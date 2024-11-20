Marketing & Media Youth Marketing
    Sunday Times GenNext Awards crowns the coolest of the cool crowd

    20 Nov 2024
    20 Nov 2024
    The 20th edition of the Sunday Times GenNext Awards Coolest Brand Overall is BMW followed by Nike and Adidas.
    Source: © 123rf The 20th edition of the Sunday Times GenNext Awards winners have been announced
    Source: © 123rf 123rf The 20th edition of the Sunday Times GenNext Awards winners have been announced

    Apart from being celebrated as the Coolest Brand Overall, BMW was also awarded as the winner in the Coolest Company To Work For, and Coolest Motor Vehicle Brand categories.

    Nike was awarded as the Coolest Clothing Brand, the Coolest Clothing Store, and the Coolest Show/Footwear Brand.

    Other brands that ranked in the top ten overall include Apple, Samsung, Puma, Netflix, Gucci, Redbat and Jordan.

    The annual Sunday Times GenNext Survey, conducted by Yellowwood, is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational and annnlunced its winners across 69 categories in Johannesburg on 18 November 2024.

    The survey polled 7,200 youths aged 8 to 30 years old, to deliver insights that are valued by brand management, advertising and marketing professionals alike.

    Tyla and Siya tops

    In addition to evaluating consumer brand perception, the survey also measures celebrity brand perception.

    This year, Grammy-winner Tyla received the nod as the Coolest Local Celebrity.

    DJ Fresh was announced as the Coolest Local Radio Personality.

    Springbok Rugby captain Siya Kolisi was once again awarded as the Coolest Local Sportsperson, while MacG was also again awarded as the Coolest Local Online Influencer.

    All the winners

    Coolest Advertising Medium 20242023
    1TikTokGoogle Ads
    2TVTikTok
    3YouTubeInstagram
    4Social MediaYouTube
    5FacebookTwitter
    6InstagramPosters / Flyers / Pamphlets / Brochure
    7Google AdsMagazines
    8Billboards / PostersNewsletter
    9RadioFacebook
    10X (formerly Twitter)Email Advertising/ Email Marketing
    Coolest Alcohol Brands 20242023
    1Brutal FruitJägermeister
    2SavannaSavanna
    3Hennessy CognacBrutal Fruit
    4Ice TropezHennessy Cognac
    5JägermeisterHeineken
    6HeinekenSmirnoff
    7Flying FishTanqueray Gin
    8Johnnie WalkerCruz Vodka
    9Amarula4th Street Wines
    10JamesonBelgravia London Dry Gin
    Coolest Banks 20242023
    1Capitec BankCapitec Bank
    2FNB - First National BankFNB/ First National Bank
    3Standard BankTymeBank
    4NedbankStandard Bank
    5Absa BankNedbank
    6TymeBankABSA
    7Discovery BankDiscovery Bank
    8African BankOld Mutual
    9Old MutualAfrican Bank
    10Investec BankInvestec Bank
    Coolest Brand Overall 20242023
    1BMWNike
    2NikeApple
    3AdidasSamsung
    4AppleAdidas
    5SamsungBMW
    6PumaLouis Vuitton
    7NetflixCoca-Cola
    8GucciGucci
    9RedbatPuma
    10JordanVans
    Coolest Brand That Cares About My Community 20242023
    1Gift of the GiversVodacom
    2SaskoSasko
    3ShopriteGift of the Givers
    4KFCAdidas
    5Coca-ColaUnilever
    6SPARPick n Pay
    7McDonald'sImpala Community Development Trust
    8AlbanySpar
    9Blue RibbonBlue Ribbon
    10Pick n PayWoolworths
    Coolest Breakfast Cereals 20242023
    1Kellogg's Corn FlakesNestlé Cheerios
    2Jungle OatsFUTURELIFE Cereal
    3FUTURELIFE CerealBokomo Corn Flakes
    4Kellogg's Coco PopsNestlé Milo Cereal
    5Bokomo Weet-BixProNutro
    6Bokomo Corn FlakesKellogg’s Coco Pops
    7Kellogg's Rice KrispiesKellogg’s All Bran
    8Nestlé Milo CerealMorvite
    9ProNutroKellogg’s Froot Loops
    10Kellogg's Froot LoopsKellogg’s Rice Krispies
    Coolest Campaign Targeted at Youth 20242023
    1Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator CampaignKFC’s Add Hope
    2KFC Add HopeAdidas Impossible is Nothing
    3Yes4YouthR350 Sassa SRD Grant
    416 days of activism against GBVVodacom NXT LVL Get A Gig
    5R350 Sassa SRD GrantHYDC Harambee Youth Development
    6Coca-Cola share a coke campaignLoveLife
    7Love Life CampaignMr Price Foundation
    8Soul BuddiesMTN Pulse/ #OnThePulse
    9Adidas Impossible is Nothing CampaignGlobal Citizen
    10#YouthVoteMatters CampaignCell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day
    Coolest Cartoon Shows 20242023
    1Dragon Ball ZMr. Bean: The Animated Series
    2Tom & JerryTom & Jerry
    3Mr. Bean: The Animated SeriesRegular Show
    4CocomelonDragon Ball Z (DBZ)
    5Regular ShowSupa Strikas
    6Spongebob Square PantsSpongeBob SquarePants
    7Teen Titans GoTeen Titans Go!
    8The SimpsonsMickey Mouse
    9The Loud HouseSofia The First
    10BlueyCocomelon
    Coolest Cellphones Brands 20242023
    1SamsungSamsung
    2iPhoneiPhone
    3HuaweiHuawei
    4OppoXiaomi
    5HisenseNokia
    6NokiaOppo
    7XiaomiHisense
    8VivoLG
    9HonorItel
    10SonyMobicel
    Coolest Chocolates 20242023
    1Dairy Milk BubblyKit Kat
    2Cadbury Dairy MilkFerrero Rocher
    3Nestle Kit KatBAR ONE
