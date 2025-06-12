Woolworths launches Inclusive Justice Institute

Woolworths has launched its Inclusive Justice Institute designed to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and community impact programmes.

L to R: Themba Rikhotso, CEO of Land Bank; Zinzi Mgolodela, Director of Corporate Social Justice; Stella Ndabeni, Minister of Small Business Development; Professor Thuli Madonsela, Director of the Centre for Social Justice at Stellenbosch University; Roy Bagattini, CEO of Woolworths Holdings. Image supplied

The Institute has been set up to enable Woolworths’ social justice commitments, and was launched at an event in Cape Town where accumulatively R300m was committed to the Institute.

“Our purpose as a business has always been to add quality to life — not only for our customers but also in the communities where we operate,” said Group CEO Roy Bagattini.

“The launch of our Inclusive Justice Institute aligns with our vision to be one of the world’s most responsible retailers. It underscores our deep commitment to addressing social justice in a meaningful way.”

The Institute will be home to two non-profit companies, the Enterprise Inclusive Justice Institute (EIJI) and the Community Inclusive Justice Institute (CIJI).

The CIJI, will drive Woolworths' social impact programmes that address food security, and contribute to quality basic education, with the goal of driving community resilience and economic inclusion. The EIJI, will drive Woolworths' MSME development programme, ensuring that small businesses continue to receive mentorship and financial support to grow and become sustainable Woolworths suppliers.

Speaking at the launch event, Minister of Small Business Development, Stella Ndabeni, said, “The Woolworths Inclusive Justice Institute points us in the right direction. It’s a practical demonstration of how a leading retailer may empower small enterprises. A vision like this resonates with everything we stand for and [Woolworths] has a partner in us.”

Woolworths’ Corporate Social Justice Director, Zinzi Mgolodela, said that the establishment of the Institute enables Woolworths to expand and strengthen the good work already being done by the business.

“Our support for MSMEs has helped stimulate economic growth by empowering beneficiaries to create jobs and expand their businesses. Through our NGO partnerships, we support rural and semi-urban communities to grow food and become self-sufficient, and our education initiatives have improved learning in under-resourced schools and promoted child safety, giving children the opportunity to thrive in safe, supportive environments.”

The new capital investment includes R200m from Woolworths and R100m from The Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa (Land Bank).

Commenting on the partnership, Themba Rikhotso, CEO of Land Bank, said, “Our partnership with Woolworths and the Inclusive Justice Institute represents a shared commitment to transforming South Africa’s agricultural landscape. By investing R100m in emerging farmers, we are not only enabling access to affordable capital, but also helping build a more inclusive, sustainable food system. This initiative aligns directly with Land Bank’s mission of empowering previously disadvantaged communities, and to increase the inclusion of emerging farmers in the commercial agricultural sector, thereby enhancing the country’s long-term food security.”

The Institute will build on Woolworths’ ongoing social justice efforts. In the last financial year:

The business increased procurement spend on MSMEs by 42% to R4bn,



Contributed R7bn to the revenues of black- and black women-owned suppliers, and



Donated R816m worth of good quality surplus food to under-resourced communities and charities contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goal of Zero Hunger.

Because the new Institute allows for outside investment, Woolworths has created an engine room for sustainable impact and inclusive growth at scale. Like-minded stakeholders are invited to partner with, or invest in, the Inclusive Justice Institute – joining forces to ignite meaningful change in South Africa.