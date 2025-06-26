Automotive Manufacturing & Parts
    Air Products and partners’ hydrogen mobility ecosystem generate interest at Green Hydrogen Summit

    Air Products, in partnership with Valterra Platinum and Toyota, highlighted the potential of sustainable green hydrogen mobility projects in South Africa by displaying a mobility ecosystem at the Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town last week.
    Issued by Air Products South Africa
    26 Jun 2025
    The ecosystem partners at the Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town: Anton Smalberger (Toyota) | Fahmida Smith (Valterra Platinum) | Arthi Govender (Air Products) | Charles Dos Santos (Air Products) | Dumisa Gina (Air Products).
    The ecosystem partners at the Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town: Anton Smalberger (Toyota) | Fahmida Smith (Valterra Platinum) | Arthi Govender (Air Products) | Charles Dos Santos (Air Products) | Dumisa Gina (Air Products).

    The key partners within the ecosystem each play a crucial role – Air Products produces, distributes and supplies the hydrogen and refuelling technology, and Valterra Platinum’s products are used as catalysts in fuel cells which is an important aspect for Toyota’s fuel cell elective vehicles (FCEV).

    At the opening of the event, both President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho Ramakgopa, highlighted the future opportunities of green hydrogen in South Africa, as well as on the African continent. Minister Ramakgopa visited the stand and was fascinated by the display
    and explanation by Air Products MD Charles Dos Santos on how the ecosystem works, and particularly the technology used for the refuelling of vehicles.

    The content shared during the panel discussions was extremely insightful and topical and ranged from skills to investment opportunities, to strategies and
    policies on green hydrogen in Southern Africa, as well as Africa. Globally, Air Products is a leader in green hydrogen and to this end, Charles Dos Santos provided valuable insight on efficient and sustainable logistics for green hydrogen.

    According to Dos Santos, South Africa has the resources, skills and ability to become a leader in the green hydrogen economy globally. However, he highlights the importance of the government and private sector to join forces and grow this green economy at our own pace and with the resources available in such a way that it is sustainable for investors.

    For more information on Air Products, visit www.airproducts.co.za.

    Air Products South Africa
    Air Products South Africa manufactures, supplies and distributes a wide variety of industrial and specialty gas products to the Southern African region.
