South Africa
Retail E-commerce
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

NielsenIQSmart MediaSafripolMall of AfricaUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementTDMCOnPoint PRThe Noise FactoryRainbow ChickenJockey South AfricaLGSwitch Energy DrinkBrave GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Amazon celebrates Heritage Month with Shop Mzansi pop-up stores

    Amazon South Africa is celebrating Heritage Month with pop-up stores in Johannesburg and Cape Town. This follows the launch of the Shop Mzansi store on Amazon.co.za a year ago.
    18 Sep 2025
    18 Sep 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Shop Mzansi is a dedicated storefront for local products and reinforces Amazon's commitment to supporting South African small businesses.

    The immersive pop-up experiences showcase a curated selection of locally made products from South African entrepreneurs, allowing customers to engage directly with sellers, experience products first-hand, and learn the stories behind these homegrown businesses.

    "Heritage Month provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate the incredible creativity, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurial spirit of South African entrepreneurs," said Robert Koen, managing director for Amazon sub-Saharan Africa.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    "Through our Shop Mzansi storefront and these pop-up stores, we're creating meaningful connections between local businesses and customers, while demonstrating our commitment to being a positive force in South Africa and fostering growth among small businesses."

    The pop-up stores will be hosted at premier shopping destinations in South Africa's major metropolitan areas:

    • Johannesburg: Mall of Africa - 18 - 21 September
    • Cape Town: Tyger Valley Centre - 24 - 28 September

    Each pop-up store will feature 10 selected Shop Mzansi sellers offering South African products across various categories.

    The experiential spaces will include interactive product demonstrations, seller storytelling opportunities, and promotional elements including app download incentives and special offers for first-time Amazon customers.

    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    "We're excited to bring the Shop Mzansi experience to life in these physical spaces,” said Mpho Modise, head of Small Business for Amazon South Africa. "While we're proud of our digital storefront, these pop-ups create an opportunity for customers to meet the people behind the products and develop deeper connections with local businesses."

    The pop-up stores form part of a broader Heritage Month campaign that includes media partnerships, seller profiles, and influencer collaborations designed to amplify awareness of South African products available through Amazon.

    Customers unable to attend the pop-up events can explore the full range of local products by visiting the Shop Mzansi storefront on Amazon.co.za/shopmzansi or through the Amazon app.

    Read more: Heritage Month, pop-up stores, Robert Koen, Amazon.co.za, Amazon South Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    AccountantCape TownLML Shared Solutions15 Aug
    More jobs
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz