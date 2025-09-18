Amazon celebrates Heritage Month with Shop Mzansi pop-up stores

Image supplied

Shop Mzansi is a dedicated storefront for local products and reinforces Amazon's commitment to supporting South African small businesses.

The immersive pop-up experiences showcase a curated selection of locally made products from South African entrepreneurs, allowing customers to engage directly with sellers, experience products first-hand, and learn the stories behind these homegrown businesses.

"Heritage Month provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate the incredible creativity, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurial spirit of South African entrepreneurs," said Robert Koen, managing director for Amazon sub-Saharan Africa.

"Through our Shop Mzansi storefront and these pop-up stores, we're creating meaningful connections between local businesses and customers, while demonstrating our commitment to being a positive force in South Africa and fostering growth among small businesses."

The pop-up stores will be hosted at premier shopping destinations in South Africa's major metropolitan areas:

Johannesburg : Mall of Africa - 18 - 21 September



Cape Town: Tyger Valley Centre - 24 - 28 September

Each pop-up store will feature 10 selected Shop Mzansi sellers offering South African products across various categories.

The experiential spaces will include interactive product demonstrations, seller storytelling opportunities, and promotional elements including app download incentives and special offers for first-time Amazon customers.

"We're excited to bring the Shop Mzansi experience to life in these physical spaces,” said Mpho Modise, head of Small Business for Amazon South Africa. "While we're proud of our digital storefront, these pop-ups create an opportunity for customers to meet the people behind the products and develop deeper connections with local businesses."

The pop-up stores form part of a broader Heritage Month campaign that includes media partnerships, seller profiles, and influencer collaborations designed to amplify awareness of South African products available through Amazon.

Customers unable to attend the pop-up events can explore the full range of local products by visiting the Shop Mzansi storefront on Amazon.co.za/shopmzansi or through the Amazon app.