    4Ferrero RocherLindt Lindor
    5LindtCadbury Dairy Milk
    6AeroDairy Milk Bubbly
    7Cadbury Lunch BarCadbury Lunch Bar
    8Cadbury Top DeckNestle Aero
    9Nestle Milky BarCadbury Top Deck
    10Cadbury PSCadbury P.S.
    Coolest Clothing Brands 20242023
    1NikeNike
    2GucciAdidas
    3AdidasZARA
    4Mr. PriceLacoste
    5PumaMr Price
    6Louis VuittonRedbat
    7GalxboyLouis Vuitton
    8G-Star RawFabiani
    9RedbatPuma
    10WoolworthsChanel
    Coolest Clothing Stores 20242023
    1NikeMr Price / MRP
    2Mr. PriceNike
    3SHEINSportscene
    4SportsceneH&M
    5AdidasZARA
    6TruworthsMarkham
    7H&MCotton On
    8MarkhamWoolworths
    9The FixStudio 88
    10ZaraThe Fix
    Coolest Cold beverage 20242023
    1Coca-ColaCoca-Cola
    2SpriteAppletiser
    3PepsiCappy
    4StoneySprite
    5TropikaLiqui Fruit
    6CappyStoney
    7Liqui FruitPepsi
    8FantaTropika
    9KrushJive Cooldrinks
    10AppletiserLipton Iced Tea
    Coolest Colleges 20242023
    1Johannesburg City College/JCCTshwane North TVET College
    2College of Cape TownIIE Rosebank College
    3Boston City CampusBoston City Campus
    4IIE Rosebank CollegeCityVarsity College
    5Thekwini CollegeDamelin College
    6City VarsityHarvard Business School Online
    7Damelin CollegeCapricorn College / Capricorn TVET College
    8Tshwane North TVET CollegeRichfield College
    9Richfield CollegeSWGC – South West Gauteng College
    10Tshwane South CollegeStanford College Online
    Coolest Company to work for 20242023
    1BMWGoogle
    2Department of HealthMercedes-Benz
    3Mercedes BenzApple
    4AppleTransnet
    5NikeCoca-Cola
    6SamsungAnglo American Platinum
    7GoogleSABC
    8TransnetSasol
    9FNB - First National BankMicrosoft
    10MicrosoftNike
    Coolest Console Games 20242023
    1FIFAFIFA
    2Grand Theft Auto/GTAGrand Theft Auto / GTA
    3Spider Man 2Call of Duty
    4Dragon Ball ZWWE
    5MinecraftSubway Surfer
    6Call of Duty/CODNeed for Speed
    7Dream League/DLSNBA
    8Need for SpeedDragon Ball Games
    9RobloxStreet Fighter 6
    10God of WarLudo
    Coolest Daily Newspaper 20242023
    1Daily SunDaily Sun
    2Daily NewsSowetan
    3The CitizenThe Citizen
    4SowetanDaily News
    5IsolezweThe Star
    6Business DayIsolezwe
    7The StarDaily Dispatch
    8Daily DispatchCape Times
    9The Daily VoiceCape Argus
    10The HeraldDie Son
    Coolest Energy Drinks 20242023
    1Red BullSwitch
    2SwitchEnergade
    3PoweradeScore
    4MonsterPredator
    5DragonRed Bull
    6EnergadeLucozade
    7PrimeDragon
    8PlayMofaya
    9ScorePrime
    10ReboostReboost
    Coolest Fast-Food Places 20242023
    1McDonald'sMcDonald's
    2KFCKFC
    3Spur Steak RanchesBurger King
    4Burger KingDebonairs Pizza
    5Debonairs PizzaSpur Steak Ranches
    6SteersRoco Mamas
    7Roman's PizzaNando's
    8Nando'sChicken Licken
    9RocoMamasSteers
    10Ocean BasketHungry Lion
    Coolest Female Deodorants 20242023
    1Play GirlNivea
    2NiveaOh So Heavenly
    3DoveDove
    4ShieldPlayGirl
    5Oh So HeavenlyAvon
    6Shower To ShowerMitchum
    7AvonElizabeth Arden Red Door
    8YardleyYardley
    9MitchumRevlon
    10GarnierSanex
    Coolest Feminine Hygiene Products 20242023
    1KotexKotex
    2AlwaysAlways
    3AvonLil-Lets
