ESG Environment & Natural Resources
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

JNPROur Salad MixaHead Marketing ServicesDatabase360TrialogueAfricaScope/GeoScopeFoodForward SAAdopt-a-SchoolPnetPropelair SAThe Publicity WorkshopMamela MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Environment & Natural Resources Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    EcoTraining celebrates World Nature Conservation Day on 28 July 2024

    Issued by Our Salad Mix
    23 Jul 2024
    23 Jul 2024
    World Nature Conservation Day, celebrated every year on 28 July, shines a spotlight of how important our natural world is and the vital role we all play in protecting it. As we approach World Nature Conservation Day, it is important for us to not only celebrate the day but consciously explore how we can all make a real difference in our daily lives. Every action, no matter how small, adds up to a significant, collective effort to protect our environment and promote sustainability.
    EcoTraining celebrates World Nature Conservation Day on 28 July 2024

    The day acknowledges that a healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and healthy society and aims to save plants and animals that face the threat of extinction. The theme for 2024, “Our Land. Our Future. We are #GenerationRestoration,” focuses on land restoration, halting desertification, and building drought resilience.

    By raising awareness, the day educates individuals and communities about the importance of protecting nature and encourages them to adopt sustainable practices. World Nature Conservation Day motivates action, from individuals, organisations, and governments to take concrete steps towards protecting the environment.

    It drives collaboration, teamwork and partnerships amongst various groups, uniting them under a common goal of safeguarding our planet’s resources and biodiversity.

    EcoTraining celebrates World Nature Conservation Day on 28 July 2024

    World Nature Conservation Day is also a time to highlight the successes achieved in conservation efforts and recognise the tireless work of individuals, organisations, and governments who are devoted to protecting the environment. By showcasing these achievements, they inspire others to continue their efforts and provide optimism for a future where nature flourishes.

    EcoTraining, an African leader in field guide and nature training, proudly celebrates World Nature Conservation Day by reaffirming its commitment to sustainable practices, conservation education, and the protection of the planet's invaluable natural resources.

    EcoTraining understands how important education is for conserving nature for future generations. Their courses teach aspiring field guides with the knowledge and skills to become passionate guardians of nature and the environment. The curriculum includes diverse ecosystems, wildlife behavior, conservation ethics, and sustainable tourism practices.

    EcoTraining celebrates World Nature Conservation Day on 28 July 2024

    "World Nature Conservation Day reminds us all, of our shared responsibility to protect and preserve our natural world. At EcoTraining, we're dedicated to preparing future conservationists with the knowledge and skills to create a positive change. On this day we also celebrate of our 31 years of efforts and it is inspiring to see the over 15,000 students from more than 33 countries become guardians of nature and make an impact in their own communities," says EcoTraining’s managing director, Anton Lategan.

    Students participate in projects that make a tangible difference, including anti-poaching initiatives, habitat restoration, wildlife monitoring, and community engagement programs promoting coexistence between humans and wildlife. EcoTraining believes that conservation begins with community. The organisation supports outreach programs to educate local communities in the area about the importance of conservation and sustainable living.

    Read more: EcoTraining, sustainable practices, Anton Lategan, conservation education
    Share this article
    NextOptions



    Our Salad Mix
    Our Salad Mix is a specialist media agency focused on engaging communities through impactful campaigns. Our focus on community radio station campaigns is supported with social media, interviews, sponsorships, content creation, activations and PR.

    Related

    EcoTraining celebrates World Environment Day by advocating for conservation education and sustainable practices
    Our Salad MixEcoTraining celebrates World Environment Day by advocating for conservation education and sustainable practices
    4 Jun 2024
    The future of Africa's automotive industry: Key insights and trends
    DentsuThe future of Africa's automotive industry: Key insights and trends
    28 May 2024
    4 reasons your SME should embrace sustainability
    Domains.co.za4 reasons your SME should embrace sustainability
    15 May 2024
    EcoTraining joins global celebration of World Wildlife Day, 3 March 2024
    Our Salad MixEcoTraining joins global celebration of World Wildlife Day, 3 March 2024
    4 Mar 2024
    EcoTraining empowers women on International Day of Education
    Our Salad MixEcoTraining empowers women on International Day of Education
    23 Jan 2024
    EcoTraining sets the bar for wildlife conservation on World Wildlife Conservation Day
    Our Salad MixEcoTraining sets the bar for wildlife conservation on World Wildlife Conservation Day
    4 Dec 2023
    2023 State of the Rhino on World Rhino Day: EcoTraining supports all efforts to save our rhinos
    Our Salad Mix2023 State of the Rhino on World Rhino Day: EcoTraining supports all efforts to save our rhinos
    22 Sep 2023
    EcoTraining celebrates 30 years of conservation excellence
    Our Salad MixEcoTraining celebrates 30 years of conservation excellence
    19 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz