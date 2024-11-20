Sunday Times GenNext Awards crowns the coolest of the cool crowd

The 20th edition of the Sunday Times GenNext Awards Coolest Brand Overall is BMW followed by Nike and Adidas.

Apart from being celebrated as the Coolest Brand Overall, BMW was also awarded as the winner in the Coolest Company To Work For, and Coolest Motor Vehicle Brand categories.

Nike was awarded as the Coolest Clothing Brand, the Coolest Clothing Store, and the Coolest Show/Footwear Brand.

Other brands that ranked in the top ten overall include Apple, Samsung, Puma, Netflix, Gucci, Redbat and Jordan.

The annual Sunday Times GenNext Survey, conducted by Yellowwood, is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational and annnlunced its winners across 69 categories in Johannesburg on 18 November 2024.

The survey polled 7,200 youths aged 8 to 30 years old, to deliver insights that are valued by brand management, advertising and marketing professionals alike.

Tyla and Siya tops

In addition to evaluating consumer brand perception, the survey also measures celebrity brand perception.

This year, Grammy-winner Tyla received the nod as the Coolest Local Celebrity.

DJ Fresh was announced as the Coolest Local Radio Personality.

Springbok Rugby captain Siya Kolisi was once again awarded as the Coolest Local Sportsperson, while MacG was also again awarded as the Coolest Local Online Influencer.

