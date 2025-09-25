South Africa
Energy & Mining Energy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Edge GrowthEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Investec’s energy trading vision takes off with Nersa’s approval

    The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has awarded Investec an energy trading licence, which will enable the bank to expand its energy solution portfolio. The licence also positions the company as a credible partner for independent power producers (IPPs), facilitating funding, offtake and wheeling partnerships.
    25 Sep 2025
    25 Sep 2025
    Image credit: on
    Image credit: Sander Weeteling on Unsplash

    “This licence is more than a regulatory milestone landmark – it’s about unlocking competitive advantage for our clients,” said Mpho Modise, head of renewable energy trading at Investec.

    “As South Africa navigates rising energy costs and ongoing supply challenges, we are focused on providing innovative, cost-effective solutions that not only future-proof businesses but also accelerate the shift to renewable energy.”

    Investec’s focus will be to provide:

    • Client-centric solutions: Delivering tailored solutions that address rising tariffs and sustainability goals, while improving financial performance and operational resilience.
    • Bespoke service to IPPs: Attracting and onboarding renewable energy providers by offering a one-stop shop to funding, hedging and offtake.

    Recent regulatory changes have opened South Africa’s energy sector to new entrants and innovations, with energy trading increasingly recognised as a critical enabler of the transition to clean, reliable, and sustainable power.

    By combining advanced technology, market access, and renewable energy partnerships, Investec is uniquely positioned to deliver measurable impact for clients while contributing to national energy security and decarbonisation.

    The bank will purchase solar power from the Ilikwa Solar PV Facility in the Free State.

    “For us, this licence is not just about energy – it’s about enabling strategic advantage, resilience, and long-term value,” concludes Modise.

    Investec’s first power procurement project is currently under construction and is expected to come online in Q2 2026.

    Read more: energy, sustainability, renewable energy, Investec, National Energy Regulator of South Africa, Nersa, clean energy, wheeling
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz