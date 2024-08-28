Woolworths' WBeauty introduces refillable make-up range

In a move to reduce unnecessary packaging and promoting a culture of re-use, Woolworths has launched the WBeauty refillable make-up range, in eyeshadows, bronzers, powdered blushers, pressed powders and shimmer bricks.

Image supplied

This initiative further indicates Woolworths’ ongoing commitment to sustainability and aligns with the retailer's Good Business Journey and vision for zero packaging waste to landfill.

“By introducing refillable options, we are not only providing our customers with exceptional quality products but also taking a definitive step towards reducing unnecessary packaging.

Additionally, all Woolworths beauty products are made with ethically sourced ingredients, are 100% vegan, and endorsed by Beauty Without Cruelty, ensuring that our WBeauty range not only makes our customers look and feel good, but also contributes to a more sustainable future,” says Laura Naidu, Woolworths Beauty Head of Technology and Sourcing.

The WBeauty refillable range offers customers the flexibility to interchange the various shades and is compatible with WBeauty’s existing six-pan eyeshadow palette.

This allows customers the opportunity to replace the three godettes inside with any of the new refills. The range comes in attractive packaging of card boxes and paper sleeves that are all recyclable.

All WBeauty colour shades draw inspiration from the diversity of South Africa, offering a custom-designed range that caters to a wide variety of skin tones while contributing to a greener planet.

The WBeauty refillable make-up range is available at selected Woolworths stores nationwide and online.