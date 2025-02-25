Digital Learning Day: EcoTraining – reshaping education through technology

Digital Learning Day is an annual initiative that highlights technology's role in enhancing education and promoting inclusivity. It recognises forward-thinking educators who use digital tools to create innovative learning experiences.

EcoTraining proudly aligns with this mission by offering cutting-edge digital education that empowers individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to global conservation efforts. Bridging the gap between traditional field guiding and modern technology, EcoTraining’s digital offerings in field guiding, birding, tracking, and other nature-based courses are transforming conservation education for a global audience.

EcoTraining offers a range of flexible and immersive online courses tailored for wildlife and nature enthusiasts. The Online Trails Guide Course provides a groundbreaking opportunity to learn the fundamentals of trails (walking) guiding and safe wildlife interaction through real-life field videos and interactive sessions. The On-Demand Field Guide Course is perfect for those with busy schedules, allowing learners to pursue their passion for field guiding at their own pace.

Meanwhile, the Online Field Guide Course is a comprehensive eight-week FGASA-accredited program covering all 17 Field Guide modules, including ecology, animal behaviour, and conservation management, delivered through live interactive lectures with expert instructors. Whether you seek structured learning, flexibility, or specialised trial knowledge, EcoTraining’s online programs cater to all levels of aspiring field guides.

EcoTraining’s digital online courses currently include On-Demand Field Guide, Trails Guide Online Course (Apprentice Trails Guide), Online Field Guide, Online Birding Enthusiast, and Online Tracking Enthusiast courses.

“Online Field and Trail Guide Courses mark a significant milestone in the world of wildlife education, as the first of its kind in Africa. EcoTraining is committed to fostering a deep connection between people and the natural world, and with the online courses, we are making it more accessible than ever before. Through the digital platform, aspiring field guides and nature enthusiasts can now embark on a learning journey within the confines of their own homes. I’m excited to empower a new generation of eco-conscious individuals, equipping them with the knowledge needed to become stewards of our precious natural heritage,” said EcoTraining director, Alex van den Heever.

EcoTraining’s digital programmes include interactive learning modules, virtual classrooms, and expert-led discussions, all designed to provide an immersive and flexible learning experience. These courses cater to nature enthusiasts, aspiring guides, and conservationists who seek to deepen their understanding of the natural world, even if they are unable to attend in-person training in Africa’s wilderness.

EcoTraining’s online initiatives ensure that anyone, anywhere, can develop a meaningful connection with nature and play an active role in its preservation.

For more information about EcoTraining’s online courses, visit our Courses & Experiences page.



