YouthMonth: Tebogo and Lebogang Ndala are redefining South African culinary arts

Youth Month is a powerful reminder of the courage and resilience of young South Africans. For us, it’s about honoring that legacy by continuing to create opportunities — whether it’s mentoring Grade 11 culinary students or showing young girls that they can be both creative and entrepreneurial. It’s about representation, access, and celebrating the voices of the next generation - Tebogo and Lebogang Ndala

At the heart of the duo's brand identity lies a profound dedication to nourishing both body and soul. With a vision to empower communities through nutrition education and culinary mentorship, they strive to make a positive impact on the world around them.

Their company, With Love From The Twins, embodies their spirit of hospitality and creativity, offering an array of culinary experiences through pop-up restaurants, private functions and cutie-pie parties.

Additionally, they're Laager Rooibos brand ambassadors, and recently launched a winter wellness challenge to help South Africans build up their body’s defences against the onslaught of cold and flu germs that thrive during the winter season.

The Ndala twins share their journey...

"Our journey began in our family kitchen in Mamelodi, where food was always at the centre of community and love. We were lucky to grow up in a home where traditional dishes were passed down and celebrated," says Lebogang.

After completing our culinary training in the US, we knew we wanted to do more than just cook — we wanted to tell stories, preserve heritage, and inspire.

That’s how With Love From The Twins was born — a platform where food meets culture, creativity, and purpose.

Their passion for food started as little girls while watching their mom and grandmother cook with intention and love.

"Mealtimes were sacred, and we quickly saw how food could bring people together," explains Lebogang.

Later, this passion evolved during their formal culinary training, where they combined their traditional roots with classical culinary techniques.

Lebogang says, "It was there that we discovered we could use food as a tool for storytelling."

As Laager Rooibos brand ambassadors, the dynamic duo have created Rooibos-based content and recipes, as well as hosting a visual podcast series that explores healthy, delicious recipes using Rooibos in innovative ways.

Beyond that, the company they started, With Love From The Twins, runs pop-up restaurants and mentor other young culinary students.

Through their mentorship programme, Tebogo and Lebogang provide aspiring chefs with invaluable guidance and support on their journey to becoming culinary professionals.

"We have a hands-on approach to training by sharing practical insights and industry expertise. We want students to hone their skills, unlock their potential, and thrive in the competitive culinary landscape," says Tebogo.

In today's digital age, the Ndala twins are not just culinary artists, they're also digital marketers, content creators and influential food and travel bloggers.

They're currently collaborating with Cape Herb & Spice, where they're curating flavour-packed dinner experiences that celebrate local ingredients and African narratives.

"We are always looking for ways to uplift and collaborate," notes Tebogo.

When asked what makes them unique and stand out in the local food landscape, Tebogo says, "We bring a mix of township nostalgia, culinary refinement, and authentic storytelling. Our dishes aren’t just tasty — they carry the memories of where we’re from and the dreams of where we’re going. As twin chefs, our synergy adds something special, and our brand is about more than food — it’s about representation, wellness, sustainability, and heritage."

Their creativity is inspired by where they come from - the streets of Mamelodi, including the warmth of their family, and the stories of women who cooked before them.

Says Lebogang, "We’re also constantly inspired by South Africa’s rich food cultures, tropical fruits, spices, and the desire to create food that nourishes both body and soul. And of course, working with young people and seeing their curiosity fuels our fire!"

Talking about their Laager Rooibos partnership: "It felt like a natural fit. We’ve always loved the health benefits and versatility of Rooibos, and Laager believed in our vision of sharing wellness-driven, proudly South African recipes."

Together (with Laager Rooibos) they have created inspiring content and recipes, including a six-part visual podcast series that showcases everything from Rooibos-infused desserts to refreshing beverages, while educating the audience about healthy food substitutions and cultural relevance.

Their latest project, The Laager Winter Wellness Challenge, just kicked off on 9 June and will run on @LaagerRooibosTea social media platforms for participants to engage and support each other.





The next chapter for the twins is about growth and deeper impact.

"We want to expand our dinner experiences and collaborate with more African and global brands that align with our values. We’re also passionate about food sustainability, so we’re exploring ways to create an ecosystem that connects local farmers, chefs, and conscious consumers," adds Lebogang.

They're also dreaming of another cookbook — but this time, with an even stronger focus on heritage and health.

Their first cookbook, Food Stories, celebrates the rich tapestry of Afro-Fusion cuisine. From boerewors hotdogs to rooibos glazed koesisters, each recipe incorporates the fusion of African flavours with global influences from their travels.