    4StayFreeGynaGuard
    5Lil-LetsStayfree
    6GynaGuardNivea Intimo
    7FemageneAvon Feminine Wash
    8LibresseFemagene Intimate Wash
    Coolest Food Delivery App 20242023
    1Uber EatsUber Eats
    2Mr D FoodsMr D
    3Checkers Sixty60Checkers Sixty60
    4Debonairs PizzaDebonairs Pizza
    5McDeliveryKFC
    6KFCMcDelivery
    7Nando'sNando’s
    8Pick n Pay ASAP!Pick n Pay ASAP!
    9Roman's PizzaTakealot Food Delivery Service
    10SteersBolt Foods
    Coolest Gaming Console 20242023
    1XboxPlaystation 5 / PS5
    2Sony PlayStationPlaystation 4 / PS4
    3Game BoxXbox Series X and Series S
    4NintendoXbox One
    5Super PocketXbox 360
    6Steam DeckPSP / Sony PSP
    7SEGAPlaystation 3 / PS3
    8HD Retro Gaming ConsolePlaystation 2 / PS2
    9Asus ROG AllyNintendo Switch
    10Steam Deck
    Coolest Grocery Store 20242023
    1WoolworthsWoolworths
    2CheckersFood Lovers Market
    3ShopriteGame Stores
    4SPARBoxer Super Stores
    5Pick n PayCheckers
    6Food Lovers MarketUsave
    7MakroMakro
    8BoxerPick n Pay
    9GameShoprite
    10OK / OK FoodsOK / OK Foods
    Coolest Haircare Products 20242023
    1Dark & LovelyDark and Lovely
    2TRESemméTRESemmé
    3L'OrealSofn’free
    4RevlonAunt Jackie’s
    5Sofn'FreeDove
    6DoveOrganics Hair Care
    7Easy WavesNative Child
    8Organics Hair CareRevlon
    9Black ChicBlack Chic
    10Sta-Sof-FroL’Oréal
    Coolest Specialist Health & Beauty Store 20242023
    1ClicksClicks
    2Dis-ChemDis-Chem
    3AvonWoolworths
    4WoolworthsEdgars
    5FoschiniSorbet
    6SignatureFoschini
    7The Body ShopThe Body Shop
    8Beauty ZoneSignature
    9MACMAC
    10SorbetMiladys
    Coolest Hot beverage 20242023
    1Mugg & Bean CoffeeMilo
    2MiloMugg & Bean Coffee
    3McDonald's coffeeNestlé Hot Chocolate
    4StarbucksNescafé
    5NescaféCadbury Hot Chocolate
    6KFC coffeeJacobs Krönung Coffee
    7Nestlé Hot ChocolateNespresso
    8NespressoHug in a Mug
    9RicoffyFreshpak Rooibos Tea
    10Jacobs Krönung CoffeeStarbucks Coffee
    Coolest Hotel Brands 20242023
    1Sun City HotelProtea Hotels by Marriot
    2Gold Reef City HotelCity Lodge
    3Sandton HotelSun International
    4Tsogo SunSouthern Sun
    5City LodgeManhattan Hotel
    6The Royal HotelHilton Hotel
    7Protea Hotels by MarriotRadisson Blu Hotel
    8Sun InternationalMarriott
    9Blue Waters HotelGarden Court
    10Southern Sun HotelHotel 224
    Coolest Insurance Brand 20242023
    1AVBOBOld Mutual
    2OUTsuranceAVBOB
    3Old MutualDiscovery
    4ClientéleOUTsurance
    5Assupol1st For Women
    6HippoAssupol
    7SanlamClientéle
    81Life1Life Insurance
    91st For WomenSanlam Insurance
    10NakedMiWay Insurance
    Coolest Kids TV Channels 20242023
    1Cartoon Network (301)Cartoon Network (301)
    2Nickelodeon (305)Disney Jnr (309)
    3Disney (303)Disney Channel (303)
    4Boomerang (302)NickToons (308)
    5Disney XD (304)Boomerang (302)
    6YouTube KidsDisney XD (304)
    7Disney Jnr (309)Nickelodeon (305)
    8NickToons (308)eToonz (311)
    9eToonz (311)Jim Jam (310)
    10Jim Jam (310)SABC 1 (191)
    Coolest Local Celebrities 20242023
    1TylaTrevor Noah
    2DJ Kabza De SmallAKA
    3Nasty CDJ Zinhle
    4DJ ZinhleMakhadzi
    5Black CoffeeDJ Kabza De Small
    6MakhadziNomzamo Mbatha
