”

Extended 2-minute+ version

Engen has also taken the experience beyond traditional media with an extended 2-minute+ version of the ad featuring on digital platforms.

This allows fans to enjoy a longer narrative filled with more humour and memorable moments, enabling deeper engagement and further walkability.

“The campaign, which celebrates the spirit of Springbok rugby while spotlighting the company’s deep-rooted connection with South Africa, reinforces Engen as not just a fuel provider but also a key player in fostering unity and pride through sport,” adds Tiro.

“The unique scenarios brought to life in the ad also showcase Engen’s playful side while remaining true to its brand pillars of Service, Innovation, Care, and Positivity.”

The 60-second TVC will continue to air on SABC and DStv, while the extended version is available across all of Engen’s social media platforms, giving fans more reasons to engage and keep the conversation going.