Subscribe & Follow
Trending
Sunday Times GenNext Awards crowns the coolest of the cool crowd
Apart from being celebrated as the Coolest Brand Overall, BMW was also awarded as the winner in the Coolest Company To Work For, and Coolest Motor Vehicle Brand categories.
Nike was awarded as the Coolest Clothing Brand, the Coolest Clothing Store, and the Coolest Show/Footwear Brand.
Other brands that ranked in the top ten overall include Apple, Samsung, Puma, Netflix, Gucci, Redbat and Jordan.
The annual Sunday Times GenNext Survey, conducted by Yellowwood, is considered the leading barometer of what South Africa’s youth find on-trend and aspirational and annnlunced its winners across 69 categories in Johannesburg on 18 November 2024.
The survey polled 7,200 youths aged 8 to 30 years old, to deliver insights that are valued by brand management, advertising and marketing professionals alike.
Tyla and Siya tops
In addition to evaluating consumer brand perception, the survey also measures celebrity brand perception.
This year, Grammy-winner Tyla received the nod as the Coolest Local Celebrity.
DJ Fresh was announced as the Coolest Local Radio Personality.
Springbok Rugby captain Siya Kolisi was once again awarded as the Coolest Local Sportsperson, while MacG was also again awarded as the Coolest Local Online Influencer.
All the winners
|Coolest Advertising Medium 2024
|2023
|1
|TikTok
|Google Ads
|2
|TV
|TikTok
|3
|YouTube
|4
|Social Media
|YouTube
|5
|6
|Posters / Flyers / Pamphlets / Brochure
|7
|Google Ads
|Magazines
|8
|Billboards / Posters
|Newsletter
|9
|Radio
|10
|X (formerly Twitter)
|Email Advertising/ Email Marketing
|Coolest Alcohol Brands 2024
|2023
|1
|Brutal Fruit
|Jägermeister
|2
|Savanna
|Savanna
|3
|Hennessy Cognac
|Brutal Fruit
|4
|Ice Tropez
|Hennessy Cognac
|5
|Jägermeister
|Heineken
|6
|Heineken
|Smirnoff
|7
|Flying Fish
|Tanqueray Gin
|8
|Johnnie Walker
|Cruz Vodka
|9
|Amarula
|4th Street Wines
|10
|Jameson
|Belgravia London Dry Gin
|Coolest Banks 2024
|2023
|1
|Capitec Bank
|Capitec Bank
|2
|FNB - First National Bank
|FNB/ First National Bank
|3
|Standard Bank
|TymeBank
|4
|Nedbank
|Standard Bank
|5
|Absa Bank
|Nedbank
|6
|TymeBank
|ABSA
|7
|Discovery Bank
|Discovery Bank
|8
|African Bank
|Old Mutual
|9
|Old Mutual
|African Bank
|10
|Investec Bank
|Investec Bank
|Coolest Brand Overall 2024
|2023
|1
|BMW
|Nike
|2
|Nike
|Apple
|3
|Adidas
|Samsung
|4
|Apple
|Adidas
|5
|Samsung
|BMW
|6
|Puma
|Louis Vuitton
|7
|Netflix
|Coca-Cola
|8
|Gucci
|Gucci
|9
|Redbat
|Puma
|10
|Jordan
|Vans
|Coolest Brand That Cares About My Community 2024
|2023
|1
|Gift of the Givers
|Vodacom
|2
|Sasko
|Sasko
|3
|Shoprite
|Gift of the Givers
|4
|KFC
|Adidas
|5
|Coca-Cola
|Unilever
|6
|SPAR
|Pick n Pay
|7
|McDonald's
|Impala Community Development Trust
|8
|Albany
|Spar
|9
|Blue Ribbon
|Blue Ribbon
|10
|Pick n Pay
|Woolworths
|Coolest Breakfast Cereals 2024
|2023
|1
|Kellogg's Corn Flakes
|Nestlé Cheerios
|2
|Jungle Oats
|FUTURELIFE Cereal
|3
|FUTURELIFE Cereal
|Bokomo Corn Flakes
|4
|Kellogg's Coco Pops
|Nestlé Milo Cereal
|5
|Bokomo Weet-Bix
|ProNutro
|6
|Bokomo Corn Flakes
|Kellogg’s Coco Pops
|7
|Kellogg's Rice Krispies
|Kellogg’s All Bran
|8
|Nestlé Milo Cereal
|Morvite
|9
|ProNutro
|Kellogg’s Froot Loops
|10
|Kellogg's Froot Loops
|Kellogg’s Rice Krispies
|Coolest Campaign Targeted at Youth 2024
|2023
|1
|Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator Campaign
|KFC’s Add Hope
|2
|KFC Add Hope
|Adidas Impossible is Nothing
|3
|Yes4Youth
|R350 Sassa SRD Grant
|4
|16 days of activism against GBV
|Vodacom NXT LVL Get A Gig
|5
|R350 Sassa SRD Grant
|HYDC Harambee Youth Development
|6
|Coca-Cola share a coke campaign
|LoveLife
|7
|Love Life Campaign
|Mr Price Foundation
|8
|Soul Buddies
|MTN Pulse/ #OnThePulse
|9
|Adidas Impossible is Nothing Campaign
|Global Citizen
|10
|#YouthVoteMatters Campaign
|Cell C Take a Girl Child to Work Day
|Coolest Cartoon Shows 2024
|2023
|1
|Dragon Ball Z
|Mr. Bean: The Animated Series
|2
|Tom & Jerry
|Tom & Jerry
|3
|Mr. Bean: The Animated Series
|Regular Show
|4
|Cocomelon
|Dragon Ball Z (DBZ)
|5
|Regular Show
|Supa Strikas
|6
|Spongebob Square Pants
|SpongeBob SquarePants
|7
|Teen Titans Go
|Teen Titans Go!
