International Environmental Education Day: Learning for lasting peace and a sustainable planet

International Environmental Education Day, celebrated annually on 26 January, takes centre stage this year with the theme 'Learning for Lasting Peace'. This observance not only highlights the transformative power of education in building informed communities but also emphasises its critical role in protecting the natural world.

EcoTraining, a leading provider of professional field guide and nature training in Africa, proudly reaffirms its commitment to International Environmental Education Day. In line with this year’s theme, EcoTraining serves as a champion for conservational, environmental and wildlife education.

Educating the public about environmental conservation brings about an understanding of humanity's role within the larger ecosystem. By learning sustainable practices, individuals and communities can reduce conflicts over natural resources. It also promotes international collaboration to address shared challenges such as deforestation, ocean pollution, illegal poaching and illegal wildlife trade. Such cooperation encourages peaceful relationships between entire nations and communities.

“Our training empowers community members to participate and lead in the industry. To address important economic and social factors, our students go on to become the future leaders who will shape our environments and stand for sustainable practices,” said managing director Anton Lategan.

As the oldest guide training school in Southern Africa, EcoTraining has the largest, most bio-diverse footprint. Located in six pristine wildlife reserves in three African countries. EcoTraining is the only private training school ‌situated inside the Kruger National Park, one of Africa’s largest game reserves.

“We have many career and online courses available to international and local students. Learning about nature and environment conservation doesn’t even have to take place in the bush. Students can easily access our online courses, making education more accessible to anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of the natural world,” said Lategan.

EcoTraining remains committed to sustainable education and empowerment, recognising that education is the cornerstone for peace and conservation. By integrating conservation and environment-focused education, EcoTraining believes the world can empower a generation of guardians of nature, united in creating a brighter and more peaceful for future all while protecting our planet.

For more information on the courses EcoTraining has available, please visit EcoTraining Courses & Experiences.



