Spur Corporation's 2024 Green Feather Rewards winners

Spur Corporation has revelead the winners of the 2024 Green Feather Rewards, which recognises the restaurants and teams who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to environmental sustainability.

Image supplied

This year’s theme was 'Unity for Change'. Unity for Change in sustainability refers to the idea of collective action and collaboration across various sectors—individuals, communities, businesses, governments, and organisations — to address environmental, social, and economic challenges related to sustainability.

By promoting unity, diverse stakeholders can come together to create innovative solutions and contribute to a sustainable future for everyone.

The awards ceremony was recently held at Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens in Cape Town, where the achievements of the finalists were celebrated.

And the winners are...

Johan Erasmus, Darrel Gower, and the team at Birchwood Spur in Boksburg have earned 1st place and R50,000 for their exceptional sustainability practices.

In their third year as finalists, Birchwood Spur has gone above and beyond, incorporating solar panels, a borehole, and various eco-friendly initiatives into their operations.

Their community-based recycling programme and farm further illustrate their profound commitment to environmental stewardship, with an impact that extends far beyond the restaurant’s walls.

Jacques, Isabel, and Ruvé Blaauw, along with the team at Eagle Mountain Spur in Thabazimbi, were awarded 2nd place for their dedication to sustainability. The team were awarded R20,000 for their innovative efforts, which include major investments in solar energy systems and staff-led sustainability initiatives.

Their commitment to eco-friendly practices sets a benchmark for sustainable business operations in the restaurant industry.

In joint 3rd place, Little Rock Spur in Piketberg and RocoMamas in Vanderbijlpark were awarded R10,000 each. Both teams have demonstrated remarkable dedication to sustainability.

Little Rock Spur, led by Nicolene Claassen and Standton Naidoo, has implemented solar energy, water conservation solutions, and paperless initiatives while also contributing to the local community.

Vanderbijlpark RocoMamas, under the leadership of Rita Benecke and Hendrik Wagener, has focused on eco-actions such as food gardens, clean-ups, and waste repurposing.

Spur Corporation also extended recognition to the following finalists for their exceptional dedication to sustainable practices:

Eagle Ridge



Kansas Spur



Malibu Bay Spur



Silverado Spur



John Dory’s Pavilion



Panarottis East Rand Mall

These finalists have shown a strong commitment to improving their environmental impact through various sustainable initiatives.