|8
|The Simpsons
|Mickey Mouse
|9
|The Loud House
|Sofia The First
|10
|Bluey
|Cocomelon
|Coolest Cellphones Brands 2024
|2023
|1
|Samsung
|Samsung
|2
|iPhone
|iPhone
|3
|Huawei
|Huawei
|4
|Oppo
|Xiaomi
|5
|Hisense
|Nokia
|6
|Nokia
|Oppo
|7
|Xiaomi
|Hisense
|8
|Vivo
|LG
|9
|Honor
|Itel
|10
|Sony
|Mobicel
|Coolest Chocolates 2024
|2023
|1
|Dairy Milk Bubbly
|Kit Kat
|2
|Cadbury Dairy Milk
|Ferrero Rocher
|3
|Nestle Kit Kat
|BAR ONE
|4
|Ferrero Rocher
|Lindt Lindor
|5
|Lindt
|Cadbury Dairy Milk
|6
|Aero
|Dairy Milk Bubbly
|7
|Cadbury Lunch Bar
|Cadbury Lunch Bar
|8
|Cadbury Top Deck
|Nestle Aero
|9
|Nestle Milky Bar
|Cadbury Top Deck
|10
|Cadbury PS
|Cadbury P.S.
|Coolest Clothing Brands 2024
|2023
|1
|Nike
|Nike
|2
|Gucci
|Adidas
|3
|Adidas
|ZARA
|4
|Mr. Price
|Lacoste
|5
|Puma
|Mr Price
|6
|Louis Vuitton
|Redbat
|7
|Galxboy
|Louis Vuitton
|8
|G-Star Raw
|Fabiani
|9
|Redbat
|Puma
|10
|Woolworths
|Chanel
|Coolest Clothing Stores 2024
|2023
|1
|Nike
|Mr Price / MRP
|2
|Mr. Price
|Nike
|3
|SHEIN
|Sportscene
|4
|Sportscene
|H&M
|5
|Adidas
|ZARA
|6
|Truworths
|Markham
|7
|H&M
|Cotton On
|8
|Markham
|Woolworths
|9
|The Fix
|Studio 88
|10
|Zara
|The Fix
|Coolest Cold beverage 2024
|2023
|1
|Coca-Cola
|Coca-Cola
|2
|Sprite
|Appletiser
|3
|Pepsi
|Cappy
|4
|Stoney
|Sprite
|5
|Tropika
|Liqui Fruit
|6
|Cappy
|Stoney
|7
|Liqui Fruit
|Pepsi
|8
|Fanta
|Tropika
|9
|Krush
|Jive Cooldrinks
|10
|Appletiser
|Lipton Iced Tea
|Coolest Colleges 2024
|2023
|1
|Johannesburg City College/JCC
|Tshwane North TVET College
|2
|College of Cape Town
|IIE Rosebank College
|3
|Boston City Campus
|Boston City Campus
|4
|IIE Rosebank College
|CityVarsity College
|5
|Thekwini College
|Damelin College
|6
|City Varsity
|Harvard Business School Online
|7
|Damelin College
|Capricorn College / Capricorn TVET College
|8
|Tshwane North TVET College
|Richfield College
|9
|Richfield College
|SWGC – South West Gauteng College
|10
|Tshwane South College
|Stanford College Online
|Coolest Company to work for 2024
|2023
|1
|BMW
|2
|Department of Health
|Mercedes-Benz
|3
|Mercedes Benz
|Apple
|4
|Apple
|Transnet
|5
|Nike
|Coca-Cola
|6
|Samsung
|Anglo American Platinum
|7
|SABC
|8
|Transnet
|Sasol
|9
|FNB - First National Bank
|Microsoft
|10
|Microsoft
|Nike
|Coolest Console Games 2024
|2023
|1
|FIFA
|FIFA
|2
|Grand Theft Auto/GTA
|Grand Theft Auto / GTA
|3
|Spider Man 2
|Call of Duty
|4
|Dragon Ball Z
|WWE
|5
|Minecraft
|Subway Surfer
|6
|Call of Duty/COD
|Need for Speed
|7
|Dream League/DLS
|NBA
|8
|Need for Speed
|Dragon Ball Games
|9
|Roblox
|Street Fighter 6
|10
|God of War
|Ludo
|Coolest Daily Newspaper 2024
|2023
|1
|Daily Sun
|Daily Sun
|2
|Daily News
|Sowetan
|3
|The Citizen
|The Citizen
|4
|Sowetan
|Daily News
|5
|Isolezwe
|The Star
|6
|Business Day
|Isolezwe
|7
|The Star
|Daily Dispatch
|8
|Daily Dispatch
|Cape Times
|9
|The Daily Voice
|Cape Argus
|10
|The Herald
|Die Son
|Coolest Energy Drinks 2024
|2023
|1
|Red Bull