Coolest Advertising Medium 2024 2023 1 TikTok Google Ads 2 TV TikTok 3 YouTube Instagram 4 Social Media YouTube 5 Facebook Twitter 6 Instagram Posters / Flyers / Pamphlets / Brochure 7 Google Ads Magazines 8 Billboards / Posters Newsletter 9 Radio Facebook 10 X (formerly Twitter) Email Advertising/ Email Marketing Coolest Alcohol Brands 2024 2023 1 Brutal Fruit Jägermeister 2 Savanna Savanna 3 Hennessy Cognac Brutal Fruit 4 Ice Tropez Hennessy Cognac 5 Jägermeister Heineken 6 Heineken Smirnoff 7 Flying Fish Tanqueray Gin 8 Johnnie Walker Cruz Vodka 9 Amarula 4th Street Wines 10 Jameson Belgravia London Dry Gin Coolest Banks 2024 2023 1 Capitec Bank Capitec Bank 2 FNB - First National Bank FNB/ First National Bank 3 Standard Bank TymeBank 4 Nedbank Standard Bank 5 Absa Bank Nedbank 6 TymeBank ABSA 7 Discovery Bank Discovery Bank 8 African Bank Old Mutual 9 Old Mutual African Bank 10 Investec Bank Investec Bank Coolest Brand Overall 2024 2023 1 BMW Nike 2 Nike Apple 3 Adidas Samsung 4 Apple Adidas 5 Samsung BMW 6 Puma Louis Vuitton 7 Netflix Coca-Cola 8 Gucci Gucci 9 Redbat Puma 10 Jordan Vans Coolest Brand That Cares About My Community 2024 2023 1 Gift of the Givers Vodacom 2 Sasko Sasko 3 Shoprite Gift of the Givers 4 KFC Adidas 5 Coca-Cola Unilever 6 SPAR Pick n Pay 7 McDonald's Impala Community Development Trust 8 Albany Spar 9 Blue Ribbon Blue Ribbon 10 Pick n Pay Woolworths Coolest Breakfast Cereals 2024 2023 1 Kellogg's Corn Flakes Nestlé Cheerios 2 Jungle Oats FUTURELIFE Cereal 3 FUTURELIFE Cereal Bokomo Corn Flakes 4 Kellogg's Coco Pops Nestlé Milo Cereal 5 Bokomo Weet-Bix ProNutro 6 Bokomo Corn Flakes Kellogg’s Coco Pops 7 Kellogg's Rice Krispies Kellogg’s All Bran 8 Nestlé Milo Cereal Morvite 9 ProNutro Kellogg’s Froot Loops 10 Kellogg's Froot Loops Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Coolest Campaign Targeted at Youth 2024 2023 1 Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator Campaign KFC’s Add Hope 2 KFC Add Hope Adidas Impossible is Nothing 3 Yes4Youth R350 Sassa SRD Grant 4 16 days of activism against GBV Vodacom NXT LVL Get A Gig 5 R350 Sassa SRD Grant HYDC Harambee Youth Development 6 Coca-Cola share a coke campaign LoveLife 7 Love Life Campaign Mr Price Foundation 8 Soul Buddies MTN Pulse/ #OnThePulse 9 Adidas Impossible is Nothing Campaign Global Citizen 10 #YouthVoteMatters Campaign Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day Coolest Cartoon Shows 2024 2023 1 Dragon Ball Z Mr. Bean: The Animated Series 2 Tom & Jerry Tom & Jerry 3 Mr. Bean: The Animated Series Regular Show 4 Cocomelon Dragon Ball Z (DBZ) 5 Regular Show Supa Strikas 6 Spongebob Square Pants SpongeBob SquarePants 7 Teen Titans Go Teen Titans Go! 8 The Simpsons Mickey Mouse 9 The Loud House Sofia The First 10 Bluey Cocomelon Coolest Cellphones Brands 2024 2023 1 Samsung Samsung 2 iPhone iPhone 3 Huawei Huawei 4 Oppo Xiaomi 5 Hisense Nokia 6 Nokia Oppo 7 Xiaomi Hisense 8 Vivo LG 9 Honor Itel 10 Sony Mobicel Coolest Chocolates 2024 2023 1 Dairy Milk Bubbly Kit Kat 2 Cadbury Dairy Milk Ferrero Rocher 