Engen partners with pudo, a smart locker and courier solution provider
Pudo, short for pick up drop off, has entered the courier industry with its growing network of smart lockers across South Africa.
By leveraging technology and an extensive logistics infrastructure, pudo offers affordable, secure, and convenient parcel delivery options that are accessible 24/7.
Engen has introduced pudo smart lockers at 40 retail service stations nationwide, with plans to scale across its industry-leading network of over 1,000 sites.
The offering allows customers to drop off and collect parcels while refuelling or shopping at Engen.
“With this collaboration, we’re integrating innovative parcel drop-off and collection services into our retail network to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” says Enoch Hermanus, Engen’s GM: Retail.
“By combining convenience, affordability, and security, our partnership with pudo supports the growing e-commerce ecosystem and positions Engen as the go-to destination for motorists and shoppers alike.”
How pudo works
Using the pudo service is quick and simple:
- Register on the pudo website or download the App.
- Book a locker by completing a waybill and selecting the box size (from extra small to extra-large).
- Receive a PIN code to access your locker.
- Visit your nearest Engen with a pudo locker service to drop off or collect your parcel.
- Track your parcel online until delivery.
With pricing starting from just R50, customers can send items from locker to door, door to locker, or locker to locker, with delivery taking 1–4 working days. This affordable solution caters to diverse needs, including small home businesses, students, residents, banks, and retailers.