From bean to brew, Engen launches Brazmata

Engen lauched its quality barista-made coffee, Brazmata. Hosted at the exquisite SIBA – The Restaurant in Cape Town, the event was a celebration of coffee’s art and culture, expertly led by renowned Chef, Siba Mtongana.

Image supplied

Brazmata features a carefully curated blend of Arabica coffee sourced from renowned coffee-producing regions, including Brazil, Guatemala, and Tanzania.

This selection offers consumers an exceptional taste experience characterised by flavour notes of hazelnut, milk chocolate, and hints of caramel.

The brand emphasises a meticulous roasting process tailored to enhance the unique characteristics of each coffee variety, ensuring a consistently high-quality brew.

As global demand for coffee continues to rise, with over 175 million 60-kilogram bags produced worldwide in the 2020/21 marketing year, this underscores the increasing popularity and consumption of coffee on a global scale.

Brazmata has entered the market as a top-quality option for coffee enthusiasts. Engen initiated the rollout of Brazmata in Café 365 in October 2022, successfully opening 100 coffee sites across Engen forecourts within 18 months.

This expansion aligns with the continued growth of the global coffee market.

Enoch Hermanus, general manager of retail at Engen, stated, “At Engen, we deeply understand that our customers' tastes and expectations vary greatly across different locations and societal sectors. In response to this, we knew we needed to create a brand that is flexible and versatile enough to cater to our network of 700 Quickshop convenience stores spread across our market leading 1 000+ service station network. Our goal was therefore clear: develop a food and coffee range that resonates within every corner of South Africa, and we’re thrilled to see Brazmata enhancing the daily experiences of our customers, making sure that #YourDayGetsBetter with every cup.”

As Engen's Café 365 outlets continue to expand across South Africa, Brazmata stays true to its mission of making quality coffee experiences accessible to all. The success of the launch event marks a new era for Brazmata, inviting everyone to indulge in moments that matter, one cup at a time.

Engen's strategic approach prioritises customer satisfaction by continuously evolving its food convenience offerings, and Brazmata stands as a testament to Engen’s ongoing commitment to excellence and connectedness, transforming ordinary routines into extraordinary experiences.

Brazmata can be found at select Engen Café 365 across the country. Consumers are invited to visit and indulge in the exceptional coffee offerings.