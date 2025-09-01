South Africa
    Bridge the gap between management and strategy. Become the adaptive leader the future demands

    The gap between managing processes and leading people is where many managers struggle. Caught between executing daily tasks and needing to lead strategically. Disruptive leadership equips mid-level leaders with the confidence and skills to shift from managing to influencing with agility.
    Issued by Omni HR Consulting
    1 Sep 2025
    If you are a team leader or mid-level manager, you may often feel stuck between two worlds: managing operational tasks on one side and being expected to lead people strategically on the other. This challenge defines what many call the 'missing middle' of leadership, where managers are relied upon to deliver outcomes, but not always given the tools to evolve into confident, people-first leaders.

    The Disruptive Leadership Programme was designed with this exact gap in mind. Across 30 weeks and eight transformative themes, the programme empowers participants to build essential skills in emotional intelligence, collaboration, problem-solving, analytical thinking, resilience and social influence – skills mirrored in the World Economic Forum’s: Future of Jobs Report, 2025.

    Through blended learning and real-world assignments, mid-level leaders practice applying new skills directly in their workplace, moving from task-focused managers to strategic, resilient leaders capable of guiding their teams through change.

    As leadership guru Simon Sinek reminds us: “Working hard for something we don’t care about is called stress; working hard for something we love is called passion.” Disruptive leadership channels that passion into meaningful leadership transformation.



    Omni HR Consulting
    Omni is an accredited private college. Our primary focus is to provide our customers with innovative, relevant and industry-related training and skills development solutions.