    7Young StunnaConnie Ferguson
    8Connie FergusonBonang Matheba
    9Somizi MhlongoBlack Coffee
    10Kamo MphelaSomizi Mhlongo
    Coolest Local Entertainment Destination 20242023
    1Gold Reef CityGold Reef City
    2Kruger National ParkSun City
    3Sun City ResortKruger National Park
    4KonkauShaka Marine World
    5Table MountainKonka
    6Ushaka Marine WorldTable Mountain
    7Sun CoastRobben Island
    8V&A WaterfrontThe Sudwala Caves
    9Robben IslandV&A Waterfront
    10Carnival CityMontecasino
    Coolest Local Radio Personalities 20242023
    1DJ FreshThando Thabethe
    2Somizi MhlongoDineo Ranaka
    3Penny NtuliDJ MoFlava
    4Anele MdodaSomizi Mhlongo
    5DJ Tbo TouchSkhumbuzo Hlophe (Skhumba)
    6Thuso MotaungThuso Motaung
    7DJ Mo FlavaAnele Mdoda
    8Lerato KganyagoDJ Fresh
    9Thando ThabetheLerato Kganyago / LKG
    10Dineo RanakaSelbeyonce
    Coolest Local TV Programmes/series 20242023
    1Blood & WaterSkeem Saam
    2Skeem SaamThe River
    3UmkhokhaThe Wife
    4House of ZwideUyajola 9/9
    5UzaloBlood & Water
    6My Brother's KeeperThe Queen
    7Gqeberha The EmpireUzalo
    8ScandalHouse Of Zwide
    9The RiverImbewu: The Seed
    10GomoraDurban Gen
    Coolest Local Sportspeople 20242023
    1Siya KolisiSiya Kolisi
    2Thembinkosi LorchPercy Tau
    3Itumeleng KhuneCaster Semenya
    4Themba ZwaneThembinkosi Lorch
    5Caster SemenyaBenni McCarthy
    6Percy TauItumeleng Khune
    7Ronwen WilliamsThemba Zwane
    8Benni McCarthyWayde van Niekerk
    9Kagiso RabadaBryan Habana
    10Siphiwe TshabalalaAB De Villiers
    Coolest Loyalty programme 20242023
    1Clicks ClubCardShoprite Xtra Savings
    2Shoprite Xtra SavingsPick n Pay Smart Shopper
    3Checkers Xtra SavingsCheckers Xtra Savings
    4Pick n Pay Smart ShopperClicks ClubCard
    5Woolworths WRewardsCapitec Live Better
    6Absa RewardsFNB eBucks
    7Capitec Live BetterVodaBucks
    8FNB eBucksSpar Rewards
    9SPAR RewardsThe North Face XPLR Pass Loyalty Programme
    10Standard Bank U CountWoolworths WRewards
    Coolest Make-Up Brands 20242023
    1AvonL’Oréal
    2L'OrealMaybelline
    3NiveaAvon
    4MaybellineClinique
    5MACRevlon
    6RevlonEstée Lauder
    7InukaSignature Cosmetics & Fragrance
    8Pond'sM.A.C Cosmetics
    9Fenty BeautyYardley London
    10Black OpalFenty Beauty by Rihanna
    Coolest Male Deodorants 20242023
    1NiveaNivea Men
    2PlayboyHugo Boss
    3Hugo BossDiesel
    4ShieldYardley English Blazer
    5AxeSolo
    6DoveBrut
    7DieselPlayboy
    8MitchumOld Spice
    9Old SpiceSanex
    10StatusShield for Men
    Coolest Motor Vehicles Brands 20242023
    1BMWMercedes-Benz
    2Mercedes BenzBMW
    3LamborghiniAudi
    4Range RoverRange Rover
    5Rolls RoyceVW
    6PorscheLamborghini
    7ToyotaToyota
    8VWPorsche
    9BugattiRolls-Royce
    10AudiJeep
    Coolest Music Store/Website/Streaming 20242023
    1SpotifyiTunes
    2TikTokMP3 Juices
    3YouTube MusicSpotify
    4Apple MusicJOOX
    5Channel OFakaza
    6MP3 JuiceDeezer
    7iTunesGoogle Play Music
    8Tubidy.comSoundCloud
    9MTVYouTube Music
    10SoundCloudAmazon Music
    Coolest Online Accommodations Booking Sites 20242023
    1Booking.comBooking.com
    2Hotels.comairbnb
    3AirbnbTrivago
    4TrivagoSho’t Left
    5Travel.comSafari.com