3 Nestle Kit Kat BAR ONE 4 Ferrero Rocher Lindt Lindor 5 Lindt Cadbury Dairy Milk 6 Aero Dairy Milk Bubbly 7 Cadbury Lunch Bar Cadbury Lunch Bar 8 Cadbury Top Deck Nestle Aero 9 Nestle Milky Bar Cadbury Top Deck 10 Cadbury PS Cadbury P.S. Coolest Clothing Brands 2024 2023 1 Nike Nike 2 Gucci Adidas 3 Adidas ZARA 4 Mr. Price Lacoste 5 Puma Mr Price 6 Louis Vuitton Redbat 7 Galxboy Louis Vuitton 8 G-Star Raw Fabiani 9 Redbat Puma 10 Woolworths Chanel Coolest Clothing Stores 2024 2023 1 Nike Mr Price / MRP 2 Mr. Price Nike 3 SHEIN Sportscene 4 Sportscene H&M 5 Adidas ZARA 6 Truworths Markham 7 H&M Cotton On 8 Markham Woolworths 9 The Fix Studio 88 10 Zara The Fix Coolest Cold beverage 2024 2023 1 Coca-Cola Coca-Cola 2 Sprite Appletiser 3 Pepsi Cappy 4 Stoney Sprite 5 Tropika Liqui Fruit 6 Cappy Stoney 7 Liqui Fruit Pepsi 8 Fanta Tropika 9 Krush Jive Cooldrinks 10 Appletiser Lipton Iced Tea Coolest Colleges 2024 2023 1 Johannesburg City College/JCC Tshwane North TVET College 2 College of Cape Town IIE Rosebank College 3 Boston City Campus Boston City Campus 4 IIE Rosebank College CityVarsity College 5 Thekwini College Damelin College 6 City Varsity Harvard Business School Online 7 Damelin College Capricorn College / Capricorn TVET College 8 Tshwane North TVET College Richfield College 9 Richfield College SWGC – South West Gauteng College 10 Tshwane South College Stanford College Online Coolest Company to work for 2024 2023 1 BMW Google 2 Department of Health Mercedes-Benz 3 Mercedes Benz Apple 4 Apple Transnet 5 Nike Coca-Cola 6 Samsung Anglo American Platinum 7 Google SABC 8 Transnet Sasol 9 FNB - First National Bank Microsoft 10 Microsoft Nike Coolest Console Games 2024 2023 1 FIFA FIFA 2 Grand Theft Auto/GTA Grand Theft Auto / GTA 3 Spider Man 2 Call of Duty 4 Dragon Ball Z WWE 5 Minecraft Subway Surfer 6 Call of Duty/COD Need for Speed 7 Dream League/DLS NBA 8 Need for Speed Dragon Ball Games 9 Roblox Street Fighter 6 10 God of War Ludo Coolest Daily Newspaper 2024 2023 1 Daily Sun Daily Sun 2 Daily News Sowetan 3 The Citizen The Citizen 4 Sowetan Daily News 5 Isolezwe The Star 6 Business Day Isolezwe 7 The Star Daily Dispatch 8 Daily Dispatch Cape Times 9 The Daily Voice Cape Argus 10 The Herald Die Son Coolest Energy Drinks 2024 2023 1 Red Bull Switch 2 Switch Energade 3 Powerade Score 4 Monster Predator 5 Dragon Red Bull 6 Energade Lucozade 7 Prime Dragon 8 Play Mofaya 9 Score Prime 10 Reboost Reboost Coolest Fast-Food Places 2024 2023 1 McDonald's McDonald's 2 KFC KFC 3 Spur Steak Ranches Burger King 4 Burger King Debonairs Pizza 5 Debonairs Pizza Spur Steak Ranches 6 Steers Roco Mamas 7 Roman's Pizza Nando's 8 Nando's Chicken Licken 9 RocoMamas Steers 10 Ocean Basket Hungry Lion Coolest Female Deodorants 2024 2023 1 Play Girl Nivea 2 Nivea Oh So Heavenly 3 Dove Dove 4 Shield PlayGirl 5 Oh So Heavenly Avon 6 Shower To Shower Mitchum 7 Avon Elizabeth Arden Red Door 8 Yardley Yardley 9 Mitchum Revlon 10 Garnier Sanex Coolest Feminine Hygiene Products 2024 2023 1 Kotex Kotex 2 Always Always 3 Avon Lil-Lets 4 