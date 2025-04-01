South Africa
Lifestyle Food & Wine
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IAB Bookmarks AwardsWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Thirst Bar ServicesDNA Brand ArchitectsMultiChoiceOptimize AgencyUniversity of PretoriaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

More...

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    RocoMamas unveils exciting new location on Long Street, Cape Town – a feast for the senses!

    Brace yourselves, Cape Town! The beloved smash burger sensation, RocoMamas, known for its daring flavours and vibrant urban vibe, has just opened its newest halaal restaurant on the iconic Long Street! Kicking off just this month’s First Thursday – a night renowned for celebrating creativity and culture – the launch was perfectly timed to energise the city's thriving arts scene and food lovers alike.
    Issued by OnPoint PR
    18 Aug 2025
    18 Aug 2025
    RocoMamas unveils exciting new location on Long Street, Cape Town &#x2013; a feast for the senses!

    This dynamic new flagship combines cutting-edge design with a warm, welcoming atmosphere that’s perfect for socialising, unwinding, or turning up the energy. With its eye-catching contemporary aesthetic infused with local flair, RocoMamas Long Street is set to become the ultimate hotspot for both locals and visitors seeking a bold culinary adventure.

    The launch event was nothing short of spectacular, igniting the street with excitement and unforgettable moments, including:

    • An exclusive pre-launch tasting session featuring popular local content creators and media personalities

    • Electrifying live DJ sets that kept the vibe lively all night long

    • Refreshing Red Bull mocktails that added a splash of zest to the celebrations

    • Interactive experiences, including 'Make Your Own Smash Burger' giving guests a chance to craft their perfect burger while showcasing their burger building skills!

    RocoMamas unveils exciting new location on Long Street, Cape Town &#x2013; a feast for the senses!

    This vibrant new spot promises to be a hub of creativity, flavour, and fun – where every visit is an adventure. Whether you’re craving a classic smash burger, or simply want to soak in Cape Town’s energetic nightlife, RocoMamas Long Street is your new go-to.

    For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact OnPoint PR | Lungile Nyembe | az.oc.rptniopno@elignul.

    Read more: RocoMamas, OnPoint PR
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz