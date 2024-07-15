Agriculture Viticulture & Oenology
    Entries open for 2024 Diners Club Winemaker Awards

    15 Jul 2024
    15 Jul 2024
    Entries for the Diners Club Winemaker of the Year and Young Winemaker of the Year awards are now open. As in previous years, winemakers can be shortlisted for multiple submissions. The deadline for entries is Friday, 30 August 2024.
    Source: Kym Ellis via
    Source: Kym Ellis via Unsplash

    The awards are accessible to all within the South African wine industry at no charge, ensuring equal opportunities for all participants.

    Diners Club introduced the Winemaker of the Year award to encourage local winemakers to raise the standard of wines produced in South Africa. The Young Winemaker of the Year award was established to encourage winemakers under the age of 30 to develop their skills, express their individuality, and add to the future prestige of South African wines internationally.

    The Winemaker and Young Winemaker awards prioritise quality and excellence, standing out as top-tier competitions in South Africa's wine industry. Unlike most awards that highlight winning wines, these awards specifically honour the creators behind the wines, showcasing the skills and talents of vintners.

    For the 44th Winemaker of the Year award, Chenin Blanc is the featured category, while Red Wine is highlighted in the 24th Young Winemaker of the Year award. Each year, the judging panel selects wines that exemplify excellence in these categories.

    Finalists from both awards will attend a black-tie gala dinner on Saturday, November 23, 2024. During this prestigious event, winners will be announced and presented with their trophies. The Winemaker of the Year and Young Winemaker of the Year recipients will also receive cash prizes and a sponsored trip to a global wine-producing region, subject to sponsor terms and conditions.

    For more information and to enter here.

