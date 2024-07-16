Enter the 2025 Diners Club SA Barista of the Year competition

Entries have officially opened for the 2025 Diners Club SA Barista of the Year competition and baristas have until 31 May to submit their entries.

Image supplied

Now in its third year, the Diners Club Barista of the Year competition celebrates excellence in coffee craftsmanship, honouring the talented baristas.

It is an opportunity for coffee shops and baristas to shine, inspire, and lead in the coffee community and brew success together. There is no entry fee to participate.

Coffee shops are encouraged to enter their prized baristas, providing the scope to spotlight their business, affirm their barista's skill and creativity, enhance their establishment's reputation and customer engagement, and attract new patrons.

The participating merchants will receive a visible QR code to display for the attention of their customers. Patrons then use this code to vote for their favourite barista (one vote per till slip), making the voting process simple and integrated into the regular customer experience.

Diners Club actively markets the competition through its social media platforms and website over four months, showcasing the profiles of the contenders, attracting new customers who then visit their barista of choice to savour their coffee expertise and cast their vote.

Voting will take place between 21 June and 31 July, whereafter the votes will be counted and verified. This celebration of coffee culture will reach its conclusion in August when the winner is crowned the Diners Club 2025 Barista of the Year, winning the R20,000 grand prize as well as a certificate of excellence to be proudly displayed at the champion’s coffee shop.

Enter now!