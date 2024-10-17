NWU rugby residence to be renamed Siya Kolisi Residence

He is as beloved at the North-West University (NWU) as he is across South Africa, and now the Springboks’ inspirational captain, Siya Kolisi, will forever have his name associated with the third biggest university in the country.

On Monday 24 February, the Dennedorp residence at the NWU’s Potchefstroom campus, which provides housing predominantly for the university’s large contingent of rugby players affiliated with the NWU Rugby Institute, will be renamed the Siya Kolisi Residence.

Captain Kolisi will be in attendance to officially unveil the residence’s new name thus ensuring that it embodies the spirit of leadership, resilience and a touch of Springbok magic.

On the same day, a newly established multi-sport residence on the Potchefstroom campus will be named Invictus Residence, and this residence will be officially opened by Springbok coach Dr Rassie Erasmus. The two residences will accommodate 104 residents.

Erasmus received an honorary doctorate from the NWU on 2 May 2023, and this coming Monday, he will also deliver a guest lecture at the university titled 'From the sidelines to the spotlight'.

The name Invictus is derived from Latin, meaning unconquered or undefeated and holds historical significance as it symbolises resilience, strength and an indomitable spirit. The term is widely recognised due to the famous poem Invictus by William Ernest Henley, which embodies themes of perseverance and self-mastery in the face of adversity.

“In an era where universities strive to create inclusive and inspiring environments, naming Dennedorp residence after Siya Kolisi would not only honour his remarkable achievements but also embody the core values of resilience and community engagement that he represents. Kolisi’s journey from the township of Zwide to captaining the South African national rugby team exemplifies the aspirations of many students who face challenges yet strive for excellence,” says Bert Sorgdrager, NWU Council chairperson.

“The name Siya Kolisi reinforces the values of perseverance, leadership, and sportsmanship while encouraging students to strive for greatness both on and off the field.”

According to Prof Bismark Tyobeka, principal and vice-chancellor of the NWU, the national rugby captain has a legacy worthy of others to aspire to.

“We know Siya for his uncompromising tackles, his head-first charges with the ball in hand and his no 6 jersey that is always a reassuring sight at the side of the scrum. But, we love him for his leadership and we have endless respect for the exemplary way he has served South Africa as a global ambassador. With the naming of the Siya Kolisi Residence, we not only honour the player, the man and the leader for his achievements, but we ask all those who will call the residence home to follow in his footsteps, to have a positive impact and to set an example for others to follow with pride. We are looking forward to welcoming future champions to these residences.”

Kolisi and Erasmus share the NWU’s vision of a united South Africa, characterised by inclusivity and caring. They are part of the NWU family, and it is always a joy to welcome family home.



