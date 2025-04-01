Subscribe & Follow
RocoMamas unveils exciting new location on Long Street, Cape Town – a feast for the senses!
This dynamic new flagship combines cutting-edge design with a warm, welcoming atmosphere that’s perfect for socialising, unwinding, or turning up the energy. With its eye-catching contemporary aesthetic infused with local flair, RocoMamas Long Street is set to become the ultimate hotspot for both locals and visitors seeking a bold culinary adventure.
The launch event was nothing short of spectacular, igniting the street with excitement and unforgettable moments, including:
- An exclusive pre-launch tasting session featuring popular local content creators and media personalities
- Electrifying live DJ sets that kept the vibe lively all night long
- Refreshing Red Bull mocktails that added a splash of zest to the celebrations
- Interactive experiences, including 'Make Your Own Smash Burger' giving guests a chance to craft their perfect burger while showcasing their burger building skills!
This vibrant new spot promises to be a hub of creativity, flavour, and fun – where every visit is an adventure. Whether you’re craving a classic smash burger, or simply want to soak in Cape Town’s energetic nightlife, RocoMamas Long Street is your new go-to.
For media inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact OnPoint PR | Lungile Nyembe | az.oc.rptniopno@elignul.
