Air Products' continued efforts to uplift education in the Chatsworth community

Corporate Social Investment (CSI), with a specific focus on youth and education, is a key focus for industrial gas company, Air Products, and they pride themselves in the work they do in the communities in which they operate. There are currently a number of CSI initiatives in the KZN area where Air Products is involved, however, following numerous requests for assistance at schools in the Chatsworth area, the CSI Committee allocated funds for projects at two primary schools in this area. The completion of the most recent projects at the two schools in Chatsworth were recently celebrated.

Crestview Primary School teachers and principal, Mr Gounden, (centre back), Arthi Govender (front centre) and Air Products representatives at the recent event.

Crestview Primary School’s library, which had not been used for some time, was refurbished and equipment was donated to enhance the learners’ experience in the library and provide the teachers with access to modern technology to use to teach. At Highlands Primary School, funds were provided to refurbish the staff room, thereby providing an area where the teachers can host meetings, do their planning and take much-needed breaks away from their classrooms. This school also received equipment for educational purposes.

Focusing on building long-term relationships with CSI beneficiaries, these projects are an extension of the wash stations that were built, the bathrooms renovations and the staffroom refurbishment that was completed at the respective schools last year. Both these schools have also been included in the company’s national flagship project, WitnessHappiness, which is aimed at improving the level of education at early childhood development (ECD) centres.

Arthi Govender from Air Products and Mr Bharath from Highlands Primary School at the opening of the revamped staff room recently.

Arthi Govender, Chairperson of Air Products’ CSI committee, comments on their involvement with the schools in Chatsworth: “It is heartwarming to see how well our assistance was received by the principals, teachers and learners. Crestview and Highlands Primary Schools cater for many learners who reside in impoverished surrounding areas whose parents are unable to pay school fees and the reality is that these schools are in need of funds and much-needed educational tools, and we are happy to have been able to assist and make a difference.”