|Switch
|2
|Switch
|Energade
|3
|Powerade
|Score
|4
|Monster
|Predator
|5
|Dragon
|Red Bull
|6
|Energade
|Lucozade
|7
|Prime
|Dragon
|8
|Play
|Mofaya
|9
|Score
|Prime
|10
|Reboost
|Reboost
|Coolest Fast-Food Places 2024
|2023
|1
|McDonald's
|McDonald's
|2
|KFC
|KFC
|3
|Spur Steak Ranches
|Burger King
|4
|Burger King
|Debonairs Pizza
|5
|Debonairs Pizza
|Spur Steak Ranches
|6
|Steers
|Roco Mamas
|7
|Roman's Pizza
|Nando's
|8
|Nando's
|Chicken Licken
|9
|RocoMamas
|Steers
|10
|Ocean Basket
|Hungry Lion
|Coolest Female Deodorants 2024
|2023
|1
|Play Girl
|Nivea
|2
|Nivea
|Oh So Heavenly
|3
|Dove
|Dove
|4
|Shield
|PlayGirl
|5
|Oh So Heavenly
|Avon
|6
|Shower To Shower
|Mitchum
|7
|Avon
|Elizabeth Arden Red Door
|8
|Yardley
|Yardley
|9
|Mitchum
|Revlon
|10
|Garnier
|Sanex
|Coolest Feminine Hygiene Products 2024
|2023
|1
|Kotex
|Kotex
|2
|Always
|Always
|3
|Avon
|Lil-Lets
|4
|StayFree
|GynaGuard
|5
|Lil-Lets
|Stayfree
|6
|GynaGuard
|Nivea Intimo
|7
|Femagene
|Avon Feminine Wash
|8
|Libresse
|Femagene Intimate Wash
|Coolest Food Delivery App 2024
|2023
|1
|Uber Eats
|Uber Eats
|2
|Mr D Foods
|Mr D
|3
|Checkers Sixty60
|Checkers Sixty60
|4
|Debonairs Pizza
|Debonairs Pizza
|5
|McDelivery
|KFC
|6
|KFC
|McDelivery
|7
|Nando's
|Nando’s
|8
|Pick n Pay ASAP!
|Pick n Pay ASAP!
|9
|Roman's Pizza
|Takealot Food Delivery Service
|10
|Steers
|Bolt Foods
|Coolest Gaming Console 2024
|2023
|1
|Xbox
|Playstation 5 / PS5
|2
|Sony PlayStation
|Playstation 4 / PS4
|3
|Game Box
|Xbox Series X and Series S
|4
|Nintendo
|Xbox One
|5
|Super Pocket
|Xbox 360
|6
|Steam Deck
|PSP / Sony PSP
|7
|SEGA
|Playstation 3 / PS3
|8
|HD Retro Gaming Console
|Playstation 2 / PS2
|9
|Asus ROG Ally
|Nintendo Switch
|10
|Steam Deck
|Coolest Grocery Store 2024
|2023
|1
|Woolworths
|Woolworths
|2
|Checkers
|Food Lovers Market
|3
|Shoprite
|Game Stores
|4
|SPAR
|Boxer Super Stores
|5
|Pick n Pay
|Checkers
|6
|Food Lovers Market
|Usave
|7
|Makro
|Makro
|8
|Boxer
|Pick n Pay
|9
|Game
|Shoprite
|10
|OK / OK Foods
|OK / OK Foods
|Coolest Haircare Products 2024
|2023
|1
|Dark & Lovely
|Dark and Lovely
|2
|TRESemmé
|TRESemmé
|3
|L'Oreal
|Sofn’free
|4
|Revlon
|Aunt Jackie’s
|5
|Sofn'Free
|Dove
|6
|Dove
|Organics Hair Care
|7
|Easy Waves
|Native Child
|8
|Organics Hair Care
|Revlon
|9
|Black Chic
|Black Chic
|10
|Sta-Sof-Fro
|L’Oréal
|Coolest Specialist Health & Beauty Store 2024
|2023
|1
|Clicks
|Clicks
|2
|Dis-Chem
|Dis-Chem
|3
|Avon
|Woolworths
|4
|Woolworths
|Edgars
|5
|Foschini
|Sorbet
|6
|Signature
|Foschini
|7
|The Body Shop
|The Body Shop
|8
|Beauty Zone
|Signature
|9
|MAC
|MAC
|10
|Sorbet
|Miladys
|Coolest Hot beverage 2024
|2023
|1
|Mugg & Bean Coffee
|Milo
|2
|Milo
|Mugg & Bean Coffee
|3
|McDonald's coffee
|Nestlé Hot Chocolate
|4
|Starbucks
|Nescafé
|5
|Nescafé
|Cadbury Hot Chocolate
|6
|KFC coffee
|Jacobs Krönung Coffee
|7
|Nestlé Hot Chocolate
|Nespresso
|8
|Nespresso
|Hug in a Mug
|9
|Ricoffy
|Freshpak Rooibos Tea
|10
|Jacobs Krönung Coffee
|Starbucks Coffee
|Coolest Hotel Brands 2024
|2023
|1
|Sun City Hotel
|Protea Hotels by Marriot
|2
|Gold Reef City Hotel
|City Lodge
|3
|Sandton Hotel
|Sun International
|4
|Tsogo Sun
|Southern Sun
|5
|City Lodge
|Manhattan Hotel
|6
|The Royal Hotel
|Hilton Hotel
|7
|Protea Hotels by Marriot
|Radisson Blu Hotel
|8
|Sun International
|Marriott
|9
|Blue Waters Hotel
|Garden Court
|10
|Southern Sun Hotel
|Hotel 224
|Coolest Insurance Brand 2024
|2023
|1
|AVBOB
|Old Mutual
|2
|OUTsurance
|AVBOB
|3
|Old Mutual
|Discovery
|4
|Clientéle
|OUTsurance
|5
|Assupol
|1st For Women
|6
|Hippo
|Assupol
|7
|Sanlam
|Clientéle
|8
|1Life
|1Life Insurance
|9
|1st For Women
|Sanlam Insurance
|10
|Naked
|MiWay Insurance
|Coolest Kids TV Channels 2024
|2023
|1
|Cartoon Network (301)
|Cartoon Network (301)
|2
|Nickelodeon (305)
|Disney Jnr (309)
|3
|Disney (303)
|Disney Channel (303)
|4
|Boomerang (302)
|NickToons (308)
|5
|Disney XD (304)
|Boomerang (302)
|6
|YouTube Kids
|Disney XD (304)
|7
|Disney Jnr (309)
|Nickelodeon (305)
|8
|NickToons (308)
|eToonz (311)
|9
|eToonz (311)
|Jim Jam (310)
|10
|Jim Jam (310)
|SABC 1 (191)
|Coolest Local Celebrities 2024
|2023
|1
|Tyla
|Trevor Noah
|2
|DJ Kabza De Small
|AKA
|3
|Nasty C
|DJ Zinhle
|4
|DJ Zinhle
|Makhadzi
|5
|Black Coffee
|DJ Kabza De Small
|6
|Makhadzi
|Nomzamo Mbatha
|7
|Young Stunna
|Connie Ferguson
|8
|Connie Ferguson
|Bonang Matheba
|9
|Somizi Mhlongo
|Black Coffee
|10
|Kamo Mphela
|Somizi Mhlongo
|Coolest Local Entertainment Destination 2024
|2023
|1
|Gold Reef City
|Gold Reef City
|2
|Kruger National Park
|Sun City
|3
|Sun City Resort
|Kruger National Park
|4
|Konka
|uShaka Marine World
|5
|Table Mountain
|Konka
|6
|Ushaka Marine World
|Table Mountain
|7
|Sun Coast
|Robben Island
|8
|V&A Waterfront
|The Sudwala Caves
|9
|Robben Island
|V&A Waterfront
|10
|Carnival City
|Montecasino
|Coolest Local Radio Personalities 2024
|2023
|1
|DJ Fresh
|Thando Thabethe
|2
|Somizi Mhlongo
|Dineo Ranaka
|3
|Penny Ntuli
|DJ MoFlava
|4
|Anele Mdoda
|Somizi Mhlongo
|5
|DJ Tbo Touch
|Skhumbuzo Hlophe (Skhumba)
|6
|Thuso Motaung
|Thuso Motaung
|7
|DJ Mo Flava
|Anele Mdoda
|8
|Lerato Kganyago
|DJ Fresh
|9
|Thando Thabethe
|Lerato Kganyago / LKG
|10
|Dineo Ranaka
|Selbeyonce
|Coolest Local TV Programmes/series 2024
|2023
|1
|Blood & Water
|Skeem Saam
|2
|Skeem Saam
|The River
|3
|Umkhokha
|The Wife
|4
|House of Zwide
|Uyajola 9/9
|5
|Uzalo
|Blood & Water
|6
|My Brother's Keeper
|The Queen
|7
|Gqeberha The Empire
|Uzalo
|8
|Scandal
|House Of Zwide
|9
|The River
|Imbewu: The Seed
|10
|Gomora
|Durban Gen
|Coolest Local Sportspeople 2024
|2023
|1
|Siya Kolisi
|Siya Kolisi
|2
|Thembinkosi Lorch
|Percy Tau
|3
|Itumeleng Khune
|Caster Semenya
|4
|Themba Zwane
|Thembinkosi Lorch
|5
|Caster Semenya
|Benni McCarthy
|6
|Percy Tau
|Itumeleng Khune
|7
|Ronwen Williams
|Themba Zwane
|8
|Benni McCarthy
|Wayde van Niekerk
|9
|Kagiso Rabada
|Bryan Habana
