Agriculture Viticulture & Oenology
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Viticulture & Oenology News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Sauvignon Blanc SA opens FNB Top 10 competition entries

    16 Jul 2024
    16 Jul 2024
    Entries are now open for South Africa's Sauvignon Blanc annual FNB Top 10 competition, presented by Sauvignon Blanc SA with partners FNB and Ever SA.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    A panel of leading wine experts, headed by Cape Wine Master Dr Winifred Bowman, will meet from 27 to 29 August 2024 at Uitkyk Estate in Stellenbosch to select South Africa's best Sauvignon Blanc wines.

    The panel includes Johann Fourie of Benguela Cove, Morgan Steyn of De Grendel, Mahalia Kotjane of Three Quarter Wines, Dr Carien Coetzee of Basic Wine, and protégés Nompumelelo Mosaka of Hartenberg Wine Estate and Lulo Palesa of Neil Ellis Wines.

    Sauvignon Blanc SA opens FNB Top 10 competition entries
    Dr Carien Coetzee
    Dr Carien Coetzee

    Dr Coetzee, a Sauvignon Blanc SA committee member, has high expectations. "Every year, the FNB Top 10 represents great variety in style and origin, and this year we are particularly looking forward to innovative wooded and unwooded styles as well as interesting flavour profiles," says Coetzee.

    Twenty finalists will be announced in September, after which the ten winners will be revealed in October at the prestigious FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 awards event.

    How to enter

    • Producers can enter online at https://sauvignonblanc.com/top10-entry/.
    • The entry fee per wine is R1,500 for members and R2,000 for non-members.
    • The entry deadline is Tuesday, 13 August 2024, with late entries at an increased fee, accepted until Tuesday, 20 August 2024.

    Sauvignon Blanc SA opens FNB Top 10 competition entries
    Sauvignon Blanc SA opens FNB Top 10 competition entries

    For more information, visit www.sauvignonblanc.com.

    Read more: agriculture, wine industry, South Africa wine, agroprocessing, Sauvignon Blanc SA
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Entries open for 2024 Diners Club Winemaker Awards
    Entries open for 2024 Diners Club Winemaker Awards
    8 hours
    Cocoa traders suffer $1bn blow amid Ghana supply issues
    Cocoa traders suffer $1bn blow amid Ghana supply issues
     1 day
    SASA launches team for global wine competitions
    SASA launches team for global wine competitions
    12 Jul 2024
    2025 Best Of Wine Tourism Awards open for entries
    2025 Best Of Wine Tourism Awards open for entries
    11 Jul 2024
    WPF launches new training resources for safe chicken housing
    WPF launches new training resources for safe chicken housing
    10 Jul 2024
    Cocoa farmers optimistic as soil moisture aids growth in Ivory Coast
    Cocoa farmers optimistic as soil moisture aids growth in Ivory Coast
     9 Jul 2024
    Discovering the latest trends in South African wine categories
    Discovering the latest trends in South African wine categories
     9 Jul 2024
    World food prices hold steady in June, says FAO
    World food prices hold steady in June, says FAO
    5 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz