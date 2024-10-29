SA's wine industry focuses on sustainability, innovation for future growth

In collaboration with South Africa Wine, the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa (Agbiz) recently hosted a media day at Picardi Farm in Paarl, bringing together industry leaders, stakeholders, and media representatives to address key issues and explore innovations within South Africa's agricultural and wine sectors. The event featured insightful presentations, a dynamic panel discussion, and a wine-tasting experience, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing across the industry.

The day began with a warm welcome and introduction by Temba Msiza, digital communications manager at Agbiz, who outlined the event’s objectives. Msiza emphasised the importance of industry collaboration and knowledge-sharing to address shared challenges and drive progress in the agricultural and wine sectors.

Kachné Ross, people development manager at South Africa Wine, delivered a keynote on the significance of talent development within the wine industry. Ross highlighted a structured approach to skills development, including creating sustainable career pathways and supporting young talent as essential components of industry growth.

She introduced the South Africa Wine Learner Management System (SA Wine LMS), a cloud-based platform addressing skills gaps and supporting structured training and continuous professional development. Additionally, she outlined the Graduate Placement Program, which connects young professionals with meaningful opportunities in the industry.

Insights on research, development, and sustainability

Gerard Martin, research development and Innovation Executive at South Africa Wine presented key insights into the industry’s research, development, and innovation strategies with a focus on sustainability. His presentation covered areas such as climate resilience, water efficiency, and plant breeding, emphasising the importance of partnerships and data-driven research to drive sustainable practices across the wine value chain.

Martin highlighted flagship RDI programs targeting climate change adaptation and disease tolerance, both critical to strengthening South Africa’s competitive edge in the global market.

Panel discussion: ESG in the wine industry

A central feature of the day was a panel discussion on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices within the wine industry. Facilitated by Ivor Price, Co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Food For Mzansi, the panel included Frans van Wyk (Agrifusion), Gerard Martin (South Africa Wine), Dr Etienne Terblanche (Vinpro), Elriza Theron (Crop Life), and Annelize Crosby (Head of Legal Intelligence, Agbiz).

Van Wyk introduced the topic, underscoring that sustainability requires a consistent, long-term commitment from all stakeholders. Panellists discussed a range of pressing ESG issues, including responsible pesticide use, carbon management, and social governance. They also explored how industry-wide collaboration and individual accountability can drive impactful, sustainable changes.

Tourism and wine production insights

Maryna Calow, communications manager at Wines of South Africa (WoSA), highlighted the growing role of tourism in the wine industry’s development. She discussed recent achievements in wine tourism and the significant impact international interest has had on South Africa’s wine exports.

Calow emphasised that wine tourism not only supports economic growth but also showcases South African wines to a global audience, helping elevate the country’s profile on the world stage.

The event concluded with a live wine tasting and production demonstration led by Francois Viljoen, viticulturist at Vinpro. This interactive session gave attendees a firsthand look at the wine-making process, from vine to glass, providing a fitting end to a day of informative presentations and discussions.

The Agbiz Media Day 2024 promoted collaboration and innovation, highlighting Agbiz and South Africa Wine's commitment to a sustainable wine sector. Attendees gained valuable insights into talent development, RDI strategies, and ESG practices, leaving with renewed purpose for the future of South African wine.