Amazon.co.za launches local ‘Shop Mzansi’ storefront

Amazon.co.za has announced the launch of ‘Shop Mzansi’, a curated storefront on Amazon.co.za showcasing unique local products that reflect South Africa’s rich and diverse cultures.

‘Shop Mzansi’ features thousands of products across different categories – including toys, home and kitchen appliances, outdoor and braai, baby, luggage, and beauty – making it easier than ever for millions of customers to find products from local small businesses in South Africa.

“We are excited and proud to celebrate National Heritage Day with the launch of a distinctively curated store on Amazon.co.za to promote innovative South African products across a wide range of categories,” said Robert Koen, managing director of sub-Saharan Africa, Amazon.

“Shop Mzansi showcases more than 160 brands from new, emerging, and established South African businesses, each with their own unique story. South Africa’s entrepreneurial spirit is undeniable and we are thrilled to provide a dedicated online store that provides opportunities to support the growth of small businesses so they can thrive in our economy.”

The storefront promotes thousands of products from independent sellers across South Africa alongside recognised brands.

“We are committed to the ongoing success of our independent sellers as they are fundamental to our ability to offer a broad selection, great prices, and a convenient shopping experience for our customers. Launching the Shop Mzansi storefront is a continuation of our promise to continually invest and innovate on behalf of our customers, while providing independent sellers with customer reach and the tools and services needed to grow. We will continue adding to the Shop Mzansi selection as we onboard more sellers and help them list their products,” added Koen.

More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s stores globally are from independent sellers – most of which are small- and medium-sized businesses. Independent sellers on Amazon.co.za have access to valuable tools and services, including the option to use Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) – a service that stores, packs, and ships independent sellers’ products to customers — allowing them to reach customers more efficiently as fast as next day.

Other tools that help independent sellers grow their online presence include easy onboarding tools, payment processing solutions, and promotional features to help them get discovered by customers, as well as reports and analytics to improve sales.

“Since we launched in South Africa, we have worked closely with independent sellers to help them onboard their products on Amazon.co.za. Today is a proud moment for us as we pay homage to local entrepreneurs and artisans by showcasing their products in a store dedicated entirely to them, further enabling them to reach millions of customers across the country. Additionally, our local curated store provides opportunities for local businesses to expand to other global Amazon stores such as Amazon.com, thereby boosting the country’s efforts towards digitizing small businesses and positioning them for real success and longevity,” said Suzelle Abe, head of Amazon Marketplace, sub-Saharan Africa.