Energy & Mining Sustainability
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Air Products South AfricaPal SolutionsElectra MiningEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Sustainability Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Air Products' continued efforts to uplift education in the Chatsworth community

    Issued by Air Products South Africa
    1 Aug 2024
    1 Aug 2024
    Corporate Social Investment (CSI), with a specific focus on youth and education, is a key focus for industrial gas company, Air Products, and they pride themselves in the work they do in the communities in which they operate. There are currently a number of CSI initiatives in the KZN area where Air Products is involved, however, following numerous requests for assistance at schools in the Chatsworth area, the CSI Committee allocated funds for projects at two primary schools in this area. The completion of the most recent projects at the two schools in Chatsworth were recently celebrated.
    Crestview Primary School teachers and principal, Mr Gounden, (centre back), Arthi Govender (front centre) and Air Products representatives at the recent event.
    Crestview Primary School teachers and principal, Mr Gounden, (centre back), Arthi Govender (front centre) and Air Products representatives at the recent event.

    Crestview Primary School’s library, which had not been used for some time, was refurbished and equipment was donated to enhance the learners’ experience in the library and provide the teachers with access to modern technology to use to teach. At Highlands Primary School, funds were provided to refurbish the staff room, thereby providing an area where the teachers can host meetings, do their planning and take much-needed breaks away from their classrooms. This school also received equipment for educational purposes.

    Focusing on building long-term relationships with CSI beneficiaries, these projects are an extension of the wash stations that were built, the bathrooms renovations and the staffroom refurbishment that was completed at the respective schools last year. Both these schools have also been included in the company’s national flagship project, WitnessHappiness, which is aimed at improving the level of education at early childhood development (ECD) centres.

    Arthi Govender from Air Products and Mr Bharath from Highlands Primary School at the opening of the revamped staff room recently.
    Arthi Govender from Air Products and Mr Bharath from Highlands Primary School at the opening of the revamped staff room recently.

    Arthi Govender, Chairperson of Air Products’ CSI committee, comments on their involvement with the schools in Chatsworth: “It is heartwarming to see how well our assistance was received by the principals, teachers and learners. Crestview and Highlands Primary Schools cater for many learners who reside in impoverished surrounding areas whose parents are unable to pay school fees and the reality is that these schools are in need of funds and much-needed educational tools, and we are happy to have been able to assist and make a difference.”

    Read more: corporate social investment, Air Products
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Air Products South Africa
    Air Products South Africa manufactures, supplies and distributes a wide variety of industrial and specialty gas products to the Southern African region.
    Related" >

    Related

    Bonang Mohale to speak on business supporting democracy at Trialogue Conference
    TrialogueBonang Mohale to speak on business supporting democracy at Trialogue Conference
    8 May 2024
    Help to advance our understanding of the non-profit sector in South Africa
    TrialogueHelp to advance our understanding of the non-profit sector in South Africa
    2 May 2024
    Source: © NFI Samro's newly launched Music Business Lab training programme aims to empower 30 music publishers
    Samro’s Music Business Lab training programme empowers music publishers
    12 Apr 2024
    Source: Access to Medicine Foundation.
    Gas companies called to scale up access to medical oxygen
    5 May 2023
    #OrchidsandOnions: Showing what we can really do
    #OrchidsandOnions: Showing what we can really do
     14 Nov 2022
    Why purpose is so desperately needed in corporate SA
    Why purpose is so desperately needed in corporate SA
     5 Oct 2022
    Source: © Cora Project https://thecoraproject.org/ Core Project]] In August - Women’s Month - Ackermans worked with the Cora Project to fight period poverty
    Ackermans' #YouBuy1WeGift1 donates over 30,000 sanitary pads
     30 Sep 2022
    Supplied.
    Hollard: Pay your policy by volunteering
    26 Apr 2022
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz