Amazon transforms KZN shopping with new same-day delivery service

Amazon South Africa announced the expansion of its delivery network across KwaZulu-Natal for the end of year peak shopping period, offering customers in Durban and surrounding areas access to Same-Day and Next-Day Delivery on thousands of products.

Image supplied

This additional capacity brings Amazon's speed and reliability to KZN customers, who can now enjoy Same-Day Delivery on everything from groceries and household essentials to books and beauty products, all in time for the festive season.

Orders placed as late as 2pm to be delivered by 8pm the same day, on eligible products shipped by Amazon, with no minimum order value.

"KwaZulu-Natal customers can now experience the full convenience of Amazon's delivery experience for the busy shopping period," said Robert Koen, Amazon MD of Sub-Saharan Africa. "This initiative reflects our commitment to bringing world-class e-commerce experiences to all South Africans, regardless of where they live."

To celebrate this milestone, Amazon has partnered with national and provincial rugby legends Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, Siya Masuku, Vincent Tshituka and Lukhanyo Am, in a campaign to demonstrate the speed, precision, and teamwork of rugby and how it aligns with Amazon’s delivery excellence.

The rugby stars, known for their own speed and precision on the rugby field, help demonstrate Amazon's commitment to a seamless, reliable delivery experience - not by passing a ball, but Amazon-branded boxes.

"Speed and reliability aren't just important on the rugby pitch - they matter in everyday life too," said national rugby captain Siya Kolisi.

"What's impressed me most about Amazon's delivery in KZN is how they've taken the elements we value in rugby - teamwork, efficiency, and delivering under pressure - and applied them to serving customers. And it’s particularly meaningful for me to be working with Amazon in my current hometown."

Amazon's Same-Day Delivery is now available across Durban and surrounding areas including Pinetown, Umhlanga, and Westville, with next-day delivery extending to Richards Bay, Port Shepstone, Pietermaritzburg, and Newcastle.

Customers can also make use of more than 300 pickup locations across the province, offering flexible options for receiving packages.

For just R2 for Same-Day Delivery with no minimum order value, customers are able to experience the speed and convenience of Amazon's enhanced delivery network at minimal cost.