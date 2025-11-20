White Star makes a powerful comeback to KZN with “Own Your Shine” campaign

South Africa’s most loved and trusted maize meal brand, White Star, proudly announces its much-anticipated return to KwaZulu-Natal with a vibrant and deeply meaningful campaign titled “Own Your Shine.” This initiative is more than just a brand relaunch; it is a heartfelt celebration of the rich culture, food traditions, and strong community spirit that define KZN.

For decades, White Star has been a staple in South African households, lovingly woven into the fabric of daily life. It is not simply maize meal; White Star embodies a sense of comfort, connection, and cultural heritage that resonates across generations. Now, with this exciting campaign, White Star is rekindling ties with the people of KwaZulu-Natal, reaffirming its place as a beloved symbol of home and togetherness.

At the heart of this campaign are three influential and inspiring individuals, all proud sons and daughters of KZN, who perfectly embody the spirit of the province:

Zamani Mbatha – a celebrated actor and storyteller from Umlazi, who represents ambition, family, and the resilience of youth.



– a celebrated actor and storyteller from Umlazi, who represents ambition, family, and the resilience of youth. Azana – an award-winning Afro-soul singer and songwriter from Durban known for her soulful voice that captures the very essence of homecoming.



– an award-winning Afro-soul singer and songwriter from Durban known for her soulful voice that captures the very essence of homecoming. Chef Lucia Mthiyane – a KZN-born culinary maestra whose passion for authentic flavours and generational food heritage breathes life into every dish.

From the lively kitchens of the townships to the warm, bustling family tables across the province, White Star has long been a part of KZN’s rhythm and soul. The “Own Your Shine” campaign will bring this connection to life through vibrant local activations and inspiring community upliftment initiative designed to reach and enrich households throughout Durban, Pietermaritzburg, Umlazi, KwaMashu, Inanda, and beyond.

“KwaZulu-Natal holds a powerful place in the heart of our national narrative. It is a province rich in culture and community spirit,” says Jonita Cuff, Marketing Manager for White Star. “Our brand’s values are deeply rooted in these same qualities. Through this campaign, we are honouring the proud spirit of KwaZulu-Natal and celebrating local families with a brand that has always belonged here. No matter where life takes us, the taste of home will always be White Star.”

As part of its commitment to celebrating KZN’s rich cultural heritage, White Star is proud to partner with local artisans from Cosmo Extraordinary Creations, renowned for their exquisite beadwork that beautifully depicts various elements of Zulu culture and tradition. This collaboration brings a unique and meaningful touch to the campaign with a special limited-edition range of beaded wooden spoons. Wooden spoons hold a special place in the preparation of pap, traditionally used to stir the maize meal to perfection. This natural and authentic partnership not only honours the art of traditional cooking but also showcases the vibrant craftsmanship of KZN’s beadwork heritage, bringing culture and cuisine together in a celebration of homegrown artistry and connection.

Cosmo Mafoti, founder of Cosmo Extraordinary Creations, shares his excitement about the collaboration: "Being part of a brand that has been an integral part of so many South African homes is truly an honour. Our beadwork tells the story of Zulu culture and tradition, and to see it paired with something as cherished as White Star pap feels like a perfect harmony of heritage and community. We are proud to bring this beautiful art to the everyday kitchen, making each meal a celebration of who we are."

The relaunch campaign will feature a variety of exciting events and initiatives, including Shisa Nyama activations, product sampling, and store visits. Additionally, media events and township activations will further foster connection and engagement, while consumer rewards will bring tangible value and joy directly to many KZN households.

Own Your Shine and #shaynangewhitestar.

