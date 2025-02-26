NWU opens Siya Kolisi and Invictus residences

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was honoured by the North-West University (NWU) earlier this week, when the institute officially opened the newly renamed "Siya Kolisi" student residence on the Potchefstroom campus.

Image: @my_nwu Source: Instagram

The launch on 24 February was also attended by Springbok coach Dr Rassie Erasmus, who unveiled the university’s new Invictus Residence.

The Siya Kolisi Residence (previously the Dennedorp Residence) will primarily be used by students affiliated with the NWU Rugby Institute, while Invictus will be a multi-sport residence. The two residences have the capacity to accommodate 204 students.

“At the NWU, we don’t just see Siya Kolisi as a sports icon," said Prof Bismark Tyobeka, principal and vice-chancellor of the NWU. "We see him as a leader, a trailblazer, and a living testimony to what can be achieved through courage and determination. Naming this residence in his honour is not just about celebrating his achievements on the field, but also recognising the values he represents: hard work, humility, and the ability to unite a nation.”

“No one ever dreams to have moments like this, to have a building named after them," said Kolisi. "I am so honoured and grateful for this opportunity. I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey. I am standing on the shoulders of many people who helped me be where I am today.”

He also encouraged the students in attendance to make the most of the opportunities presented to them, and to continue working hard, no matter what obstacles they face.

“I know that you all are on a journey and that you want to become rugby players. But, remember that you are more than that. You have an opportunity to study, and I wish that I used that opportunity. I didn’t. Rugby is not always going to work for everybody, so make use of all your opportunities. If you want to take anything from my journey it is that you have to believe in yourself before anyone else.

"If you fail, you have to get up and don’t stay down. You have to keep on getting up. The more you get up, the more you learn. Just be good people. I haven’t always been the best example, but I am learning every day. Be kind to one another. Be there for one another. Don’t try to be cool, to be the cool kid. I’ve done that, it is not awesome. Just be kind and be a good human being, because you never know where life can take you,” captain Kolisi concluded.

Erasmus, who received an honorary doctorate from the NWU in 2024, said he is privileged to be part of a university that thinks outside the box, and expressed his desire to see both the residences go from strength to strength.