StayFree GynaGuard 5 Lil-Lets Stayfree 6 GynaGuard Nivea Intimo 7 Femagene Avon Feminine Wash 8 Libresse Femagene Intimate Wash Coolest Food Delivery App 2024 2023 1 Uber Eats Uber Eats 2 Mr D Foods Mr D 3 Checkers Sixty60 Checkers Sixty60 4 Debonairs Pizza Debonairs Pizza 5 McDelivery KFC 6 KFC McDelivery 7 Nando's Nando’s 8 Pick n Pay ASAP! Pick n Pay ASAP! 9 Roman's Pizza Takealot Food Delivery Service 10 Steers Bolt Foods Coolest Gaming Console 2024 2023 1 Xbox Playstation 5 / PS5 2 Sony PlayStation Playstation 4 / PS4 3 Game Box Xbox Series X and Series S 4 Nintendo Xbox One 5 Super Pocket Xbox 360 6 Steam Deck PSP / Sony PSP 7 SEGA Playstation 3 / PS3 8 HD Retro Gaming Console Playstation 2 / PS2 9 Asus ROG Ally Nintendo Switch 10 Steam Deck Coolest Grocery Store 2024 2023 1 Woolworths Woolworths 2 Checkers Food Lovers Market 3 Shoprite Game Stores 4 SPAR Boxer Super Stores 5 Pick n Pay Checkers 6 Food Lovers Market Usave 7 Makro Makro 8 Boxer Pick n Pay 9 Game Shoprite 10 OK / OK Foods OK / OK Foods Coolest Haircare Products 2024 2023 1 Dark & Lovely Dark and Lovely 2 TRESemmé TRESemmé 3 L'Oreal Sofn’free 4 Revlon Aunt Jackie’s 5 Sofn'Free Dove 6 Dove Organics Hair Care 7 Easy Waves Native Child 8 Organics Hair Care Revlon 9 Black Chic Black Chic 10 Sta-Sof-Fro L’Oréal Coolest Specialist Health & Beauty Store 2024 2023 1 Clicks Clicks 2 Dis-Chem Dis-Chem 3 Avon Woolworths 4 Woolworths Edgars 5 Foschini Sorbet 6 Signature Foschini 7 The Body Shop The Body Shop 8 Beauty Zone Signature 9 MAC MAC 10 Sorbet Miladys Coolest Hot beverage 2024 2023 1 Mugg & Bean Coffee Milo 2 Milo Mugg & Bean Coffee 3 McDonald's coffee Nestlé Hot Chocolate 4 Starbucks Nescafé 5 Nescafé Cadbury Hot Chocolate 6 KFC coffee Jacobs Krönung Coffee 7 Nestlé Hot Chocolate Nespresso 8 Nespresso Hug in a Mug 9 Ricoffy Freshpak Rooibos Tea 10 Jacobs Krönung Coffee Starbucks Coffee Coolest Hotel Brands 2024 2023 1 Sun City Hotel Protea Hotels by Marriot 2 Gold Reef City Hotel City Lodge 3 Sandton Hotel Sun International 4 Tsogo Sun Southern Sun 5 City Lodge Manhattan Hotel 6 The Royal Hotel Hilton Hotel 7 Protea Hotels by Marriot Radisson Blu Hotel 8 Sun International Marriott 9 Blue Waters Hotel Garden Court 10 Southern Sun Hotel Hotel 224 Coolest Insurance Brand 2024 2023 1 AVBOB Old Mutual 2 OUTsurance AVBOB 3 Old Mutual Discovery 4 Clientéle OUTsurance 5 Assupol 1st For Women 6 Hippo Assupol 7 Sanlam Clientéle 8 1Life 1Life Insurance 9 1st For Women Sanlam Insurance 10 Naked MiWay Insurance Coolest Kids TV Channels 2024 2023 1 Cartoon Network (301) Cartoon Network (301) 2 Nickelodeon (305) Disney Jnr (309) 3 Disney (303) Disney Channel (303) 4 Boomerang (302) NickToons (308) 5 Disney XD (304) Boomerang (302) 6 YouTube Kids Disney XD (304) 7 Disney Jnr (309) Nickelodeon (305) 8 NickToons (308) eToonz (311) 9 eToonz (311) Jim Jam (310) 10 Jim Jam (310) SABC 1 (191) Coolest Local Celebrities 2024 2023 1 Tyla Trevor Noah 2 DJ Kabza De Small AKA 3 Nasty C DJ Zinhle 4 DJ Zinhle Makhadzi 5 Black Coffee DJ Kabza De Small 6 Makhadzi Nomzamo Mbatha 7 Young