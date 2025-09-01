South Africa
    Still time to apply for the 2026 Amazon Bursary South Africa

    Third-year students pursuing a degree in IT and computers are invited to apply for the Amazon (Software Development Engineer) Recruitment Bursary, for the 2026 academic year.
    1 Sep 2025
    1 Sep 2025
    Image source: benzoix from
    Image source: benzoix from Freepik

    Bursaries will be awarded for studies related to the following fields (Undergraduate and Honours):

    • Artificial Intelligence
    • Computer Engineering
    • Computer Science
    • Data Science
    • Information Systems
    • Information Technology
    • Machine Learning
    • Software Engineering

    The Amazon SDE Recruitment Bursary was launched by Amazon Development Centre in 2018, with the aim of providing funding for students from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, to further their studies.

    Eligibility requirements

    Applicants must satisfy the following minimum entry criteria before applying (please note that failure to satisfy all the requirements will lead to your application not being considered):

    • You must be a South African citizen
    • You must have completed Matric
    • You must be studying towards an undergraduate degree qualification, within one of the fields listed above
    • You must be entering your final year of a three-year degree OR the third year of a four-year degree, in 2026
    • You must continue studying towards an Honours degree after completing the Amazon internship
    • You must intend on completing your studies (up to Honours level or NQF level 8) by the end of 2027
    • You must be available to start full-time permanent employment with Amazon in January 2028, dependent on receiving a job offer after the internship assessment
    • You must have achieved and maintained a minimum overall of 65%
    • You must be studying at a recognised and accredited university in South Africa
    • You must be interested in software development engineering and in pursuing a career at Amazon
    • You must be willing to join the Amazon paid internship programme, during summer vacation
    • You must be willing to participate in training opportunities at Amazon

    Amazon bursary programme details

    The bursary will provide cover for the following expenses, up to a capped amount: tuition fees, stationery, books, personal computer, accommodation in residence or private accommodation, transport and general living expenses.

    Bursary recipients will also partake in a paid internship programme (during summer vacation), which will allow the company to assess students for potential full-time permanent employment in the role of software development engineer (SDE), after graduation.

    The internship will allow for candidates to demonstrate their skills and add real value through the ownership and delivery of an impactful project that is essential to their customers. Interns will engage and learn from other Amazonians, as well as expand their network, and have access to training opportunities and social events for personal and professional development.

    Bursary recipients may be required to work for Amazon after graduation (if a position is available), for the equal duration of funding received.

    Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, throughout the application period. Shortlisted candidates will be contacted by StudyTrust and required to undergo an additional assessment with Amazon.

    Application details

    Applications must be submitted online at: Amazon Bursary Application 2026

    Enter “www.zabursaries.co.za” in the field asking how you heard about the Amazon bursary.

    Applicants must read the StudyTrust bursary instructions page before applying.

    Submit clear copies of the following supporting documentation along with your online application (the submission of these documents is compulsory – if any items are missing, your application may be disqualified):

    • South African ID document (certified copy)
    • Matric certificate (certified copy)
    • Full academic record/ transcripts (certified copy)
    • Parents or guardians proof of income (latest payslips or letter from employer if employed, latest financial statements if self-employed, affidavit if unemployed) (certified copy)
    • Parents or guardians death certificates, if deceased (certified copy)
    • Parents or guardians divorce certificate, if divorced (certified copy)
    • Parents or guardians sworn statement, if separated (certified copy)
    • Profile picture (clear head and shoulders photo)
    • Proof of address (certified copy)

    The closing date for the Amazon Busary is 30 September 2025. Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted – please apply before the closing date to ensure your application is considered.

    This information was originally published by SA Bursaries. For more bursary opportunities, visit SA Bursaries here.

    Source: SA Bursaries

    SA Bursaries, South Africa's largest bursary website, is a platform with the most comprehensive list of bursaries in South Africa, updated regularly.

    Go to: https://www.zabursaries.co.za/
