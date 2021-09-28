Engen opens its 365th Café 365 in East London

Engen has opened its 365th Café 365 at Engen Beacon Hill Convenience Centre in East London and remains on track to achieve its goal of 600 Café 365’s across its 1,000+ service station network by 2025.

Image supplied

Café 365 has rapidly expanded across the country, providing the early risers, late-night cravers and the busy bees navigating life's hectic schedules, with a 24/7 haven of convenience.

Alongside Café 365, Engen Beacon Hill also houses a Quickshop & Co - for groceries and everyday essentials - and a Woolworths Foodstop - for fresh produce and ready-made meals.

“It's our commitment to quality, excellence in service, and ensuring your indulgences are not just enjoyable but also good for your budget. As your go-to foodvenience destination, we don't just offer delicious eats; we craft moments that linger, where every bite tells a story,”says Enoch Hermanus, Engen’s General Manager: Retail.

The Café 365 journey began in April 2021 when Engen set out to develop an in-house bakery and coffee brand that offers both quality and convenience.

Alongside Café 365, Engen also introduced its premium barista-served coffee brand, Brazmata.

In 2022, Engen opened 41 Café 365 and 8 Brazmata outlets within its retail network. The following year, a further 190 Café 365 and 55 Brazmata outlets were launched, taking the total to 231 Café 365 by the end of 2023 and 100 Brazmata outlets as of August 2024.

“Our excellent growth trajectory keeps us on track to achieve our goal of reaching 600 Café 365 outlets by June 2025,” adds Hermanus.

Engen pioneered fuel station convenience in South Africa with the launch of Quickshop in 1993. Over the past 31 years, the brand has expanded and rebranded its convenience offerings, including the recent opening of the 700th Quickshop & Co store at Engen Summit in Johannesburg, reinforcing its commitment to customer satisfaction.

"Quickshop & Co is at the heart of Engen’s convenience strategy, representing our commitment to continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of our customers," continues Hermanus.

"As we move forward, Engen remains committed to offering excellent service and support, whilst continuously evolving to meet our customer’s needs," concludes Hermanus.