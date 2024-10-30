Agriculture Agro-processing
Agro-processing

    Ghana expects recovery in cocoa production for 2024/25 season

    By Maxwell Akalaare Adombila
    7 Nov 2024
    7 Nov 2024
    Ghana’s cocoa production is projected to recover in the 2024/25 crop season, supported by improved weather conditions, according to farmers, Cocobod officials, and buyers. Despite the positive outlook, challenges including illegal gold mining, smuggling, and disease remain significant risks to the sector.
    Cocoa beans are pictured next to a warehouse at the village of Atroni, near Sunyani, Ghana April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ange Aboa/File Photo
    Cocoa beans are pictured next to a warehouse at the village of Atroni, near Sunyani, Ghana April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ange Aboa/File Photo

    In June, the world's second-largest cocoa producer saw its output fall below 55% of its average seasonal output, marking a more than two-decade low.

    Similar problems in neighbouring Ivory Coast, the world's leading cocoa producer, have resulted in a four-year global cocoa market supply deficit, pushing the prices of chocolate's key ingredient to record highs.

    Hopes for recovery in cocoa production

    Ghana now expects output to recover to 650,000 tonnes in the 2024/25 season, though an official of the International Cocoa Organization said they see it around 500,000 tonnes.

    Over 20 cocoa farmers, Cocobod officials, and local buyers told Reuters that farms are showing healthier pods than the previous season due to improved rainfall and sunshine, as well as the timely use of fertilizers and pesticides.

    Abdul-Majid Mumuni, head of Cocobod's cocoa health and extension division in Ghana’s southeastern region, said, "The crop is amazing; the trees are productive and you can count not less than 50 pods per tree."

    A secretary of a farmers group in Ghana's southeastern Asamankese district, Ocran Christopher, said they've harvested 500 bags since this season opened in September from their over 72-hectares farm compared with about 820 bags in the entire 2023/24 season.

    "If things remain like this, we can harvest 2,000-2,500 bags," he said.

    Ghana’s cocoa sector faces threats

    Cocobod officials said they've seen increased cocoa deliveries this season but are cautious as the season was young.

    Despite this positive outlook, farmers expressed concern about the potential outbreak of black pod disease and continuing bean smuggling. Ghana lost more than a third of its 2023/24 cocoa output to smuggling, according to Cocobod officials.

    In response, the regulator has increased the farmgate price by nearly 45% for the current season and replaced the long-standing cocoa loan syndication system with a new funding model, requiring global traders to pay upfront for part of the cocoa bean shipments.

    Although the new model aims to deter bean trafficking, it received mixed reviews from farmers and buyers. A district manager at a licensed cocoa buyer in Ghana said the new model's limited funds could potentially slow purchases and encourage smuggling.

    Read more: cocoa industry, cocoa farming, agriculture industry, africa agriculture, Ghana cocoa, agroprocessing, Maxwell Akalaare Adombila
    Source: Reuters

    Reporting by Maxwell Akalaare Adombila; Editing by Bate Felix, Alexandra Hudson.
