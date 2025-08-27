South Africa
    Savanna wins big at the International Cider Challenge and SA Food and Beverage Awards

    Global taste, local design and everything in between.
    Issued by OnPoint PR
    27 Aug 2025
    27 Aug 2025
    Savanna wins big at the International Cider Challenge and SA Food and Beverage Awards

    When you’re crisp, dry, and truly iconic, the world tends to take notice... and notice they did. Savanna Premium Cider, the world’s number one cider brand by volume and value (IWSR Cider Report, 2024), claims a class of its own after a clean sweep of cider excellence, scoring top honours at both the International Cider Challenge (ICC) in the UK, and the SA Food and Beverage Awards.

    At the ICC, one of the world’s most prestigious cider competitions, South Ahh’s very own Savivi walked away with the trophy for Best Range Design and Packaging, alongside gold medals in the Design and Packaging category for each of its variants: Savanna Dry, Light, Angry Lemon, and its latest edition, Savanna Neat. Savanna also scooped up bronze medals for each of its variants in the taste category: Savanna Dry, Light, Angry lemon and Neat. ICC chair, Adam Wells, called this year’s entries "the best across the board in the years I’ve been judging", cementing Savanna’s place among the top contenders on the global cider stage. Take a bow, Siyavanna South Ahh, we get it.

    On home ground, Savanna proved just as unstoppable at the South African Food and Beverage Awards, held in collaboration with the Aurora International Taste Challenge (AITC) where the crisp and dry Premium Cider brand earned three gold medals for its Dry, Angry Lemon and Neat variants and a silver medal for its Light variant, in the taste category.

    Savanna Premium Cider uses juicy apples, expertly fermented until dry, and cold filtered until crisp, with a uniquely crafted toasted oak essence for that distinct crisp and dry taste, and served ice cold with a lemon in the neck. Premium design, taste, style, substance. That’s Savanna’s cider legacy.

    "For almost three decades, Savanna has stayed true to its world-class premium cider offering with a distinctly South African twist," says Chanté Neumann, intrinsic strategist on Savanna. "To be recognised for both taste and design at home and on the international stage shows that we’re not just winning taste buds, we’re turning heads. Proof that from first glance to final sip, Savanna delivers."

    From the crisp kick of the original Dry, to the bold zest of Angry Lemon, the smooth depth of Neat, to the easy-going charm of Light, every variant is crafted with purpose and excellence. These wins confirm what fans already know: it’s not just what’s inside the bottle that counts – it’s the whole package.

    Savanna Premium Cider, still crisp, still dry, and still perfect for three decades.

    It’s dry, but you can drink it.

    OnPoint PR
    OnPoint PR is a 21st Century PR Company. We have extensive experience in Public Relations, Media Relations, High Level Marketing, Celebrity Relations, Event Marketing, Media Production, Journalism and Social Media Practice.
