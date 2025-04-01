RocoMamas unveils exciting new location on Long Street, Cape Town – a feast for the senses!

Brace yourselves, Cape Town! The beloved smash burger sensation, RocoMamas, known for its daring flavours and vibrant urban vibe, has just opened its newest halaal restaurant on the iconic Long Street! Kicking off just this month’s First Thursday – a night renowned for celebrating creativity and culture – the launch was perfectly timed to energise the city's thriving arts scene and food lovers alike.

This dynamic new flagship combines cutting-edge design with a warm, welcoming atmosphere that’s perfect for socialising, unwinding, or turning up the energy. With its eye-catching contemporary aesthetic infused with local flair, RocoMamas Long Street is set to become the ultimate hotspot for both locals and visitors seeking a bold culinary adventure.

The launch event was nothing short of spectacular, igniting the street with excitement and unforgettable moments, including:

An exclusive pre-launch tasting session featuring popular local content creators and media personalities

Electrifying live DJ sets that kept the vibe lively all night long

Refreshing Red Bull mocktails that added a splash of zest to the celebrations

Interactive experiences, including 'Make Your Own Smash Burger' giving guests a chance to craft their perfect burger while showcasing their burger building skills!

This vibrant new spot promises to be a hub of creativity, flavour, and fun – where every visit is an adventure. Whether you’re craving a classic smash burger, or simply want to soak in Cape Town’s energetic nightlife, RocoMamas Long Street is your new go-to.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact OnPoint PR | Lungile Nyembe | az.oc.rptniopno@elignul.



