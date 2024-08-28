Retail Health & Beauty
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Insight SurveyQuickEasy SoftwareMACmobileJockey South AfricaSappiOnPoint PRThe Hive GroupBizcommunity.comScan DisplayNIQ and GfK – an NIQ CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Health & Beauty News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Woolworths' WBeauty introduces refillable make-up range

    28 Aug 2024
    28 Aug 2024
    In a move to reduce unnecessary packaging and promoting a culture of re-use, Woolworths has launched the WBeauty refillable make-up range, in eyeshadows, bronzers, powdered blushers, pressed powders and shimmer bricks.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This initiative further indicates Woolworths’ ongoing commitment to sustainability and aligns with the retailer's Good Business Journey and vision for zero packaging waste to landfill.

    “By introducing refillable options, we are not only providing our customers with exceptional quality products but also taking a definitive step towards reducing unnecessary packaging.

    Additionally, all Woolworths beauty products are made with ethically sourced ingredients, are 100% vegan, and endorsed by Beauty Without Cruelty, ensuring that our WBeauty range not only makes our customers look and feel good, but also contributes to a more sustainable future,” says Laura Naidu, Woolworths Beauty Head of Technology and Sourcing.

    The WBeauty refillable range offers customers the flexibility to interchange the various shades and is compatible with WBeauty’s existing six-pan eyeshadow palette.

    This allows customers the opportunity to replace the three godettes inside with any of the new refills. The range comes in attractive packaging of card boxes and paper sleeves that are all recyclable.

    All WBeauty colour shades draw inspiration from the diversity of South Africa, offering a custom-designed range that caters to a wide variety of skin tones while contributing to a greener planet.

    The WBeauty refillable make-up range is available at selected Woolworths stores nationwide and online.

    Read more: Woolworths, sustainable practices, Zero packaging waste
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz