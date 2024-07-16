Lifestyle Events
    The Hussar Grill celebrates 60 years of culinary excellence with an unforgettable evening

    Issued by OnPoint PR
    7 Nov 2024
    7 Nov 2024
    On Wednesday, 30 October, The Hussar Grill Morningside, celebrated its 60th anniversary at its Morningside location in Johannesburg. The evening brought together businesspeople, franchise partners, and media personalities, to mark six decades of dedication to dining excellence. The illustrious attendees included well known figures like Maps Maponyane, Nelson Makamo, Anele Papu, Thandi Gama, and Primo Baloyi.
    Mmanaka Kelobonye and Refentse Motsepe
    Guests were treated to an experience that reflected The Hussar Grill’s journey from its humble beginnings to becoming an icon in the grill-house industry. Renowned for its quality and its award-winning dining experience, The Hussar Grill has earned accolades that include ten consecutive years of Diners Club Platinum status, multiple TripAdvisor awards, Steakhouse of the Year honours, and Top 25 Date Night recognition worldwide for its Franschhoek restaurant. Four of its locations are also proudly ranked among South Africa’s Top 100 Dineplan Restaurants.

    Senzelwe Mthembu, Boitumelo Rametsi, Dudu Chili, and Thandolwethu Tsekiso
    Keynote address by Vuyokazi Henda, chief marketing officer at Spur Corporation
    In her keynote address, Vuyokazi Henda, chief marketing officer of Spur Corporation, shared insights into the vision and dedication that underpin The Hussar Grill’s continued success. “This celebration is not only about honouring the past 60 years of exceptional dining but also about recognising the people and values that set The Hussar Grill apart. Each of you here embodies the pursuit of excellence that has always been at the heart of The Hussar Grill,” she remarked. Henda, who has been at the helm of the Spur Group’s marketing efforts since 2022, captivated the room, reinforcing the restaurant's commitment to building strong relationships and setting new standards when it comes to the service excellence.

    Master of ceremonies for the event, Maps Maponyane
    Guest in attendance, influencer Anele Papu
    The highlight of the event was the carefully curated menu featuring signature Hussar Grill cuisine masterfully crafted with the precision and passion that define the restaurant’s culinary legacy. Guests indulged in three courses of classic flavours which underscored why The Hussar Grill has remained a beloved institution across generations.

    Justin Fortune, chief operating officer of The Hussar Grill, closed the evening with a heartfelt toast to the restaurant’s future. “As we commemorate 60 years of excellence, we raise a glass not only to our journey but to the shared success, memories, and passion that have made this restaurant what it is today,” he said, acknowledging the dedication of The Hussar Grill family and franchise partners.

    The 60th-anniversary celebration at The Hussar Grill Morningside was a resounding tribute to the enduring legacy of South Africa’s premier grill-house.

    Spur Corporation, TripAdvisor, Diners Club, Hussar Grill, Nelson Makamo
    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
