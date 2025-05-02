Shortmarket Club has a new home at The Greenhouse in Sandton

The Greenhouse in Sandton has officially become the new home of the Shortmarket Club.

Image supplied

This collaboration marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in fine dining, blending the energy and atmosphere of The Greenhouse with the culinary excellence of The Shortmarket Club.

The Greenhouse Sandton isn’t just a restaurant. It’s reportedly South Africa’s first authentic supper club — a concept that reimagines dining as an immersive, sensory-driven experience.

With the seamless flow from sunset cocktails to decadent dinners and late-night dancing, The Greenhouse transforms as the night unfolds, creating a rhythm that’s as dynamic as its menu.

It’s where gastronomy meets glamour, and every night out becomes a story worth sharing.

Curated by world-renowned South African chef Siya Mlaba, the newly launched menu is a sensory passport through Mediterranean and French cuisines, with carefully layered Asian influences that create a fusion of flavours that’s both sophisticated and approachable.

Expect dishes that delight, drinks that dazzle, and an atmosphere that keeps the vibe effortlessly elevated.

The Greenhouse Sandton operates from Thursday to Saturday from 4pm until late, making it the go-to spot for stylish sundowners, decadent dinners, and electric after-hours vibes. Also age restrictions do apply for patrons: no under 21 for ladies and no under 23 for guys allowed.

The collaboration is the brainchild of hospitality entrepreneurs Heinz Rynners, Luke Dakers and Ben Stanger who over the past five years have earned a reputation for pushing boundaries and creating high-end dining experiences that are anything but ordinary, bringing a forward-thinking approach and a keen eye for detail that elevates every guest touchpoint.

The trio are also set to open Ocaso, a new Mexican concept developed in partnership with Corona, set to launch soon in the former Shortmarket Club location.