World Wildlife Conservation Day: A conversation with David Havemann, training manager, EcoTraining

The focus on conservation has become increasingly highly focused issue in the last decade. How has EcoTraining, a leader in wildlife conservation, focus on this topic evolved over the years? In the last 10 years EcoTraining has conducted courses in areas with vulnerable wildlife from Wild Dogs to Black Rhino. We have engaged with people far and wide and have planted the idea of guardianship. This idea can only take root if a generation’s mindset can change. The majority of our courses are attended by young influential adults that will spread the word on how important ecological interrelatedness is.

With wildlife poaching and trafficking posing serious threats to biodiversity, how does EcoTraining address these challenges through its programs? Many of the areas where our camps are located are on international borders. This results in the free roaming of animals across the borders and ultimately human wildlife conflict. Our course encourages students to get out on foot and be a true participant on the African landscape. Just this presence has helped with snare detection and alerting authorities to the illegal movement of people across international boundaries.

EcoTraining emphasises the importance of connecting with nature through immersive bush camp experiences. How does this approach deepen participants' understanding of conservation? All our camps have tents as living quarters and this has resulted in a truly immersive experience with natures unbounded creativity. The “thick walls” of modern society have dulled our senses and we don’t truly understand the feeling of being surrounded by moonlight as a male and female leopard serenade each other in the cool African night. An immersive experience is ultimately achieved when we remember that we belong in nature.

Community engagement is a significant part of EcoTraining’s conservation initiatives. Can you share an example of how involving local communities has made a tangible impact on conservation? Our biggest success is with the Makuleke community in the northern Kruger National Park. This community was forced to leave their ancestral land but through collaboration with conservation have been employed into jobs that assist with maintaining the integrity of all our camps. It is always inspiring when one can see an individual grow from being a student with EcoTraining 10 years ago and go on to develop themselves into a place of world-class professionalism, an example being Norman Chauke, who was based in the community and has gone on to become a Head Instructor at one of EcoTraining’s camps. I am also happy to see majority of EcoTraining staff being related in some way in the Makuleke community and slowly growing in the ranks to spread the word of EcoTraining and their unique cultural richness.

Given the shocking statistics on wildlife poaching, what role do you believe education plays in combating these issues? Education opens the mind up to the repercussions of our actions or non-actions. It is vital that the idea of guardianship is utilised in all corners of the globe. EcoTraining assists students by introducing them to Geology, Astronomy and all the interconnectedness in the fauna & flora realms. By understanding that all life and “non-life” (fire, water, air and earth) are important to maintain and not just the BIG 5, we as humans will make more informed decisions.