Woolworths joins movement to end GBVF

On Friday, 21 November 2025, Woolworths stores, distribution centres, and head office will start their day with a five minute pause of silence in solidarity with the ongoing call for action against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), and invites customers to join a storewide pause at 12pm.

According to the Human Sciences Research Council, every day, an average of 400 women are affected by GBVF in South Africa. These statistics represent a crisis that demands urgent intervention.

"As an organisation employing over 20,000 women, we have an immense responsibility to their wellbeing and safety,” said Roy Bagattini, group chief executive at Woolworths.

“Our moments of pause are a solemn reminder that the battle to end GBVF in South Africa is far from over."





Through its Inclusive Justice Initiative, Woolworths has equipped employees in the organisation with GBVF and sexual harassment training.

“We offer our people extensive support networks, including counselling and independent anonymous reporting channels, and resources, to assist those who encounter GBVF,” continued Bagattini.

“Our zero-tolerance stance is backed by clear policies designed to ensure fair, decisive action wherever harassment in any form surfaces.”

As the first major retailer to become a signatory to the UN Women Empowerment Principles, Woolworths is committed to business practices that empower women; from pay equality to gender-inclusive supply chain practices.

These efforts reflect Woolworths’ unwavering commitment to the economic empowerment, safety, and inclusion of women, acknowledging that systemic gender inequality in society is a key contributor to GBVF.

Ahead of 16 Days of Activism, all Woolworths stores will pause for five minutes of silence at 12pm on Friday, 21 November 2025. Shoppers are invited to join the pause and support the call to end GBVF in South Africa.

“Our business will come to a standstill on Friday at 12pm, and while this may cause disruption to our operations, we feel very strongly about demonstrating our solidarity with victims of GBVF and our commitment to this important cause,” concluded Bagattini.