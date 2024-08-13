Learning more about elephants for World Elephant Day 12 August 2024

World Elephant Day, celebrated annually on 12 August aims to raise awareness about the urgent plight of elephants and to promote their conservation. Since its inception in 2012, this day has focused on both Asian and African elephants, highlighting critical issues such as poaching, habitat loss, and human-elephant conflict.

Elephants are poached for their ivory tusks, which are highly valued in illegal wildlife trade. This has resulted in significant declines in elephant populations, particularly in Africa. Additionally, deforestation, agricultural expansion, and urban development have fragmented elephant habitats, making it increasingly difficult for them to find food, water, and mates. As human populations encroach on elephant habitats, conflicts over resources become more common, often leading to retaliatory killings when elephants raid crops. Climate change adds to the additional stress on elephant populations by altering the availability of water and food sources.

The primary objective of this day is to encourage people to support efforts to protect these magnificent creatures and their habitats. Many organisations and individuals participate by sharing information, supporting conservation projects, and advocating for better treatment of elephants in captivity.

In celebration of World Elephant Day, EcoTraining has compiled 10 fascinating facts about elephants to highlight their remarkable nature and ecological importance:

Elephants are the largest land animals on Earth. African elephants can weigh up to 6350 kilograms and stand as tall as 4 metres at the shoulder.

Elephants live in complex social structures led by a matriarch, the oldest and often the largest female. Herds are typically made up of related females and their young.

Elephants are known for their high intelligence, comparable to primates and dolphins. They exhibit behaviours indicating deep emotions, such as mourning their dead.

Elephants communicate through a variety of sounds, including rumbles, trumpets, and even low-frequency infrasound that can travel several miles.

An elephant's trunk is a versatile tool used for breathing, smelling, touching, grasping, and producing sound. Their tusks, which are elongated incisor teeth, are used for digging, lifting objects, gathering food, and defence

Elephants have long lifespans, often living up to 60-70 years in the wild. Some captive elephants have lived even longer.

An elephant’s skin is incredibly thick, about 2.5 cm (1 inch) in most places, yet it is sensitive enough to feel a fly land on it. They use mud and dust baths to protect their skin from sunburn and insect bites.

Elephants are herbivores and spend up to 16 hours a day eating. Their diet includes grasses, leaves, bark, fruits, and roots. An adult elephant can consume up to 140 kilograms of food in a day.

Elephants are known for their exceptional memory, which helps them remember locations of water sources, migratory routes, and other crucial survival information.

Elephants face significant threats from habitat loss and poaching for their ivory. Conservation efforts are critical to protect these majestic creatures and their habitats.



“At EcoTraining, we are committed to providing our students with a deeper understanding of the natural world. We ensure that our students are well educated about elephants, classed as a keystone species and playing a crucial role in preserving and maintaining the biodiversity of the ecosystems they inhabit. It is up to all of us to find creative solutions in which we can minimise human-elephant conflict of all sorts and promote a peaceful coexistence,” said EcoTraining managing director, Anton Lategan.

World Elephant Day reminds us of the importance of elephants and the urgent need to protect them. Let us come together to ensure a safe and thriving future for these incredible animals. With training camps and programs across Southern Africa and beyond, EcoTraining graduates carry the message of conservation worldwide, becoming guardians for the natural world and advocates for sustainable practices.