|10
|Siphiwe Tshabalala
|AB De Villiers
|Coolest Loyalty programme 2024
|2023
|1
|Clicks ClubCard
|Shoprite Xtra Savings
|2
|Shoprite Xtra Savings
|Pick n Pay Smart Shopper
|3
|Checkers Xtra Savings
|Checkers Xtra Savings
|4
|Pick n Pay Smart Shopper
|Clicks ClubCard
|5
|Woolworths WRewards
|Capitec Live Better
|6
|Absa Rewards
|FNB eBucks
|7
|Capitec Live Better
|VodaBucks
|8
|FNB eBucks
|Spar Rewards
|9
|SPAR Rewards
|The North Face XPLR Pass Loyalty Programme
|10
|Standard Bank U Count
|Woolworths WRewards
|Coolest Make-Up Brands 2024
|2023
|1
|Avon
|L’Oréal
|2
|L'Oreal
|Maybelline
|3
|Nivea
|Avon
|4
|Maybelline
|Clinique
|5
|MAC
|Revlon
|6
|Revlon
|Estée Lauder
|7
|Inuka
|Signature Cosmetics & Fragrance
|8
|Pond's
|M.A.C Cosmetics
|9
|Fenty Beauty
|Yardley London
|10
|Black Opal
|Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
|Coolest Male Deodorants 2024
|2023
|1
|Nivea
|Nivea Men
|2
|Playboy
|Hugo Boss
|3
|Hugo Boss
|Diesel
|4
|Shield
|Yardley English Blazer
|5
|Axe
|Solo
|6
|Dove
|Brut
|7
|Diesel
|Playboy
|8
|Mitchum
|Old Spice
|9
|Old Spice
|Sanex
|10
|Status
|Shield for Men
|Coolest Motor Vehicles Brands 2024
|2023
|1
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|2
|Mercedes Benz
|BMW
|3
|Lamborghini
|Audi
|4
|Range Rover
|Range Rover
|5
|Rolls Royce
|VW
|6
|Porsche
|Lamborghini
|7
|Toyota
|Toyota
|8
|VW
|Porsche
|9
|Bugatti
|Rolls-Royce
|10
|Audi
|Jeep
|Coolest Music Store/Website/Streaming 2024
|2023
|1
|Spotify
|iTunes
|2
|TikTok
|MP3 Juices
|3
|YouTube Music
|Spotify
|4
|Apple Music
|JOOX
|5
|Channel O
|Fakaza
|6
|MP3 Juice
|Deezer
|7
|iTunes
|Google Play Music
|8
|Tubidy.com
|SoundCloud
|9
|MTV
|YouTube Music
|10
|SoundCloud
|Amazon Music
|Coolest Online Accommodations Booking Sites 2024
|2023
|1
|Booking.com
|Booking.com
|2
|Hotels.com
|airbnb
|3
|Airbnb
|Trivago
|4
|Trivago
|Sho’t Left
|5
|Travel.com
|Safari.com
|6
|Safari.com
|Computicket
|7
|Sho't Left
|Tripadvisor
|8
|Travelstart
|Travelstart
|9
|Tripadvisor
|KAYAK
|10
|SafariNow
|Travel.com
|Coolest Local Online Influencer 2024
|2023
|1
|Mac G
|MacG
|2
|Somizi Mhlongo
|Nomzamo Mbatha
|3
|Cassper Nyovest
|Connie Ferguson
|4
|Ghost Hlubi
|Zozibini Tunzi
|5
|Nomzamo Mbatha
|Boity Thulo
|6
|Connie Ferguson
|Neevan Ferris
|7
|Spokuhle N
|Cassper Nyovest
|8
|Bonang Matheba
|Somizi Mhlongo
|9
|Seemah
|Mihlali Ndamase
|10
|Thulasizwe "Lasizwe" Dambuza
|Seemah
|Coolest Online Store 2024
|2023
|1
|SHEIN
|SHEIN
|2
|Takealot
|Takealot
|3
|Nike
|Superbalist
|4
|Temu
|Mr Price/MRP
|5
|Woolworths
|Amazon
|6
|Mr Price
|Sportscene
|7
|Amazon
|Zando
|8
|Superbalist
|The FIX
|9
|Sportscene
|ZARA
|10
|Adidas
|Woolworths
|Coolest Petrol Stations 2024
|2023
|1
|Engen
|Engen
|2
|Shell
|Sasol
|3
|Sasol
|BP
|4
|Caltex
|Shell
|5
|TotalEnergies
|Caltex
|6
|BP
|TotalEnergies
|7
|Astron
|Puma
|8
|Puma
|Astron Petrol
|9
|Global Filling Station
|Viva Garage
|10
|Toyota Hydrogen Refuelling Station
|Elegant Petrol Station
