FMD restrictions lifted in ECape and Limpopo, KZN still at risk

The Department of Agriculture has lifted foot and mouth disease (FMD) management areas in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo following extensive containment and vaccination efforts, while restrictions remain in KwaZulu-Natal as signs of active virus circulation continue.

In the Eastern Cape, a Disease Management Area (DMA) had been in place in the Kouga and Kou-Kamma municipalities since July 2024. More than 144,000 vaccinations were carried out, with no new cases reported since September. Limpopo’s DMA, declared in September 2022, achieved its containment goals after 23,000 vaccinations and no further detections. The lifting of restrictions took effect on Friday.

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen has called on the public to continue playing an active role in preventing future outbreaks. “Biosecurity is not just a farming concern, but a shared responsibility of every individual in South Africa. We call on all citizens, especially those interacting with livestock or moving between rural areas, to consistently adhere to all biosecurity measures.

"Only through our collective efforts can we safeguard our agricultural sector, make sure livelihoods are protected and ensure we keep our areas FMD-free," he says.

Some Eastern Cape farms still quarantined

While the DMA restrictions are lifted, 76 farms in the Eastern Cape where cattle were infected or vaccinated remain under quarantine. These will undergo post-vaccination testing 12 months after their last vaccinations before movement restrictions can be removed.

Milk from these farms may now enter the local market following single pasteurisation, replacing the previous double-pasteurisation requirement while the disease was active.

Industry welcomes progress, calls for vigilance

Agri SA has welcomed the development as a critical milestone in managing FMD and urged the industry to remain vigilant.

“Preventing and controlling Foot and Mouth Disease requires collective effort and vigilance from all sectors of society. We commend the dedicated work of veterinary teams, organised agriculture, industry organisations and farmers.

"We urge all role players in the industry and South Africans interacting with livestock to uphold biosecurity measures to protect our livestock, sustain our economy, and ensure food security,” says Johann Kotzé, Agri SA CEO.

KwaZulu-Natal restrictions remain

The Department confirmed that the FMD DMA in KwaZulu-Natal would remain in place, with ongoing virus circulation and some outbreaks detected outside the DMA.

An abattoir in Vryheid continues to handle animals from restricted premises, while a risk-based farm assessment system is being rolled out to tailor biosecurity controls.

RMIS appoints new FMD response lead

In a related announcement, Red Meat Industry Services (RMIS) has appointed Dr Peter Evans as lead veterinarian at its Operational Centre and head of the Foot-and-Mouth Disease Working Group. Seconded from the South African Pork Producers’ Organisation (SAPPO), Evans will oversee the finalisation and rollout of the industry’s FMD response plan.

“My journey at SAPPO began with another foreign viral disease in pigs – PRRS – which we successfully eradicated. Since then, I've contributed to the development of biosecurity strategies and protocols aimed at mitigating disease risks at farm, national, and international levels,” says Evans.

“The RMIS team has already accomplished an incredible amount of work, and I’m eager to join forces with them to drive meaningful progress. I look forward to contributing to a collaborative effort and achieving a positive outcome for the industry."

The national industry response plan is currently under review by stakeholders and will be finalised ahead of the FMD Imbizo set for 21–22 July 2025.

“This progress shows what is possible when government and industry align around clear goals,” says Dewald Olivier, RMIS CEO Dewald Olivier. "If we stay focused and coordinated, this can be a turning point, not only in managing the current outbreak, but in how we prepare for and prevent future disruptions.”