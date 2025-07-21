Patrick Mavros unveils the Kolisi Cuff

Patrick Mavros has unveiled its newest creation: the Kolisi Cuff. Inspired by the legendary Siya Kolisi: champion, philanthropist, and African icon, the Kolisi Cuff is a sterling silver tribute to unity, resilience, and giving back.

Image supplied

Designed by Patrick Mavros Jnr, the cuff draws inspiration from the Kolisi Foundation’s emblem, whose bold lines subtly echo the South African flag. It is a piece that carries deep meaning – a symbol not only of Kolisi’s remarkable journey but also of the shared values that unite and inspire us.

Handcrafted in Africa and available in various sizes, the unisex cuff is designed to be worn by all – from the brand’s long-standing collectors to Kolisi’s passionate global supporters.

With 10% of every sale going directly to the Kolisi Foundation, the cuff honours Nelson Mandela’s enduring call to uplift others and inspire meaningful change.

This is more than jewellery – it’s a tribute to ubuntu, the ancient African philosophy of shared humanity. A powerful symbol of purpose and an emblem of making a difference.

“As a family business rooted in African heritage, it is a true honour to stand alongside a cause so aligned with our own values,” says Alexander Mavros.

“This collaboration is a celebration of purpose, people, and the power of Africa.”

The Kolisi Foundation is committed to supporting vulnerable and underserved communities across South Africa. From food security and education to youth development and gender-based violence prevention, the Foundation’s work is as far-reaching as it is vital.