    News ESG & Sustainability Education & Skills Development

    The rhino crisis in 2024: Continued efforts for conservation

    Issued by Our Salad Mix
    20 Sep 2024
    20 Sep 2024
    As 2024 progresses, the battle to save one of the world's iconic species, the rhino, remains more urgent than ever. The global rhino population now stands at fewer than 27,000 individuals, according to the International Rhino Foundation's 2023 report. This stark figure underscores the critical need to protect these majestic creatures, who continue to face overwhelming threats.
    The rhino crisis in 2024: Continued efforts for conservation

    Every year, on 22 September, the world unites for World Rhino Day, a global observance aimed at raising awareness and emphasising the importance of conservation efforts. Since its inception in 2010, World Rhino Day has grown into a global movement, uniting people from all walks of life to safeguard the future of rhinos. It serves as a timely reminder of the ongoing dangers posed by poaching, habitat destruction, and the growing impacts of climate change.

    Despite renewed international efforts, rhinos remain among the most vulnerable species on the planet. Poaching, driven by the illegal wildlife trade, continues to be the greatest threat, particularly in Africa and Asia. Meanwhile, habitat loss due to human encroachment and the increasing effects of climate change, such as altered vegetation patterns and water shortages, further compound these risks.

    At EcoTraining, we support every effort to protect rhinos. Initiatives like World Rhino Day are essential in spotlighting the urgent need for anti-poaching measures, stronger law enforcement, and greater international cooperation to curb the illegal trade.

    "Our goal is not only to educate but to foster a genuine commitment to conservation," said Anton Lategan, managing director at EcoTraining. "Through hands-on experiences like rhino dehorning, students and guests gain a deeper understanding of the brutal challenges rhinos face daily, transforming them into ambassadors of change."

    As Africa's leading field guide training institution, EcoTraining offers students and guests unique opportunities to immerse themselves in the world of wildlife conservation. Courses are designed to not only impart knowledge but to ignite a passion for protecting the natural world.

    "These students become guardians of nature, sharing what they’ve learned to protect ecosystems and the species that inhabit them," added Lategan.

    Conservation is a collective effort. EcoTraining remains dedicated to playing an integral role in global rhino conservation by providing education, encouraging hands-on experiences, and inspiring action. With the continued support of passionate individuals and international cooperation, we can secure a future for rhinos in the wild.

    For more information on the courses EcoTraining has available, please visit EcoTraining.

    About EcoTraining

    EcoTraining is the pioneer and leader in Africa’s safari guide and wildlife training. The safari industry widely recognises EcoTraining’s credibility and standard of excellence in nature guide training. We offer accredited career courses, gap year and sabbatical programmes, nature programmes, high school and university study abroad programmes, custom courses and on-site professional guide training at safari lodges. Courses are run directly from EcoTraining’s unfenced bush camps in prime wilderness areas across South Africa, Botswana and Kenya. EcoTraining is also the first guide training company to receive accreditation from the Council for Higher Education (CHE).

    Our Salad Mix
    Our Salad Mix is a specialist media agency focused on engaging communities through impactful campaigns. Our focus on community radio station campaigns is supported with social media, interviews, sponsorships, content creation, activations and PR.