Stunna Connie Ferguson 8 Connie Ferguson Bonang Matheba 9 Somizi Mhlongo Black Coffee 10 Kamo Mphela Somizi Mhlongo Coolest Local Entertainment Destination 2024 2023 1 Gold Reef City Gold Reef City 2 Kruger National Park Sun City 3 Sun City Resort Kruger National Park 4 Konka uShaka Marine World 5 Table Mountain Konka 6 Ushaka Marine World Table Mountain 7 Sun Coast Robben Island 8 V&A Waterfront The Sudwala Caves 9 Robben Island V&A Waterfront 10 Carnival City Montecasino Coolest Local Radio Personalities 2024 2023 1 DJ Fresh Thando Thabethe 2 Somizi Mhlongo Dineo Ranaka 3 Penny Ntuli DJ MoFlava 4 Anele Mdoda Somizi Mhlongo 5 DJ Tbo Touch Skhumbuzo Hlophe (Skhumba) 6 Thuso Motaung Thuso Motaung 7 DJ Mo Flava Anele Mdoda 8 Lerato Kganyago DJ Fresh 9 Thando Thabethe Lerato Kganyago / LKG 10 Dineo Ranaka Selbeyonce Coolest Local TV Programmes/series 2024 2023 1 Blood & Water Skeem Saam 2 Skeem Saam The River 3 Umkhokha The Wife 4 House of Zwide Uyajola 9/9 5 Uzalo Blood & Water 6 My Brother's Keeper The Queen 7 Gqeberha The Empire Uzalo 8 Scandal House Of Zwide 9 The River Imbewu: The Seed 10 Gomora Durban Gen Coolest Local Sportspeople 2024 2023 1 Siya Kolisi Siya Kolisi 2 Thembinkosi Lorch Percy Tau 3 Itumeleng Khune Caster Semenya 4 Themba Zwane Thembinkosi Lorch 5 Caster Semenya Benni McCarthy 6 Percy Tau Itumeleng Khune 7 Ronwen Williams Themba Zwane 8 Benni McCarthy Wayde van Niekerk 9 Kagiso Rabada Bryan Habana 10 Siphiwe Tshabalala AB De Villiers Coolest Loyalty programme 2024 2023 1 Clicks ClubCard Shoprite Xtra Savings 2 Shoprite Xtra Savings Pick n Pay Smart Shopper 3 Checkers Xtra Savings Checkers Xtra Savings 4 Pick n Pay Smart Shopper Clicks ClubCard 5 Woolworths WRewards Capitec Live Better 6 Absa Rewards FNB eBucks 7 Capitec Live Better VodaBucks 8 FNB eBucks Spar Rewards 9 SPAR Rewards The North Face XPLR Pass Loyalty Programme 10 Standard Bank U Count Woolworths WRewards Coolest Make-Up Brands 2024 2023 1 Avon L’Oréal 2 L'Oreal Maybelline 3 Nivea Avon 4 Maybelline Clinique 5 MAC Revlon 6 Revlon Estée Lauder 7 Inuka Signature Cosmetics & Fragrance 8 Pond's M.A.C Cosmetics 9 Fenty Beauty Yardley London 10 Black Opal Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Coolest Male Deodorants 2024 2023 1 Nivea Nivea Men 2 Playboy Hugo Boss 3 Hugo Boss Diesel 4 Shield Yardley English Blazer 5 Axe Solo 6 Dove Brut 7 Diesel Playboy 8 Mitchum Old Spice 9 Old Spice Sanex 10 Status Shield for Men Coolest Motor Vehicles Brands 2024 2023 1 BMW Mercedes-Benz 2 Mercedes Benz BMW 3 Lamborghini Audi 4 Range Rover Range Rover 5 Rolls Royce VW 6 Porsche Lamborghini 7 Toyota Toyota 8 VW Porsche 9 Bugatti Rolls-Royce 10 Audi Jeep Coolest Music Store/Website/Streaming 2024 2023 1 Spotify iTunes 2 TikTok MP3 Juices 3 YouTube Music Spotify 4 Apple Music JOOX 5 Channel O Fakaza 6 MP3 Juice Deezer 7 iTunes Google Play Music 8 Tubidy.com SoundCloud 9 MTV YouTube Music 10 SoundCloud Amazon Music Coolest Online Accommodations Booking Sites 2024 2023 1 Booking.com Booking.com 2 Hotels.com airbnb 3 Airbnb Trivago 4 Trivago Sho’t