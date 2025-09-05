Laager Rooibos turns 80: A brand of heritage, health and heart

This year marks 80 years of warming the nation’s hearts and homes with Laager Rooibos.

The anniversary comes at a symbolic moment: September, which celebrates both Heritage Month and Heart Awareness Month.

Endorsed by the Heart & Stroke Foundation South Africa, Laager Rooibos stands at the intersection of tradition, wellness, and community – a brand with roots as deep as the Cederberg soil from which rooibos originates.

From the Cederberg to South Africa’s homes

Harvested for centuries in the Cederberg region of the Western Cape, rooibos has evolved from a medicinal plant to a globally recognised health product.

Over the decades, it has grown beyond the teacup – used in recipes, skincare, and wellness blends – yet it remains a cornerstone of South African daily life.

Laager Rooibos has played a central role in this journey, building its reputation on consistency, authenticity, and quality.

Beyond supplying tea, the brand has focused on empowering South Africans through health education, particularly around heart wellness.

Initiatives such as the Laager Rooibos Heart Health Challenge encourage small but impactful lifestyle changes, from replacing sugary drinks with rooibos to improving diet, sleep, and exercise habits.

Stories of heritage and connections

To celebrate its 80th anniversary, Laager Rooibos has invited long-standing partners and brand ambassadors to reflect on the role the brand plays in South African lives:

Mbali Mapholi, dietitian and Laager Rooibos partner recalls Sunday mornings where rooibos was a family ritual, brewed in a worn metal teapot. Today, she champions its health benefits through education and advocacy.

“Whether it’s a child sharing their first sip with ugogo, or a health-conscious adult choosing a natural, caffeine-free option, Laager Rooibos is always familiar, comforting, and good for you,” says Mapholi.

Lebo and Tebo Ndala (@withlovefromthetwins), ambassadors and cookbook authors, link their rooibos memories to their grandmother in Mamelodi – who, coincidentally, is also celebrating her 80th year.

“Laager Rooibos has always been more than just tea; it’s a part of our culture,” says Tebo. “Having our gran and Laager Rooibos both turn 80 feels like a full-circle moment.”

Candice Sessions, marketing manager at Laager Rooibos, describes the brand as “an old friend who welcomes you like family,” noting that its relevance has endured because it has remained true to its roots while adapting to the needs of new generations.

“Our driving force is to empower South Africans to live full lives – caring for their health, making conscious choices, and nurturing connections”

As Laager Rooibos reflects on its 80-year journey, its focus remains on sustainability, wellness, and community impact. The brand is expected to continue innovating through wellness-driven blends, while deepening support for local farmers and communities who form part of the rooibos value chain.