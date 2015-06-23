Retail FMCG
    Sir Fruit introduces the Focus Shot

    7 Nov 2024
    Innovation is the name of the game and Sir Fruit has launched its new Focus Shot aimed at students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and sportsmen.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    Students, professionals, entrepreneurs, and sportsmen are seeking more natural alternatives to support their daily grind. Natural ingredients such as Lion’s Mane Mushroom are trending as alternatives to support focus, concentration and anxiety and relieve stress.

    So Sir Fruit has naturally launched the new Focus Shot.

    Combined with apple and cherry cold-pressed juices, the flavours of cherry, cacao, and a hint of vanilla extract, the Focus Shot delivers an effective alternative for those looking to improve their focus.

    Lion’s Mane has been extensively used in traditional medicine, particularly in countries like Japan, China, and Korea, and is known for its potential to support mental clarity, reduce anxiety, and fight inflammation.

    "Where mental health is top of mind for everyone, Sir Fruit wanted to offer a natural alternative that not only supports brain health, but tastes amazing! This is an already competitive market and we wanted to provide a healthier alternative that also tastes amazing,” says Chipasha Mubanga, brand manager at Sir Fruit.

    “The Focus Shot is a game-changer for anyone looking for a natural and indulgent way to support their mind or as we like to say, 'Be kind to your mind”.

    It is designed to be a daily ritual for those who prioritise their mental well-being.

    The Sir Fruit Focus Shot is now available in selected Dischem, Checkers, Pick ‘n Pay, and Spar, nationwide. It can also be purchased online in boxes of 12 at www.sirfruit.com

    Disclaimer: Each shot contains 1000Mg of Lions Mane Mushroom, is not suitable or recommended for pregnant or breast-feeding women, children under the age of 12 and persons suffering from medical condition or history of allergies.

    Let's do Biz