Left 5 Travel.com Safari.com 6 Safari.com Computicket 7 Sho't Left Tripadvisor 8 Travelstart Travelstart 9 Tripadvisor KAYAK 10 SafariNow Travel.com Coolest Local Online Influencer 2024 2023 1 Mac G MacG 2 Somizi Mhlongo Nomzamo Mbatha 3 Cassper Nyovest Connie Ferguson 4 Ghost Hlubi Zozibini Tunzi 5 Nomzamo Mbatha Boity Thulo 6 Connie Ferguson Neevan Ferris 7 Spokuhle N Cassper Nyovest 8 Bonang Matheba Somizi Mhlongo 9 Seemah Mihlali Ndamase 10 Thulasizwe "Lasizwe" Dambuza Seemah Coolest Online Store 2024 2023 1 SHEIN SHEIN 2 Takealot Takealot 3 Nike Superbalist 4 Temu Mr Price/MRP 5 Woolworths Amazon 6 Mr Price Sportscene 7 Amazon Zando 8 Superbalist The FIX 9 Sportscene ZARA 10 Adidas Woolworths Coolest Petrol Stations 2024 2023 1 Engen Engen 2 Shell Sasol 3 Sasol BP 4 Caltex Shell 5 TotalEnergies Caltex 6 BP TotalEnergies 7 Astron Puma 8 Puma Astron Petrol 9 Global Filling Station Viva Garage 10 Toyota Hydrogen Refuelling Station Elegant Petrol Station Coolest Public Transport Brand 2024 2023 1 Uber Uber 2 City To City Gautrain 3 Bolt Bolt 4 Gautrain Greyhound 5 Intercape City to City 6 Greyhound InDriver 7 InDriver INTERCAPE 8 Golden Arrow MyCiti 9 MyCiti Bus Translux 10 Limpopo Coaches Metrobus Coolest Radio Stations 2024 2023 1 Metro FM 5FM 2 Ukhozi FM Thobela FM 3 Umhlobo Wenene FM Radio 2000 FM 97.5 4 East Coast Radio (ECR) Motsweding FM 5 Lesedi FM Good Hope FM 94.7 6 Radio 2000 Heart 104.9 FM 7 5FM Lesedi FM 88.4 8 KFM Metro FM 9 Gagasi FM KFM 94.5 10 947 Gagasi FM 99.5FM Coolest Sit-Down Restaurants 2024 2023 1 McDonald's Spur Steak Ranches 2 KFC Mugg & Bean 3 Spur Steak Ranches McDonald's 4 Debonairs Pizza RocoMamas 5 Nando's Ocean Basket (OB) 6 Ocean Basket Nando's 7 RocoMamas KFC 8 Wimpy Wimpy 9 Chicken Licken Debonairs Pizza 10 Burger King Panarottis Coolest Sauces Brands 2024 2023 1 Nando's Nando’s 2 Steers All Gold 3 All Gold Steers 4 Spur Sauce Spur Sauce 5 Six Gun Grill Sauce Mrs Ball’s 6 Nola Mayonnaise Wellington’s 7 Mrs Ball's BBQ Six Gun Grill 8 Wellington's Maggi 9 Tabasco Crosse & Blackwell 10 Maggi Knorr Coolest Savings & Investment Platform 2024 2023 1 FNB - First National Bank Capitec 2 Capitec EasyEquities 3 Standard Bank TymeBank 4 Nedbank FNB Investor Platform 5 African Bank Old Mutual Invest 6 Absa African Bank 7 TymeBank Standard Bank 8 Old Mutual Invest Nedbank 9 EasyEquities JSE / Johannesburg Stock Exchange 10 Sanlam Sanlam Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brands 2024 2023 1 Nike Nike 2 Adidas Adidas 3 Puma Puma 4 Gucci Air Jordan 5 Carvela Vans 6 New Balance Converse 7 Vans Gucci 8 Lacoste Timberland 9 All Star Bathu 10 Louis Vuitton Drip Footwear Coolest Shopping Malls 2024 2023 1 Mall of Africa Mall of Africa 2 Gateway Mall Sandton City 3 Sandton City Mall V&A Waterfront 4 V&A Waterfront Menlyn 5 The Pavillion Mall Canal Walk 6 Oceans Mall Gateway 7 Mall of the South Pavillion 8 Menlyn Park Shopping Centre Maponya 9 Canal Walk Shopping Centre Eastgate Shopping Centre 10 Maponya Mall Mall of the North Coolest Shower Gel 2024 2023 1 Nivea Nivea 2 Dove Oh So