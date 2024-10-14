Diners Club reveals finalists for 2024 winemaker awards

The Diners Club has announced the finalists for its Winemaker and Young Winemaker of the Year awards. A total of six winemakers are shortlisted for the Winemaker of the Year title, and six will compete for the Young Winemaker of the Year award.

2024 Diners Club Winemaker of the Year Finalists | Back row left to right: Henri Swiegers (Badsberg Wine Cellar), Tertius Boshoff (Stellenrust), Louis van der Riet (Le Sueur Wines), Pierre Wahl (Survivor Wines), Ben Snyman (Survivor Wines) | Front: Kiara Scott Farmer (Brookdale Estate)

Diners Club introduced the Winemaker of the Year Award to encourage local winemakers to raise the standard of wines produced in South Africa, and the Young Winemaker of the Year Award was established to encourage winemakers under the age of 30 to develop their skills, express their individuality and add to the future prestige of South African wines internationally.

The Winemaker and Young Winemaker awards focus on quality and the recognition of excellence and are among the country’s most prestigious and most respected wine industry competitions. While most wine industry awards focus on the winning wines, the Diners Club Winemaker and Young Winemaker of the Year awards celebrate the creators of the winning wines, honouring the skills and talents of the vintners.

The awards are presented to winemakers who produce a wine that the judging panel considers to be the best in the two specified categories for the annual competition.

2024 Diners Club Young Winemaker of the Year Finalists | Left to right: Elzanne Bosman (Groot Contantia Estate), Michelle Waldeck (Benguela Cove Wines), Pieter Coetzee (Quoin Rock Wines), Mika Engelbrecht (Neethlingshof Estate), Dominique Modena (Boschendal Wines)

This year, the category for the 44th Winemaker of the Year award is Chenin Blanc, with Red Wine the category for the 24th Young Winemaker of the Year award and, as in previous years, winemakers can be shortlisted for more than one submission.

These awards are open to all in the South African wine industry at no cost, thus affording all winemakers an equal opportunity.

There were 160 entries this year and the field was narrowed down to 12 finalists through rigorous judging over two days by a team of wine experts. All the judges agree that it will be a close race for the top prize, a clear indication that the finalist wines are outstanding.

The 2024 finalists

Winemaker of the Year category: Chenin Blanc

• Ben Snyman – Survivor Reserve Chenin Blanc 2021

• Henri Swiegers – Badsberg Barrel Fermented Chenin Blanc 2023

• Kiara Scott Farmer – Brookdale Old Vine Chenin Blanc 2022

• Louis van der Riet – Le Sueur Kluisenaar Chenin Blanc 2022

• Pierre Wahl – Survivor Chenin Blanc 2023

• Tertius Boshoff – Stellenrust Secrets & Lies Chenin Blanc 2023

Young Winemaker of the Year category: Red Wine

• Dominique Modena – Boschendal Stellenbosch Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

• Elzanne Bosman – Groot Constantia Merlot 2022

• Michelle Waldeck – Benguela Cove Lighthouse Collection Moody Lagoon Red 2021 (Syrah Blend)

• Mika Engelbrecht – Neethlingshof Estate Range Cabernet Sauvignon 2022

• Pieter Coetzee – Quoin Rock Red Blend 2021 (Bordeaux Blend)

• Pieter Coetzee – Knorhoek Cabernet Sauvignon 2021

The 2024 Diners Club Winemaker of the Year judges comprise Carrie Adams; Winnie Bowman; Yegas Naidoo; Shane Mumba; Denzel Swarts and Johann Fourie

2024 Diners Club Winemaker Of The Year Judges | Back left to right: Carrie Adams; Shane Mumba; Winnie Bowman | Front left to right: Denzel Swarts; Yegas Naidoo; Johann Fourie

The finalists for both awards are invited to a black-tie gala dinner at the Five Star Arabella Hotel & Spa on Saturday, 23 November 2024, where the winners will be revealed and presented with their trophies.

The winning winemaker receives R50,000 and the young winemaker R25,000. In addition, both winners receive a round-trip air ticket to a wine-producing region – terms and conditions of the presenting sponsor apply.