    6Safari.comComputicket
    7Sho't LeftTripadvisor
    8TravelstartTravelstart
    9TripadvisorKAYAK
    10SafariNowTravel.com
    Coolest Local Online Influencer 20242023
    1Mac GMacG
    2Somizi MhlongoNomzamo Mbatha
    3Cassper NyovestConnie Ferguson
    4Ghost HlubiZozibini Tunzi
    5Nomzamo MbathaBoity Thulo
    6Connie FergusonNeevan Ferris
    7Spokuhle NCassper Nyovest
    8Bonang MathebaSomizi Mhlongo
    9SeemahMihlali Ndamase
    10Thulasizwe "Lasizwe" DambuzaSeemah
    Coolest Online Store 20242023
    1SHEINSHEIN
    2TakealotTakealot
    3NikeSuperbalist
    4TemuMr Price/MRP
    5WoolworthsAmazon
    6Mr PriceSportscene
    7AmazonZando
    8SuperbalistThe FIX
    9SportsceneZARA
    10AdidasWoolworths
    Coolest Petrol Stations 20242023
    1EngenEngen
    2ShellSasol
    3SasolBP
    4CaltexShell
    5TotalEnergiesCaltex
    6BPTotalEnergies
    7AstronPuma
    8PumaAstron Petrol
    9Global Filling StationViva Garage
    10Toyota Hydrogen Refuelling StationElegant Petrol Station
    Coolest Public Transport Brand 20242023
    1UberUber
    2City To CityGautrain
    3BoltBolt
    4GautrainGreyhound
    5IntercapeCity to City
    6GreyhoundInDriver
    7InDriverINTERCAPE
    8Golden ArrowMyCiti
    9MyCiti BusTranslux
    10Limpopo CoachesMetrobus
    Coolest Radio Stations 20242023
    1Metro FM5FM
    2Ukhozi FMThobela FM
    3Umhlobo Wenene FMRadio 2000 FM 97.5
    4East Coast Radio (ECR)Motsweding FM
    5Lesedi FMGood Hope FM 94.7
    6Radio 2000Heart 104.9 FM
    75FMLesedi FM 88.4
    8KFMMetro FM
    9Gagasi FMKFM 94.5
    10947Gagasi FM 99.5FM
    Coolest Sit-Down Restaurants 20242023
    1McDonald'sSpur Steak Ranches
    2KFCMugg & Bean
    3Spur Steak RanchesMcDonald's
    4Debonairs PizzaRocoMamas
    5Nando'sOcean Basket (OB)
    6Ocean BasketNando's
    7RocoMamasKFC
    8WimpyWimpy
    9Chicken LickenDebonairs Pizza
    10Burger KingPanarottis
    Coolest Sauces Brands 20242023
    1Nando'sNando’s
    2SteersAll Gold
    3All GoldSteers
    4Spur SauceSpur Sauce
    5Six Gun Grill SauceMrs Ball’s
    6Nola MayonnaiseWellington’s
    7Mrs Ball'sBBQ Six Gun Grill
    8Wellington'sMaggi
    9TabascoCrosse & Blackwell
    10MaggiKnorr
    Coolest Savings & Investment Platform 20242023
    1FNB - First National BankCapitec
    2CapitecEasyEquities
    3Standard BankTymeBank
    4NedbankFNB Investor Platform
    5African BankOld Mutual Invest
    6AbsaAfrican Bank
    7TymeBankStandard Bank
    8Old Mutual InvestNedbank
    9EasyEquitiesJSE / Johannesburg Stock Exchange
    10SanlamSanlam
    Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brands 20242023
    1NikeNike
    2AdidasAdidas
    3PumaPuma
    4GucciAir Jordan
    5CarvelaVans
    6New BalanceConverse
    7VansGucci
    8LacosteTimberland
    9All StarBathu
    10Louis VuittonDrip Footwear
    Coolest Shopping Malls 20242023
    1Mall of AfricaMall of Africa
    2Gateway MallSandton City
    3Sandton City MallV&A Waterfront
    4V&A WaterfrontMenlyn
    5The Pavillion MallCanal Walk
    6Oceans MallGateway
    7Mall of the SouthPavillion
    8Menlyn Park Shopping CentreMaponya
    9Canal Walk Shopping CentreEastgate Shopping Centre
    10Maponya MallMall of the North
    Coolest Shower Gel 20242023
    1NiveaNivea
    2DoveOh So Heavenly