Heavenly 3 Oh So Heavenly Dove 4 Lux Avon 5 Dettol Radox 6 Protex Protex 7 Shower To Shower Lux 8 Sanex Vaseline 9 Lifebouy Sanex 10 Satiskin Satiskin Coolest Skincare Products 2024 2023 1 Nivea Nivea 2 Dove Vaseline 3 Vaseline Dove 4 Avon Avon 5 Oh So Heavenly Neutrogena 6 Dawn Gentle Magic 7 L'Oreal Dawn 8 Garnier Portia M 9 Ingram's L’Oréal 10 Gentle Magic Eucerin Coolest Snack Brand 2024 2023 1 Doritos Simba 2 Lays Go-Slo’s 3 Simba Oreos 4 Pringles Pringles 5 Cadbury Doritos 6 Nik Naks Cadbury Dairy Milk 7 Oreos Maynards 8 Stylos #Hello! 9 Maynards Fritos 10 Fritos BB Snacks Coolest Soap Bars 2024 2023 1 Lux Protex 2 Protex Dove 3 Dettol Dettol 4 Lifebuoy Palmolive 5 Dove Beauty Bar Sunlight Bar Soap 6 Sunlight Bar Soap Nivea 7 Johnson & Johnson Johnson & Johnson Soap 8 Oh So Heavenly Soap Sunlight Green Bar 9 Gentle Magic Lifebuoy 10 Dove Baby Bar Lux Coolest Social Media App 2024 2023 1 TikTok WhatsApp 2 WhatsApp TikTok 3 Instagram Facebook 4 Facebook Instagram 5 Snapchat YouTube 6 X (formerly Twitter) X (formerly known as Twitter) 7 Pinterest LinkedIn 8 Telegram Snapchat 9 LinkedIn MoyaApp 10 Threads Telegram Coolest Spreads 2024 2023 1 Rama Rama 2 Nutella Nutella 3 Black Cat Peanut Butter Melrose 4 Yum Yum Peanut Butter Black Cat Peanut Butter 5 Melrose Stork 6 Flora Yum Yum Peanut Butter 7 Stork Country Spread Flora Margarine Spread 8 Sunshine D Sunshine D 9 D'lite Blossom 10 Rondo Chocnut Spread Coolest Stationery Store 2024 2023 1 PNA CNA 2 Shoprite PNA 3 Checkers Shoprite 4 Game Makro 5 Makro Typo 6 Waltons PEP Stores 7 Takealot Game Stores 8 Pick n Pay Crazy Store 9 PEP Stores Van Schaik Bookstore 10 A5 Cash and Carry Checkers Coolest Sweets 2024 2023 1 Maynards Maynards 2 Jelly Tots Cadbury Eclairs 3 Amajoya Yogueta 4 M&M's Pin Pop 5 Yogueta M&M’s 6 Pin Pop Beacon Sweets 7 Cadbury Eclairs Manhattan Marshmallows 8 Skittles Skittles 9 Big Bomb Amajoya 10 Beacon Sweets Stumbo Coolest Technology Brand 2024 2023 1 Samsung Apple 2 Apple Samsung 3 TikTok Huawei 4 Playstation Google 5 Huawei TikTok 6 Google META (Facebook) 7 Meta LG 8 Sony Hisense 9 Lenovo Tesla 10 HP Sony Coolest Telecomms Provider 2024 2023 1 MTN Vodacom 2 Telkom MTN 3 Vodacom Telkom 4 Rain Rain 5 Samsung Telecoms Cell C 6 Cell C VOX Telecom 7 Vuma China Mobile 8 Afrihost Mweb 9 Virgin Mobile/O2 Green Telecoms 10 China Mobile Vuma Coolest Toy Store 2024 2023 1 Toys R Us Toys R Us 2 Crazy Store Crazy Store 3 Game Makro 4 ToyZone Takealot 5 Takealot Game 6 Toy Kingdom Toy Kingdom 7 Shoprite ToyZone 8 Makro Babies R Us 9 Baby City Shoprite 10 PEP Stores Baby City Coolest TV Channels 2024 2023 1 Nickelodeon (305) Mzansi Magic 2 Mzansi Magic (161) Moja Love 3 Cartoon Network / CN (301) MTV Base 4 Moja Love (157) Disney Channel 5 Disney Channel (303) Studio Universal 6 MTV Base (322) Cartoon Network / CN 7 Studio Universal (112) Channel O 8 Super Sport 3 / SS3 (203) M-Net 9 Channel O (320) TLC Entertainment 10 Mzansi Bioskop (164) BET Coolest TV/ Streaming/Content Platforms 2024 2023 1 Netflix Netflix 2 YouTube Showmax 3 TikTok TikTok 4 Showmax