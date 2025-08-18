Entries open for Capegate Shopping Centre's 2025 Braai Challenge

Entries are now open for Capegate Shopping Centre's 2025 Braai Challenge.

Image supplied

The smell of wood smoke and sizzling meat will once again fill the air at Capegate Shopping Centre's 2025 Braai Challenge this September.

With entries closing on 27 August, aspiring braai masters can now secure their spot in what has become a cherished highlight of the local calendar.

Ten finalists will battle it out on Saturday, 6 September outside Entrance 4, where celebrity chef Bertus Basson will oversee the culinary showdown that celebrates South Africa’s beloved braai culture.

The winner walks away with an impressive prize package worth R30,000, including a 2-night stay at Kol Kol Mountain Lodge in Bot River.

“This competition brings together the heart of our community every year,” says Zoë Enslin, marketing manager of Capegate Shopping Centre.

“We see families, friends and neighbours cheering on contestants while sharing stories and laughter. The braai is such an integral part of our heritage, and this event captures that spirit perfectly. Whether you’re a seasoned grill master or someone who just loves cooking for family, we want to see you there.”

The three-round elimination format tests contestants’ skills across classic South African braai staples.

Round one challenges the top 10 finalists to create the ultimate boerewors roll – last year’s entries took the humble boerie roll to boujee new heights. The surviving five contestants then face the pressure cooker of round two: preparing the perfect steak to judges’ exact specifications.

The final three will have two and a half hours to prepare their signature dish – the recipe they entered with – after a frantic R800 trolley dash through Checkers for fresh ingredients.

Judges will score on taste, creativity, technique, and presentation while maintaining authentic South African flair.

Beyond the main prize, second place receives a R2,500 Capegate gift card, third place takes home a Capegate gift card to the value of R1,500, and all finalists receive goodie bags courtesy of Capegate and Checkers.

The winning recipe will be featured on the centre’s website during National Braai Day week, allowing the community to recreate the champion dish at home.

The competition is open to South African residents over 18 who live in Cape Town, with one entry per person permitted. Contestants can enter online where full terms and conditions are available.

From ladies’ teams to seasoned grill veterans, the annual challenge welcomes braai enthusiasts of all backgrounds and skill levels.

The event has become synonymous with Heritage Month celebrations, drawing crowds who come not just to watch the competition but to connect with their community and celebrate shared traditions.