    3Oh So HeavenlyDove
    4LuxAvon
    5DettolRadox
    6ProtexProtex
    7Shower To ShowerLux
    8SanexVaseline
    9LifebouySanex
    10SatiskinSatiskin
    Coolest Skincare Products 20242023
    1NiveaNivea
    2DoveVaseline
    3VaselineDove
    4AvonAvon
    5Oh So HeavenlyNeutrogena
    6DawnGentle Magic
    7L'OrealDawn
    8GarnierPortia M
    9Ingram'sL’Oréal
    10Gentle MagicEucerin
    Coolest Snack Brand 20242023
    1DoritosSimba
    2LaysGo-Slo’s
    3SimbaOreos
    4PringlesPringles
    5CadburyDoritos
    6Nik NaksCadbury Dairy Milk
    7OreosMaynards
    8Stylos#Hello!
    9MaynardsFritos
    10FritosBB Snacks
    Coolest Soap Bars 20242023
    1LuxProtex
    2ProtexDove
    3DettolDettol
    4LifebuoyPalmolive
    5Dove Beauty BarSunlight Bar Soap
    6Sunlight Bar SoapNivea
    7Johnson & JohnsonJohnson & Johnson Soap
    8Oh So Heavenly SoapSunlight Green Bar
    9Gentle MagicLifebuoy
    10Dove Baby BarLux
    Coolest Social Media App 20242023
    1TikTokWhatsApp
    2WhatsAppTikTok
    3InstagramFacebook
    4FacebookInstagram
    5SnapchatYouTube
    6X (formerly Twitter)X (formerly known as Twitter)
    7PinterestLinkedIn
    8TelegramSnapchat
    9LinkedInMoyaApp
    10ThreadsTelegram
    Coolest Spreads 20242023
    1RamaRama
    2NutellaNutella
    3Black Cat Peanut ButterMelrose
    4Yum Yum Peanut ButterBlack Cat Peanut Butter
    5MelroseStork
    6FloraYum Yum Peanut Butter
    7Stork Country SpreadFlora Margarine Spread
    8Sunshine DSunshine D
    9D'liteBlossom
    10RondoChocnut Spread
    Coolest Stationery Store 20242023
    1PNACNA
    2ShopritePNA
    3CheckersShoprite
    4GameMakro
    5MakroTypo
    6WaltonsPEP Stores
    7TakealotGame Stores
    8Pick n PayCrazy Store
    9PEP StoresVan Schaik Bookstore
    10A5 Cash and CarryCheckers
    Coolest Sweets 20242023
    1MaynardsMaynards
    2Jelly TotsCadbury Eclairs
    3AmajoyaYogueta
    4M&M'sPin Pop
    5YoguetaM&M’s
    6Pin PopBeacon Sweets
    7Cadbury EclairsManhattan Marshmallows
    8SkittlesSkittles
    9Big BombAmajoya
    10Beacon SweetsStumbo
    Coolest Technology Brand 20242023
    1SamsungApple
    2AppleSamsung
    3TikTokHuawei
    4PlaystationGoogle
    5HuaweiTikTok
    6GoogleMETA (Facebook)
    7MetaLG
    8SonyHisense
    9LenovoTesla
    10HPSony
    Coolest Telecomms Provider 20242023
    1MTNVodacom
    2TelkomMTN
    3VodacomTelkom
    4RainRain
    5Samsung TelecomsCell C
    6Cell CVOX Telecom
    7VumaChina Mobile
    8AfrihostMweb
    9Virgin Mobile/O2Green Telecoms
    10China MobileVuma
    Coolest Toy Store 20242023
    1Toys R UsToys R Us
    2Crazy StoreCrazy Store
    3GameMakro
    4ToyZoneTakealot
    5TakealotGame
    6Toy KingdomToy Kingdom
    7ShopriteToyZone
    8MakroBabies R Us
    9Baby CityShoprite
    10PEP StoresBaby City
    Coolest TV Channels 20242023
    1Nickelodeon (305)Mzansi Magic
    2Mzansi Magic (161)Moja Love
    3Cartoon Network / CN (301)MTV Base
    4Moja Love (157)Disney Channel
    5Disney Channel (303)Studio Universal
    6MTV Base (322)Cartoon Network / CN
    7Studio Universal (112)Channel O
    8Super Sport 3 / SS3 (203)M-Net
    9Channel O (320)TLC Entertainment
    10Mzansi Bioskop (164)BET
    Coolest TV/ Streaming/Content Platforms 20242023
    1NetflixNetflix
    2YouTubeShowmax