YouTube 5 DSTV DStv Now 6 Disney+ Facebook 7 MTV Base Spotify 8 Facebook Instagram 9 Apple TV Disney Plus / Disney + 10 Channel O X (formerly known as Twitter) Coolest Universities 2024 2023 1 University of Cape Town (UCT) University of Venda / UNIVEN 2 University of South Africa (UNISA) Yale University 3 Durban University of Technology (DUT) Stanford University 4 University of the Witwatersand (Wits) University of Oxford 5 University of Johannesburg (UJ) University of Fort Hare / UFH 6 Nelson Mandela University UNISA / University of South Africa 7 University of Pretoria (UP) North West University / NWU / PUKKE 8 University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) Mangosuthu University of Technology / MUT 9 University of Stellenbosch Sol Plaatje University 10 Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) Central University of Technology / CUT University Coolest Weekly Newspapers 2024 2023 1 Sunday Times Sunday Times 2 City Press City Press 3 Sunday World Sunday World 4 The Mail & Guardian Mail & Guardian 5 The Daily Maverick Rapport 6 The Sunday Independent Rising Sun 7 Rising Sun (Lenasia) TygerBurger Newspaper 8 Son 9 City Vision (Cape Town) 10 Express (Free state) Coolest Accessory & Jewellery Store 2024 2023 1 American Swiss American Swiss 2 Sterns Claire’s 3 Lovisa Déonne le Roux Jewellers 4 SHEIN Gold Star 5 Mr Price MJ Fashion 6 Foschini Lady7 7 Pandora 2days Fashion 8 Gucci Be Style 9 NWJ Jewellery 10 Galaxy and Co Coolest Coffee Shops 2024 NA in 2023 1 Mugg & Bean 2 McCafé 3 Starbucks 4 Wimpy 5 KFC 6 Spur Steak Ranches 7 Xpresso Café 8 Krispy Kreme 9 Woolworths WCafé 10 Kauai Coffee Shop Coolest Gyms 2024 NA in 2023 1 Virgin Active 2 Planet Fitness 3 Body Life Gym 4 Fit24 5 Active Fitness 6 Zone Fitness 7 Body Action Gym 8 Gold's Gym 9 1st Fitness 10 Viva Gym

Lyndon Barends, managing director of Arena Holdings which commissions the Sunday Times GenNext Survey believes the research is increasingly relevant for brands looking to tap into the buying power of young income-earners and consumers of tomorrow.

“Successful brand marketing is increasingly data-driven, and being able to add another data point specifically focused on youth sentiment adds value when it comes to brand positioning and campaign planning. We’re proud to deliver these key industry insights to advertisers,” says Barends.

Lesego Kotane, managing director of Yellowwood says while advancements in technology and connectivity have propelled us forward, systemic challenges remain significant barriers for many young South Africans.

“And yet, amidst these obstacles, our youth consistently demonstrate an inspiring blend of resilience, ambition, and optimism—a reminder of their ability to shape a brighter future and of the responsibility institutions share in supporting and creating pathways for them."

He adds that there are some valuable insights in the youth behaviour report that uncover some of these perspectives.

The results of the 2024 Sunday Times GenNext Survey will be published in the Sunday Times on 24 November 2024.