|Coolest Public Transport Brand 2024
|2023
|1
|Uber
|Uber
|2
|City To City
|Gautrain
|3
|Bolt
|Bolt
|4
|Gautrain
|Greyhound
|5
|Intercape
|City to City
|6
|Greyhound
|InDriver
|7
|InDriver
|INTERCAPE
|8
|Golden Arrow
|MyCiti
|9
|MyCiti Bus
|Translux
|10
|Limpopo Coaches
|Metrobus
|Coolest Radio Stations 2024
|2023
|1
|Metro FM
|5FM
|2
|Ukhozi FM
|Thobela FM
|3
|Umhlobo Wenene FM
|Radio 2000 FM 97.5
|4
|East Coast Radio (ECR)
|Motsweding FM
|5
|Lesedi FM
|Good Hope FM 94.7
|6
|Radio 2000
|Heart 104.9 FM
|7
|5FM
|Lesedi FM 88.4
|8
|KFM
|Metro FM
|9
|Gagasi FM
|KFM 94.5
|10
|947
|Gagasi FM 99.5FM
|Coolest Sit-Down Restaurants 2024
|2023
|1
|McDonald's
|Spur Steak Ranches
|2
|KFC
|Mugg & Bean
|3
|Spur Steak Ranches
|McDonald's
|4
|Debonairs Pizza
|RocoMamas
|5
|Nando's
|Ocean Basket (OB)
|6
|Ocean Basket
|Nando's
|7
|RocoMamas
|KFC
|8
|Wimpy
|Wimpy
|9
|Chicken Licken
|Debonairs Pizza
|10
|Burger King
|Panarottis
|Coolest Sauces Brands 2024
|2023
|1
|Nando's
|Nando’s
|2
|Steers
|All Gold
|3
|All Gold
|Steers
|4
|Spur Sauce
|Spur Sauce
|5
|Six Gun Grill Sauce
|Mrs Ball’s
|6
|Nola Mayonnaise
|Wellington’s
|7
|Mrs Ball's
|BBQ Six Gun Grill
|8
|Wellington's
|Maggi
|9
|Tabasco
|Crosse & Blackwell
|10
|Maggi
|Knorr
|Coolest Savings & Investment Platform 2024
|2023
|1
|FNB - First National Bank
|Capitec
|2
|Capitec
|EasyEquities
|3
|Standard Bank
|TymeBank
|4
|Nedbank
|FNB Investor Platform
|5
|African Bank
|Old Mutual Invest
|6
|Absa
|African Bank
|7
|TymeBank
|Standard Bank
|8
|Old Mutual Invest
|Nedbank
|9
|EasyEquities
|JSE / Johannesburg Stock Exchange
|10
|Sanlam
|Sanlam
|Coolest Shoe/Footwear Brands 2024
|2023
|1
|Nike
|Nike
|2
|Adidas
|Adidas
|3
|Puma
|Puma
|4
|Gucci
|Air Jordan
|5
|Carvela
|Vans
|6
|New Balance
|Converse
|7
|Vans
|Gucci
|8
|Lacoste
|Timberland
|9
|All Star
|Bathu
|10
|Louis Vuitton
|Drip Footwear
|Coolest Shopping Malls 2024
|2023
|1
|Mall of Africa
|Mall of Africa
|2
|Gateway Mall
|Sandton City
|3
|Sandton City Mall
|V&A Waterfront
|4
|V&A Waterfront
|Menlyn
|5
|The Pavillion Mall
|Canal Walk
|6
|Oceans Mall
|Gateway
|7
|Mall of the South
|Pavillion
|8
|Menlyn Park Shopping Centre
|Maponya
|9
|Canal Walk Shopping Centre
|Eastgate Shopping Centre
|10
|Maponya Mall
|Mall of the North
|Coolest Shower Gel 2024
|2023
|1
|Nivea
|Nivea
|2
|Dove
|Oh So Heavenly
|3
|Oh So Heavenly
|Dove
|4
|Lux
|Avon
|5
|Dettol
|Radox
|6
|Protex
|Protex
|7
|Shower To Shower
|Lux
|8
|Sanex
|Vaseline
|9
|Lifebouy
|Sanex
|10
|Satiskin
|Satiskin
|Coolest Skincare Products 2024
|2023
|1
|Nivea
|Nivea
|2
|Dove
|Vaseline
|3
|Vaseline
|Dove
|4
|Avon
|Avon
|5
|Oh So Heavenly
|Neutrogena
|6
|Dawn
|Gentle Magic
|7
|L'Oreal
|Dawn
|8
|Garnier
|Portia M
|9
|Ingram's
|L’Oréal
|10
|Gentle Magic
|Eucerin
|Coolest Snack Brand 2024
|2023
|1
|Doritos
|Simba
|2
|Lays
|Go-Slo’s
|3
|Simba
|Oreos
|4
|Pringles
|Pringles
|5
|Cadbury
|Doritos
|6
|Nik Naks
|Cadbury Dairy Milk
|7
|Oreos
|Maynards
|8
|Stylos
|#Hello!
|9
|Maynards
|Fritos
|10
|Fritos
|BB Snacks
|Coolest Soap Bars 2024
|2023
|1
|Lux
|Protex
|2
|Protex
|Dove
|3
|Dettol
|Dettol
|4
|Lifebuoy
|Palmolive
|5
|Dove Beauty Bar
|Sunlight Bar Soap
|6
|Sunlight Bar Soap
|Nivea
|7
|Johnson & Johnson
|Johnson & Johnson Soap
|8
|Oh So Heavenly Soap
|Sunlight Green Bar
|9
|Gentle Magic
|Lifebuoy
|10
|Dove Baby Bar
|Lux
|Coolest Social Media App 2024
|2023
|1
|TikTok
|2
|TikTok
|3
|4
|5
|Snapchat
|YouTube
|6
|X (formerly Twitter)
|X (formerly known as Twitter)
|7
|8
|Telegram
|Snapchat
|9
|MoyaApp
|10
|Threads
|Telegram
|Coolest Spreads 2024
|2023
|1
|Rama
|Rama
|2
|Nutella
|Nutella
|3
|Black Cat Peanut Butter
|Melrose
|4
|Yum Yum Peanut Butter
|Black Cat Peanut Butter
|5
|Melrose
|Stork
|6
|Flora
|Yum Yum Peanut Butter
|7
|Stork Country Spread
|Flora Margarine Spread
|8
|Sunshine D
|Sunshine D
|9
|D'lite
|Blossom
|10
|Rondo
|Chocnut Spread
|Coolest Stationery Store 2024
|2023
|1
|PNA
|CNA
|2
|Shoprite
|PNA
|3
|Checkers
|Shoprite
|4
|Game
|Makro
|5
|Makro
|Typo
|6
|Waltons
|PEP Stores
|7
|Takealot
|Game Stores
|8
|Pick n Pay
|Crazy Store
|9
|PEP Stores
|Van Schaik Bookstore
|10
|A5 Cash and Carry
|Checkers
|Coolest Sweets 2024
|2023
|1
|Maynards
|Maynards
|2
|Jelly Tots
|Cadbury Eclairs
|3
|Amajoya
|Yogueta
|4
|M&M's
|Pin Pop
|5
|Yogueta
|M&M’s
|6
|Pin Pop
|Beacon Sweets
|7
|Cadbury Eclairs
|Manhattan Marshmallows
|8
|Skittles
|Skittles
|9
|Big Bomb
|Amajoya
|10
|Beacon Sweets
|Stumbo
|Coolest Technology Brand 2024
|2023
|1
|Samsung
|Apple
|2
|Apple
|Samsung
|3
|TikTok
|Huawei
|4
|Playstation
|5
|Huawei
|TikTok
|6
|META (Facebook)
|7
|Meta
|LG
|8
|Sony
|Hisense
|9
|Lenovo
|Tesla
|10
|HP
|Sony
|Coolest Telecomms Provider 2024
|2023
|1
|MTN
|Vodacom
|2
|Telkom
|MTN
|3
|Vodacom
|Telkom
|4
|Rain
|Rain
|5
|Samsung Telecoms
|Cell C
|6
|Cell C
|VOX Telecom
|7
|Vuma
|China Mobile
|8
|Afrihost
|Mweb
|9
|Virgin Mobile/O2
|Green Telecoms
|10
|China Mobile
|Vuma
|Coolest Toy Store 2024
|2023
|1
|Toys R Us
|Toys R Us
|2
|Crazy Store
|Crazy Store
|3
|Game
|Makro
|4
|ToyZone
|Takealot
|5
|Takealot
|Game
|6
|Toy Kingdom
|Toy Kingdom
|7
|Shoprite
|ToyZone
|8
|Makro
|Babies R Us
|9
|Baby City
|Shoprite
|10
|PEP Stores
|Baby City
|Coolest TV Channels 2024
|2023
|1
|Nickelodeon (305)
|Mzansi Magic
|2
|Mzansi Magic (161)
|Moja Love
|3
|Cartoon Network / CN (301)
|MTV Base
|4
|Moja Love (157)
|Disney Channel
|5
|Disney Channel (303)
|Studio Universal
|6
|MTV Base (322)
|Cartoon Network / CN
|7
|Studio Universal (112)
|Channel O
|8
|Super Sport 3 / SS3 (203)
|M-Net
|9
|Channel O (320)
|TLC Entertainment
|10
|Mzansi Bioskop (164)
|BET
|Coolest TV/ Streaming/Content Platforms 2024
|2023
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix
|2
|YouTube
|Showmax
|3
|TikTok
|TikTok
|4
|Showmax
|YouTube
|5
|DSTV
|DStv Now
|6
|Disney+
|7
|MTV Base
|Spotify
|8
|9
|Apple TV
|Disney Plus / Disney +
|10
|Channel O
|X (formerly known as Twitter)
|Coolest Universities 2024
|2023
|1
|University of Cape Town (UCT)