    3TikTokTikTok
    4ShowmaxYouTube
    5DSTVDStv Now
    6Disney+Facebook
    7MTV BaseSpotify
    8FacebookInstagram
    9Apple TVDisney Plus / Disney +
    10Channel OX (formerly known as Twitter)
    Coolest Universities 20242023
    1University of Cape Town (UCT)University of Venda / UNIVEN
    2University of South Africa (UNISA)Yale University
    3Durban University of Technology (DUT)Stanford University
    4University of the Witwatersand (Wits)University of Oxford
    5University of Johannesburg (UJ)University of Fort Hare / UFH
    6Nelson Mandela UniversityUNISA / University of South Africa
    7University of Pretoria (UP)North West University / NWU / PUKKE
    8University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)Mangosuthu University of Technology / MUT
    9University of StellenboschSol Plaatje University
    10Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)Central University of Technology / CUT University
    Coolest Weekly Newspapers 20242023
    1Sunday TimesSunday Times
    2City PressCity Press
    3Sunday WorldSunday World
    4The Mail & GuardianMail & Guardian
    5The Daily MaverickRapport
    6The Sunday IndependentRising Sun
    7Rising Sun (Lenasia)TygerBurger Newspaper
    8Son
    9City Vision (Cape Town)
    10Express (Free state)
    Coolest Accessory & Jewellery Store 20242023
    1American SwissAmerican Swiss
    2SternsClaire’s
    3LovisaDéonne le Roux Jewellers
    4SHEINGold Star
    5Mr PriceMJ Fashion
    6FoschiniLady7
    7Pandora2days Fashion
    8GucciBe Style
    9NWJ Jewellery
    10Galaxy and Co
    Coolest Coffee Shops 2024NA in 2023
    1Mugg & Bean
    2McCafé
    3Starbucks
    4Wimpy
    5KFC
    6Spur Steak Ranches
    7Xpresso Café
    8Krispy Kreme
    9Woolworths WCafé
    10Kauai Coffee Shop
    Coolest Gyms 2024NA in 2023
    1Virgin Active
    2Planet Fitness
    3Body Life Gym
    4Fit24
    5Active Fitness
    6Zone Fitness
    7Body Action Gym
    8Gold's Gym
    91st Fitness
    10Viva Gym

    A resilience youth

    Lyndon Barends, managing director of Arena Holdings which commissions the Sunday Times GenNext Survey believes the research is increasingly relevant for brands looking to tap into the buying power of young income-earners and consumers of tomorrow.

    “Successful brand marketing is increasingly data-driven, and being able to add another data point specifically focused on youth sentiment adds value when it comes to brand positioning and campaign planning. We’re proud to deliver these key industry insights to advertisers,” says Barends.

    Lesego Kotane, managing director of Yellowwood says while advancements in technology and connectivity have propelled us forward, systemic challenges remain significant barriers for many young South Africans.

    “And yet, amidst these obstacles, our youth consistently demonstrate an inspiring blend of resilience, ambition, and optimism—a reminder of their ability to shape a brighter future and of the responsibility institutions share in supporting and creating pathways for them."

    He adds that there are some valuable insights in the youth behaviour report that uncover some of these perspectives.

    The results of the 2024 Sunday Times GenNext Survey will be published in the Sunday Times on 24 November 2024.

