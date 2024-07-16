Entries open for Diners Club Winemaker Awards

Entries for the Diners Club Winemaker of the Year and Young Winemaker of the Year awards are open, and the clock is ticking towards the announcement of these sought-after honours at a gala ceremony in November 2025.

Image supplied

The Winemaker and Young Winemaker awards focus on quality and the recognition of excellence and are among the country’s most respected wine industry competitions. While most wine industry awards focus on winning wines, the Diners Club Winemaker and Young Winemaker of the Year awards celebrate the creators of the winning wines, honouring the skills and talents of the vintners.

The awards are presented to winemakers who produce a wine that the judging panel considers to be the best in the two specified categories for the annual competition.

This year, the category for the 45th Winemaker of the Year award is Cabernet Sauvignon, and White Wine is the category for the 25th Young Winemaker of the Year award.

As in previous years, winemakers can be shortlisted for more than one submission. These awards are open to all in the South African wine industry at no cost, thus affording all winemakers an equal opportunity.

The closing date for entries is Monday, 8 September 2025.

Diners Club introduced the Winemaker of the Year award to encourage local winemakers to raise the standard of wines produced in South Africa.

The Young Winemaker of the Year award was established to encourage winemakers under the age of 30 to develop their skills, express their individuality, and add to the future prestige of South African wines internationally.

The finalists for both awards, to be announced in due course, will be invited to a black-tie gala dinner on Saturday, 22 November 2025, where the winners will be revealed and presented with their trophies.

The winning Winemaker of the Year and the Young Winemaker of the Year receive a cash prize of R75,000 and R45,000, respectively, as well as a return air ticket to visit any wine-producing region in the world – terms and conditions of the presenting sponsor apply.

[https://www.dinersclub.co.za/news-events/winemaker-of-the-year/ Enter now!]]