|University of Venda / UNIVEN
|2
|University of South Africa (UNISA)
|Yale University
|3
|Durban University of Technology (DUT)
|Stanford University
|4
|University of the Witwatersand (Wits)
|University of Oxford
|5
|University of Johannesburg (UJ)
|University of Fort Hare / UFH
|6
|Nelson Mandela University
|UNISA / University of South Africa
|7
|University of Pretoria (UP)
|North West University / NWU / PUKKE
|8
|University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN)
|Mangosuthu University of Technology / MUT
|9
|University of Stellenbosch
|Sol Plaatje University
|10
|Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)
|Central University of Technology / CUT University
|Coolest Weekly Newspapers 2024
|2023
|1
|Sunday Times
|Sunday Times
|2
|City Press
|City Press
|3
|Sunday World
|Sunday World
|4
|The Mail & Guardian
|Mail & Guardian
|5
|The Daily Maverick
|Rapport
|6
|The Sunday Independent
|Rising Sun
|7
|Rising Sun (Lenasia)
|TygerBurger Newspaper
|8
|Son
|9
|City Vision (Cape Town)
|10
|Express (Free state)
|Coolest Accessory & Jewellery Store 2024
|2023
|1
|American Swiss
|American Swiss
|2
|Sterns
|Claire’s
|3
|Lovisa
|Déonne le Roux Jewellers
|4
|SHEIN
|Gold Star
|5
|Mr Price
|MJ Fashion
|6
|Foschini
|Lady7
|7
|Pandora
|2days Fashion
|8
|Gucci
|Be Style
|9
|NWJ Jewellery
|10
|Galaxy and Co
|Coolest Coffee Shops 2024
|NA in 2023
|1
|Mugg & Bean
|2
|McCafé
|3
|Starbucks
|4
|Wimpy
|5
|KFC
|6
|Spur Steak Ranches
|7
|Xpresso Café
|8
|Krispy Kreme
|9
|Woolworths WCafé
|10
|Kauai Coffee Shop
|Coolest Gyms 2024
|NA in 2023
|1
|Virgin Active
|2
|Planet Fitness
|3
|Body Life Gym
|4
|Fit24
|5
|Active Fitness
|6
|Zone Fitness
|7
|Body Action Gym
|8
|Gold's Gym
|9
|1st Fitness
|10
|Viva Gym
A resilience youth
Lyndon Barends, managing director of Arena Holdings which commissions the Sunday Times GenNext Survey believes the research is increasingly relevant for brands looking to tap into the buying power of young income-earners and consumers of tomorrow.
“Successful brand marketing is increasingly data-driven, and being able to add another data point specifically focused on youth sentiment adds value when it comes to brand positioning and campaign planning. We’re proud to deliver these key industry insights to advertisers,” says Barends.
Lesego Kotane, managing director of Yellowwood says while advancements in technology and connectivity have propelled us forward, systemic challenges remain significant barriers for many young South Africans.
“And yet, amidst these obstacles, our youth consistently demonstrate an inspiring blend of resilience, ambition, and optimism—a reminder of their ability to shape a brighter future and of the responsibility institutions share in supporting and creating pathways for them."
He adds that there are some valuable insights in the youth behaviour report that uncover some of these perspectives.
The results of the 2024 Sunday Times GenNext Survey will be published in the Sunday Times on 24 November 2024.