Sauvignon Blanc SA opens FNB Top 10 competition entries

Entries are now open for South Africa's Sauvignon Blanc annual FNB Top 10 competition, presented by Sauvignon Blanc SA with partners FNB and Ever SA.

A panel of leading wine experts, headed by Cape Wine Master Dr Winifred Bowman, will meet from 27 to 29 August 2024 at Uitkyk Estate in Stellenbosch to select South Africa's best Sauvignon Blanc wines.

The panel includes Johann Fourie of Benguela Cove, Morgan Steyn of De Grendel, Mahalia Kotjane of Three Quarter Wines, Dr Carien Coetzee of Basic Wine, and protégés Nompumelelo Mosaka of Hartenberg Wine Estate and Lulo Palesa of Neil Ellis Wines.

Dr Carien Coetzee

Dr Coetzee, a Sauvignon Blanc SA committee member, has high expectations. "Every year, the FNB Top 10 represents great variety in style and origin, and this year we are particularly looking forward to innovative wooded and unwooded styles as well as interesting flavour profiles," says Coetzee.

Twenty finalists will be announced in September, after which the ten winners will be revealed in October at the prestigious FNB Sauvignon Blanc SA Top 10 awards event.

How to enter

• Producers can enter online at https://sauvignonblanc.com/top10-entry/.

• The entry fee per wine is R1,500 for members and R2,000 for non-members.

• The entry deadline is Tuesday, 13 August 2024, with late entries at an increased fee, accepted until Tuesday, 20 August 2024.

For more information, visit www.sauvignonblanc.com.