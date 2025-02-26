Air Products uplifts teachers and improves infrastructure at Chatsworth schools

Air Products’ corporate social investment (CSI) committee’s strategy in the KZN region is to continue the infrastructure initiatives at schools in the Chatsworth area in KZN. Focusing on the youth and education, the Air Products CSI team decided that the well-being of the teachers is equally important as they play a vital role in the education of the learners. In an effort to address this vital aspect of the education system, wellness days for teachers were initiated over and above the current infrastructure projects.

Montford Primary School unveiling ceremony: Mr Sunker, Mrs Myende (Department of Education), Arthi Govender (Air Products), Mr Naidoo (principal), Mr Subbiah, and Mr Munsamy

The unveiling of two infrastructure projects took place in Chatsworth recently. Funds were approved to refurbish the roofs and renovate the bathrooms at the Montford Primary School, as well as to paint Arena Park Secondary School, renovate their bathrooms and repair the roofs. Two Wendy houses were also donated to the Arena Park Secondary School which is going to be used as a sick bay and changing area for general workers. In celebrating the completion of these projects, learners at both the schools received lunch packs.

The Wellness Days were initiated last year at the schools as an extension of the CSI projects. To date, wellness days were hosted at Crestview and Montford Primary Schools as well as at Arena Park Secondary School. The last Wellness Day will be at Highlands Primary School in March. All teachers were invited to the Wellness Day, which was in collaboration with the team from Magna Consulting. A registered nurse conducted blood pressure and cholesterol tests and a personal trainer provided advice on fitness and healthy eating.

Arena Park Secondary School unveiling ceremony: Mr Pillay, Mr Mudley (principal), Arthi Govender (Air Products), Mrs Myende (Department of Education) and Sugene Vickernand (Air Products)

Arthi Govender, chairperson of the CSI Committee commented on the Wellness Days by saying that teaching is a stressful and strenuous career and it is important that the teachers look after themselves. Stress and additional worries have an impact on a teacher’s ability to teach, motivate and encourage learners. Furthermore, looking after finances and providing for the future forms an essential part of overall well-being, and Magna Consulting’s team provided practical advice on financial planning.

At the unveiling events at Montford Primary and Arena Park Secondary School, Arthi Govender thanked the teachers for their hard work and the role they play in the education of the youth. She mentioned that they are shaping the next generation of leaders, thinkers, creators and innovators and encouraged them to keep going on the days when the challenges seem to be overwhelming.

Govender’s concluding message to teachers was: “You are creating futures and nurturing the leaders of tomorrow. We would like to thank you for your dedication, passion and commitment to making a difference, and for this reason we wanted to ensure that we not only improve the infrastructure of the schools, but also provide each and every one of you with an opportunity to attend the wellness day.”

Arena Park Secondary School principal, Mr Mudley, Arthi Govender from Air Products, and learners from the school at the unveiling event

Last year Crestview Primary School’s library was refurbished and the staff room was upgraded at the Highlands Primary School. Both these schools also received computers for their libraries. Air Products believes in building long-term relationships with CSI beneficiaries, and the first projects completed at some of these schools included the installation of wash stations for learners. As both Crestview and Highlands Primary has younger learners, they were included in the company’s national flagship project, WitnessHappiness, which is aimed at improving the level of education at early childhood development (ECD) centres.

Arthi Govender further comments on their relationships with schools in Chatsworth and the work they have done to date: “Government schools in Chatsworth, like most other areas in KZN, and in the country face a situation where they need to accommodate learners from impoverished surrounding areas whose parents are not in a position to pay school fees.

"This places a huge amount of pressure on the schools to maintain the infrastructure, and the governing body and teachers often need to assist to find sponsors for projects. At Air Products, we aim to make a difference in the lives of the teachers and learners and we trust that our assistance makes a difference.”



